7 Key Differences Of The New Maruti Ertiga Over The Previous Model

Published On Apr 20, 2022 08:12 AM

It is only a mid-life refresh but the MPV has received a wide range of significant updates

The refreshed Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has made its subtle arrival into the market. It gets a host of updates, many not visibly noticeable, which have raised the prices of one of the best-selling MPVs in India. Here’s a quick run through of everything new or updated on the 2022 Maruti Ertiga:

Updated engine

The Ertiga’s 1.5-litre petrol engine is now in its newest generation with Dual Jet and Dual VVT. The K15C engine still has mild-hybrid tech but its performance drops marginally down to 103PS and 137Nm. It continues to be offered with a CNG option as well.

New automatic option

The new Ertiga debuts Maruti’s 6-speed torque converter to replace the 4-speed automatic transmission. It also comes with paddle-shifters behind the steering wheel, a first for Maruti models. This updated automatic option brings it up to date with rivals like the Kia Carens. The standard transmission option is still a 5-speed manual.

Minor cosmetic changes

It is hard to tell the new Ertiga apart from the pre-facelift model at first glance. But there are some visual differences to help distinguish it: new grille with winged chrome details, new alloy wheel design, and chrome strip on the bonnet just below the rear windscreen. The cabin seems unchanged with the exception of the new metallic teak-wooden finish in place of the previous faux wood finish, and dual-tone seat fabric.

More safety features

Maruti is currently increasing the number of airbags it offers in its lineup and the Ertiga is now equipped with up to four of them (dual front and side). It also gets hill hold assist and electronic stability control. The standard safety kit remains the same with dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS and ISOFIX in the second row of seats.

Added conveniences and new tech

The Maruti Ertiga now comes with cruise control, automatic headlamps, driver’s side auto-window up with anti-pinch, and powered ORVMs controlled by the key fob. This is in addition to the MPV’s existing comforts such as a power socket in each row, and roof mounted AC vents and speed control for rear passengers.

It still gets a 7-inch touchscreen central display unit but it now has the new SmartPlay Pro infotainment system. This system comes with Suzuki Connect for various vehicle telematics and remote access features like headlamps off, door lock, and operating the climate control (but only in automatic variants). The new system can be operated via voice commands and prompted awake using the phrase “Hi Suzuki”.

New variants

The Ertiga gets two new variants as part of the 2022 update: an automatic option for the Zxi Plus and a CNG option for the Zxi trim. Previously, the CNG was limited to the Vxi trim only but now the more affordable fuel option is available with a better-equipped MPV. These new variants are quite pricey too with the Zxi Plus AT getting close to the Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom) mark.

Increased prices

There is an expected premium for the added features and mechanical updates for the 2022 Ertiga. While the entry-level pricing only goes up by Rs 22,000, the highest price jump is for the Zxi AT with a premium of Rs 1.23 lakh. The Maruti MPV’s price tags used to range between Rs 8.13 lakh and Rs 9.88 lakh, but now it costs between Rs 8.35 lakh to Rs 12.79 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).

