Here’s What The Updated Maruti XL6 Will Get In Terms Of New Features

Published On Apr 19, 2022 06:01 PM By Tarun for Maruti XL6 2022

However, its biggest upgrade will be the revised engine and a new automatic gearbox

Our sources suggests that new 2022 XL6 will get new 16-inch alloys and dual-tone colours.

It will also gain ventilated front seats, four airbags, an updated touchscreen infotainment, and tyre pressure monitoring technology.

To get the Ertiga’s 103PS 1.5-litre petrol engine with the DualJet technology.

Will be offered with 5-speed manual and 6-speed AT (with paddle shifters) units.

Pre-launch bookings open ahead of the April 21 launch.

Maruti is set to launch the updated 2022 XL6 on April 21, and its pre-launch bookings are also open. Ahead of the launch, we have some information regarding the highlights and the new features of the MPV from our sources.

Some of the exterior highlights will include larger 16-inch dual-tone alloys and dual-tone colours for the top-spec Alpha trim. The XL6’s latest teaser reveals a part of its front profile, confirming a new grille with more chrome but with the same headlights and front bumper styling.

The interior is expected to only receive a revised upholstery. The 2022 XL6 will gain features such as ventilated front seats (first for a Maruti), four airbags (standard for both the trims), the SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment from the Baleno, connected car technology (advanced telematics), and tyre pressure monitoring system. An earlier teaser has confirmed the presence of a 360-degree camera.

The updated Maruti XL6 will feature the latest version of its 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with the DualJet technology. The engine is now rated at 103PS (-2PS) and 137NM (-1Nm). It’s paired with a 5-speed manual stick as earlier, but a new 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters will now be on option too, replacing the 4-speed AT unit.

The facelifted XL6 will demand a premium over its current price range of Rs 10.14 lakh to Rs 12.02 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Itsrival are the Kia Carens, Mahindra Marazzo, and the facelifted Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

Read More on : Maruti XL6 on road price