5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Mahindra Thar: Exterior And Interior Design Comparison

The Thar Roxx features premium design elements over its 3-door counterpart, including all-LED lighting and a larger set of alloy wheels

The Mahindra Thar Roxx, which is a 5-door version of the Thar, has been launched at a starting price of Rs 12.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Over the regular Mahindra Thar, the Thar Roxx gets an updated fascia and premium design elements inside and out. Let’s have a look at how different the Thar Roxx looks in comparison to the Thar 3-door.

Front

One of the major differences between the fascias of these SUVs is the grille. The Thar Roxx gets a new 6-slat grille, whereas the Thar 3-door comes with a 7-slat unit. The bigger Thar here also features an all-LED lighting setup including LED projector headlights, LED fog lamps, and C-shaped LED DRLs. The front bumper on the Thar Roxx gets a silver treatment as well.

The Thar 3-door, on the other hand, doesn’t get LED lighting elements. However the positioning of fog lights remains the same on both SUVs.

Side

From the side, you will immediately notice the massive stance of the SUV thanks to its extended wheelbase and the additional set of doors. It gets a triangular-shaped rear quarter glass panel. The rear door handles on the bigger Thar are mounted on the C-pillar. Also, unlike the Thar, its Roxx version is only available in a hardtop variant. That said, the Thar 3-door is available in both hardtop and soft-top convertible options.

Unlike on the regular Thar, the Thar Roxx on the ORVMs also has a camera bulge, indicating that it gets a 360-degree setup.

Another major noticeable difference is the alloy wheels. The Thar Roxx features bigger 19-inch alloy wheels, whereas the Thar comes with 18-inch units.

The major differences at the rear of the Thar Roxx compared to the Thar are the new C-shaped internal lighting elements in the LED tail lights and a rear bumper with silver treatment. That said, both get split-opening tailgate and the similarly positioned wheel on the bootlid.

Interior

Inside, the Thar Roxx features a dual-tone black and white dashboard with white leatherette seat upholstery. There’s also some soft touch materials used on the top part of the dashboard to give it a more sophisticated look on the inside. The standard Thar, on the other hand, gets an all-black dashboard with black fabric seat upholstery.

Since the Thar Roxx only comes with a metal hardtop, it also gets a panoramic sunroof. The regular SUV, however, misses out on a sunroof altogether.

Feature highlights on the Thar Roxx also include bigger 10.25-inch dual displays (one for the infotainment and another for driver’s display), automatic AC, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, and push-button engine start.stop. Its safety features include 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The Thar 3-door gets a smaller 7-inch touchscreen, manual AC, and an analogue cluster with an MID (multi-information display). Its safety kit only includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

Rear Seats

Unlike in the Thar 3-door, the rear seats of the Thar Roxx look wide, and you also get more amenities like rear seat armrest, charging points, and even rear AC vents.

Powertrain Options

Mahindra offers both the Thars with turbo-petrol and diesel engine options. The specifications are as follows:

Mahindra Thar Roxx Mahindra Thar Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel 1.5-litre diesel 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Drivetrain RWD RWD/ 4WD* RWD RWD/ 4WD 4WD Power 162 PS (MT)/177 PS (AT) 152 PS (MT)/Up to 175 PS (AT) 119 PS 152 PS 132 PS Torque 330 Nm (MT)/380 Nm (AT) 330 Nm (MT)/ Up to 370 Nm (AT) 300 Nm 300 Nm (MT)/320 Nm (AT) 300 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT^ 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT

*RWD: Rear-Wheel-Drive/4WD - Four-Wheel-Drive

^AT: Torque Converter Automatic Transmission

Price

Mahindra Thar Roxx (introductory) Mahindra Thar Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh (only for RWD variants) Rs 11.35 lakh to Rs 17.60 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

Prices of the 4-wheel-drive (4WD) diesel variants of the Thar Roxx are expected to be revealed soon. The Thar Roxx is a direct rival to the Force Gurkha 5-door and Maruti Jimny.

