Modified On Aug 16, 2024 07:57 PM By Dipan for Jeep Wrangler

The top-spec rear-wheel-drive Thar Roxx is more than Rs 50 lakh more affordable than the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited model

The Mahindra Thar Roxx has been launched in India as a five-door (and hence more spacious) counterpart to the Thar 3-door. People on social media say that adding two more doors and the styling tweaks now makes it look similar to a premium offroader - the Jeep Wrangler. So, let us find out how the Thar Roxx looks on paper against the more premium Jeep Wrangler. Let us find out.

Exterior

Starting with the front, the Mahindra Thar Roxx gets LED headlights and C-shaped LED DRLs. The bumper gets silver elements and the fog lights are also LED units. The grille gets a 6-slat design divided in the centre by a horizontal slat. The indicators, now LEDs, are placed beside the headlights over the wheel well. On the side, it now has an elongated length over the standard Thar and features a blacked-out roof. There are 19-inch alloys and the rear door handles are placed on the C-pillar which is a triangular unit. At the rear, the Thar Roxx gets a rectangular LED tail light in a rectangular housing and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel.

On the other hand, the Wrangler also gets circular LED headlights with LED DRLs. It gets a 6-slat grille that looks intimidating and commands good road presence. Like the Thar Roxx, the indicators are placed beside the headlights over the wheel well, but they are sleeker units and double up as DRLs as well. On the side, the Wrangler also has two rear doors, a boxy silhouette and a blacked-out roof. However, the C-pillar does not have a triangular design. At the rear, it also gets rectangular LED tail lights with its own unique signature and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel.

Dimensions

There is no comparison here as the Jeep Wrangler is the taller, wider and longer off-roader out of the two. The Wrangler also sits on a wheelbase that is 157 mm longer than the Thar Roxx. Detailed dimensions of both the models have been mentioned in this table below:

Dimensions Mahindra Thar Roxx Jeep Wrangler Length 4428 mm 4867 mm Width 1870 mm 1931 mm Height 1923 mm 1864 mm Wheelbase 2850 mm 3007 mm

Off-road Specifications

Specifications Mahindra Thar Roxx Jeep Wrangler Approach Angle 41.7 degree 43.9 degree Breakover Angle 23.9 degree 22.6 degree Departure Angle 36.1 degree 37 degree Water Wading Capacity 650 mm 864 mm

As we can see from the table, the Jeep Wrangler reigns supreme by having a much better approach and departure angle than the Thar Roxx. However, the Thar Roxx has an upper hand with the breakover angle. The Jeep also provides 214 mm more water-wading capacity than the new Mahindra offroader.

As for off-road features, the Mahindra Thar Roxx gets an electronically-actuated rear differential and a brake-locking differential. It also gets three terrain modes: Mud, Sand and Snow. The Jeep, on the other hand, gets both front and rear locking differentials and a full-time four-wheel-drive setup. Both models also come with hill descent control.

Interior

The Mahindra Thar Roxx gets a dual-tone black and beige cabin. It gets two 10.25-inch displays (one for the driver’s display and the other for the touchscreen). Additionally, it comes with auto AC with rear vents and a wireless phone charger. There are two separate centre armrests for the front passengers. The seats are draped in white upholstery and while they look premium, keeping it clean, especially during off-road sessions can be tough. The front seats have a ventilation function, while the driver’s seat can be electronically adjusted. The rear seats feature a centre armrest, three-point seatbelts and headrests for all passengers.

The Jeep Wrangler gets a blacked-out cabin with a 12.3-inch touchscreen. The darker theme of the Wrangler is clearly easier to maintain while taking it off-road. The driver gets analogue dials for the speedometer and the tachometer and between them is a 7-inch coloured multi-info display. There is a single centre armrest which comes with a storage space. The seats are clad in black leather upholstery and the front seats get both heating and electronic adjustment. The rear seats get headrests and 3-point seatbelts for all passengers. A rear centre armrest with cupholders has also been provided.

Features

Features Mahindra Thar Roxx Jeep Wrangler Exterior Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

LED turn indicators

LED tail lights

Front LED fog lights

19-inch alloy wheels

Fender-mounted antenna Auto-LED headlights with LED DRLs

LED turn indicators

LED tail lights

LED fog lights at the front and rear

18-inch alloy-wheels Interior Dual-tone black and white dashboard

White leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

Two separate front centre armrests

Rear centre armrest with cup holders

Footwell lighting Single-tone black dashboard

Black leather upholstery with red or gold stitching

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Front centre armrest with storage space

Rear centre armrest with cupholders Comfort and Convenience Auto AC with rear vents

Ventilated front seats

Panoramic sunroof

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Wireless phone charger

Cruise control

6-way powered driver’s seat

Electrically adjustable ORVMs with power-fold function

12V power outlet for both front and rear seats

65W Type-C and Type-A USB ports at the front

15W Type-C USB port at the rear

Cooled glove box

Push button engine start/stop

Electric Locking Differential

Auto-dimming IRVM Automatic dual-zone AC with rear vents

Heated front seats

Heated steering wheel

Auto-dimming IRVM

Semi-digital driver's display with a 7-inch screen

12-way electronically adjustable driver and passenger seat

12V power outlet for both front and rear seats

Push button engine start/stop Infotainment 10.25-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connected car tech

9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system 12.3-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

9-speaker Alpine sound system Safety 6 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC) with rollover mitigation

360-degree camera

Front and rear parking sensors

Hill hold and hill descent control

All-wheel disc brakes

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

Rear defogger with rear wiper

Rain sensing wipers

3-point seat belts for all seats

Seat belt reminder for all seats

ABS with EBD

ISOFIX child seat anchorage

Level 2 ADAS Six airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC) with rollover mitigation

Rearview camera

Off-road camera

TPMS

Hill hold and hill descent control

ADAS

Brake assist

All-wheel disc brakes

Rear defogger with rear wiper

Rain sensing wipers

3-point seat belts for all seats

ISOFIX child seat anchorage

On the exterior front, both cars get all-LED lights, however, the Jeep Wrangler goes a step further and gets rear fog lights. The Thar Roxx gets 19-inch alloy wheels while the Wrangler, on the other hand, gets 18-inch alloys.

The Thar Roxx has a dual-tone black and beige interior that gets a leatherette treatment, whereas the Wrangler has an all-black cabin with leather inserts on trims.

In terms of convenience features, the Thar Roxx is slightly ahead of the Wrangler by providing features like a fully digital driver’s display, a cooled glovebox and a wireless phone charger. The Jeep however provides a dual-zone AC which is missing on the Thar Roxx.

The Wrangler gets a bigger infotainment system than the new Mahindra 5-door SUV.

In terms of safety, both cars get 6 airbags and an ADAS suite with features like adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist. The other safety features are similar too.

Powertrain

Specifications Mahindra Thar Roxx Jeep Wrangler Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel 2-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 162 PS (MT)/177 PS (AT) 152 PS (MT and AT)/ 175 PS (AT) 270 PS Torque 330 Nm (MT)/380 Nm (AT) 330 Nm (MT and AT)/ 370 Nm (AT) 400 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT^ 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 8-speed AT Drivetrain RWD* RWD/4WD 4WD

*RWD: Rear-Wheel-Drive/4WD - Four-Wheel-Drive

^AT: Torque Converter Automatic Transmission

The Mahindra Thar Roxx comes with two engine options- a turbo-petrol and a diesel, while the Jeep Wrangler comes with only a turbo-petrol engine. Comparing the two petrol engines, the Jeep Wrangler produces up to 93 PS and 20 Nm more than the 5-door Thar Roxx. But do note that the petrol-powered Thar Roxx can only be had with rear-wheel drive. If you want a Thar Roxx with four-wheel drive, you have no other choice but to opt for the diesel variants.

Prices

Model Price Mahindra Thar Roxx* Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh Jeep Wrangler Rs 67.65 lakh to Rs 71.65 lakh

* Prices of only the RWD variants of the Mahindra Thar Roxx have been unveiled.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Talking about the prices, the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited (priced at Rs 67.65 lakh) has an ask of Rs 51.16 lakh more than the Mahindra Thar Roxx’s top-spec RWD variant. Do keep in mind that Mahindra is yet to announce the pricing of four-wheel drive variants for the Thar Roxx, so the top-end pricing will go up even higher. That said, doing the math with current prices, it turns out that the price difference can easily suffice for two RWD Thar Roxx.

Do you think the Mahindra Thar Roxx can take the fight up to the Jeep Wrangler, considering the latter is more feature-loaded and has a more powerful engine? Tell us in the comments below.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.

Read More on : Wrangler Automatic