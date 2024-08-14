5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx Variant-wise Colour Options Explained

Modified On Aug 16, 2024 01:28 PM By Dipan for Mahindra Thar ROXX

All the colours available in the Thar Roxx are dual-tone options that come with a black roof

Prices of the Thar Roxx start from Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and only the variant-wise pricing for the RWD models has been revealed.

Available in six broad variants: MX1, MX3, MX5, AX3L, AX5L and AX7L.

It has seven colour options: Tango Red, Everest White, Stealth Black, Battleship Grey, Burnt Sienna, Forest Green and Nebula Blue.

It gets an all-LED setup and features 19-inch alloy wheels.

The interiors get a dual-tone black and beige colour scheme and centre armrests for both front and rear passengers.

Safety net includes 6 airbags, TPMS and ADAS.

Gets a diesel engine (175 PS/370 Nm) and a turbo-petrol engine(177 PS/380 Nm) option.

The 5-door Mahindra Thar Roxx has been launched in India at Rs 12.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India) after a lot of teasers and spy shots. Up front, it has an all-LED setup, which includes LED headlights, LED DRLs and LED tail lights. This SUV is available in five colours, each sporting a blacked-out roof. Let us have a detailed look at all these colours and the variants they are offered with:

Colour Options

Tango Red

Everest White

Forest Green

Battleship Grey

Burnt Sienna

Nebula Blue

Stealth Black

Variant-wise Colour Options

Here's the variant-wise availability of the above colour options:

Colour Options MX1 MX3 MX5 AX3L AX5L AX7L Stealth Black ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Tango Red ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Everest White ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Battleship Grey ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Burnt Sienna ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Forest Green ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Nebula Blue ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

The base-level MX1 and MX3 only come with the Stealth Black, Tango Red and Everest White colour options. The other variants are being offered with all seven colour choices.

Features and Safety

The features list of this Thar Roxx now has a lot of comfort and convenience features on offer. It gets a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display and a touchscreen of the same size, a panoramic sunroof, and an automatic AC with rear vents. Other features include ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, and keyless entry with push-button start/stop.

On the safety front, it comes with six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera setup, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), and an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite with features like lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control.

Powertrain

The Mahindra Thar Roxx, in addition to carrying over the Thar 3-door’s colours, has also borrowed its engine options.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx gets two engine options: a 2.2-litre diesel engine and a 2-litre petrol engine. Specifications are as follows:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Drivetrain RWD RWD/4WD* Power 162 PS (MT)/177 PS (AT) 152 PS (MT)/Up to 175 PS (AT) Torque 330 Nm (MT)/380 Nm (AT) 330 Nm (MT)/ Up to 370 Nm (AT) Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT^ 6-speed MT/6-speed AT

*The diesel-powered SUV gets an option of either a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) or a four-wheel-drive (4WD) setup, while the petrol-powered iteration gets only an RWD setup.

^AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

Price and Rivals

Prices of the Mahindra Thar Roxx begin from Rs 12.99 lakh for the RWD petrol variant. The RWD diesel is priced from Rs 13.99 lakh (all prices are introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). The variant-wise prices for the RWD variants have been revealed and those for 4WD variants are to be revealed soon.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx will directly rival the 5-door Force Gurkha while serving as a premium alternative to the Maruti Jimny.

