5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx Variant-wise Colour Options Explained

Modified On Aug 16, 2024 01:28 PM By Dipan for Mahindra Thar ROXX

All the colours available in the Thar Roxx are dual-tone options that come with a black roof

Mahindra Thar Roxx Colour Options Detailed

  • Prices of the Thar Roxx start from Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and only the variant-wise pricing for the RWD models has been revealed.

  • Available in six broad variants: MX1, MX3, MX5, AX3L, AX5L and AX7L.

  • It has seven colour options: Tango Red, Everest White, Stealth Black, Battleship Grey, Burnt Sienna, Forest Green and Nebula Blue.

  • It gets an all-LED setup and features 19-inch alloy wheels.

  • The interiors get a dual-tone black and beige colour scheme and centre armrests for both front and rear passengers.

  • Safety net includes 6 airbags, TPMS and ADAS.

  • Gets a diesel engine (175 PS/370 Nm) and a turbo-petrol engine(177 PS/380 Nm) option.

The 5-door Mahindra Thar Roxx has been launched in India at Rs 12.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India) after a lot of teasers and spy shots. Up front, it has an all-LED setup, which includes LED headlights, LED DRLs and LED tail lights. This SUV is available in five colours, each sporting a blacked-out roof. Let us have a detailed look at all these colours and the variants they are offered with:

Colour Options

Mahindra Thar Roxx Red Colour

  • Tango Red

Mahindra Thar Roxx White Colour

  • Everest White

Mahindra Thar Roxx Green Colour

  • Forest Green

Mahindra Thar Roxx Grey Colour

  • Battleship Grey

Mahindra Thar Roxx Bronze Colour

  • Burnt Sienna

Mahindra Thar Roxx Blue Colour

  • Nebula Blue

Mahindra Thar Roxx Black colour

  • Stealth Black

Variant-wise Colour Options

Here's the variant-wise availability of the above colour options:

Colour Options

MX1

MX3

MX5

AX3L

AX5L

AX7L

Stealth Black

Tango Red

Everest White

Battleship Grey

Burnt Sienna

Forest Green

Nebula Blue

The base-level MX1 and MX3 only come with the Stealth Black, Tango Red and Everest White colour options. The other variants are being offered with all seven colour choices.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx Variant-wise Powertrain Options Explained

Features and Safety

Mahindra Thar Roxx gets a dual-display setup

The features list of this Thar Roxx now has a lot of comfort and convenience features on offer. It gets a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display and a touchscreen of the same size, a panoramic sunroof, and an automatic AC with rear vents. Other features include ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, and keyless entry with push-button start/stop.

On the safety front, it comes with six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera setup, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), and an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite with features like lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control.

Powertrain

The Mahindra Thar Roxx, in addition to carrying over the Thar 3-door’s colours, has also borrowed its engine options. 

The Mahindra Thar Roxx gets two engine options: a 2.2-litre diesel engine and a 2-litre petrol engine. Specifications are as follows:

Engine

2-litre turbo-petrol

2.2-litre diesel

Drivetrain

RWD

RWD/4WD*

Power

162 PS (MT)/177 PS (AT)

152 PS (MT)/Up to 175 PS (AT)

Torque

330 Nm (MT)/380 Nm (AT)

330 Nm (MT)/ Up to 370 Nm (AT)

Transmission

6-speed MT/6-speed AT^

6-speed MT/6-speed AT

*The diesel-powered SUV gets an option of either a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) or a four-wheel-drive (4WD) setup, while the petrol-powered iteration gets only an RWD setup.

^AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

Price and Rivals

Mahindra Thar Roxx Rear 3-4th

Prices of the Mahindra Thar Roxx begin from Rs 12.99 lakh for the RWD petrol variant. The RWD diesel is priced from Rs 13.99 lakh (all prices are introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). The variant-wise prices for the RWD variants have been revealed and those for 4WD variants are to be revealed soon.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx will directly rival the 5-door Force Gurkha while serving as a premium alternative to the Maruti Jimny.

