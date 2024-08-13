Modified On Aug 13, 2024 09:45 PM By Dipan for Mahindra Thar ROXX

The Mahindra Thar Roxx will be getting both a single-pane sunroof and a panoramic sunroof option

The Mahindra Thar Roxx will be unveiled tomorrow.

Mahindra could offer the panoramic sunroof only on the higher-spec variants of the Thar Roxx.

Other confirmed features include a dual-display setup, ventilated seats and auto AC.

Safety features can include 6 airbags as standard and an ADAS suite.

Prices are expected to start from Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The much-anticipated Mahindra Thar Roxx is set to be unveiled tomorrow, ahead of its official launch on Independence Day. After a series of teasers and spy shots, it's clear that this upcoming SUV will be packed with comfort and convenience features. Among these, the sunroof stands out, having been prominently teased by Mahindra as a first-time feature on the Thar nameplate since its dawn.

Typically, carmakers stick to a single sunroof type across their models, but Mahindra is taking a different approach with the Thar Roxx, thereby making it a more versatile offering. The SUV will come with two sunroof options, catering to different customer preferences. The teasers have confirmed the availability of a panoramic sunroof, while spy shots of a mid-spec variant have hinted at a more budget-friendly single-pane sunroof. This provides a versatile choice for buyers, ensuring that even those on a tighter budget can enjoy the open-air experience in their Thar Roxx.

Other Possible Features of the Thar Roxx

The Thar Roxx will come with a dual-screen setup (likely to be 10.25-inch units), ventilated seats, an auto AC and a choice between two sunroofs. Moreover, the SUV is also likely to feature a push-button start/stop and wireless phone charging.

On the safety front, the Thar Roxx is expected to get six airbags (likely as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, and some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Powertrain Options

While the exact engine and transmission details haven't been confirmed, the Thar Roxx is expected to come with the Thar 3-door’s petrol and diesel options, with updated performance figures. Options include a 2-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. Both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and four-wheel-drive (4WD) versions are also expected to be available.

Expected Price and Rivals

Prices of the 5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx are expected to start from Rs 12.99 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom). It will lock horns with the Force Gurkha 5-door, while serving as a larger alternative to the Maruti Jimny.

