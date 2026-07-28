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    2026 Toyota Hilux New Vs Old Compared: What’s New With The Pickup?

    The new generation truly feels a generation ahead as compared to the outgoing Hilux in India

    Ninad
    Ninad
    Published On Jul 28, 2026 21:55 IST
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    Published OnJul 28, 2026 21:53 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 28, 2026 21:55 IST
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    Toyota Hilux Old Vs New

    The Toyota Hilux has been launched in the ninth generation at Rs 32 lakh (ex-showroom), which brings a completely new fascia, updated interiors, added features and safety with the same powertrain options. Today, we are going to compare this new Hilux with the old outgoing model and find out what changes have been made to it. 

    Price

    Variants

    2026 Toyota Hilux 

    Variants

    2025 Toyota Hilux

    Difference

    GX 4x2

    Rs 32 lakh

    Standard MT

    Rs 28.52 lakh

    +Rs 3.48 lakh

    GX 4x4

    Rs 33.69 lakh

    High MT

    Rs 35.30 lakh 

    -(Rs 1.61 lakh)

    VX 4x4

    Rs 36.69 lakh

    High AT

    Rs 36 lakh 

    +Rs 69,000

    All prices are ex-showroom

    Design

    The new Hilux has a completely new fascia with slim LED projector headlamps, Toyota lettering at the centre,  body coloured grille with honeycomb pattern, sculpted bumper design with air vents on the top half, silver inserts on the lower half of bumper and LED fog lamps overall which makes it look bolder than before. The older Hilux was also tough, but it had rounded edges, whereas the new one is sharp in design. 

    New Toyota Hilux Front
    Old Toyota Hilux Front

    Looking at the profile, both pickups have a long wheelbase that also makes them stand out in the crowd of SUV. The new Hilux has a similar silhouette with squared-off cladding, updated 17-inch black alloy wheels, Hilux badging on the driver side like the old model. From the side, the roll cage in the flatbed is now covered with plastic and has Hilux embossed on it. 

    New Toyota Hilux Side
    Old Toyota Hilux Side

    At the rear, the LED tail lamps have an updated design with a C-shape, a large Toyota logo on the tailgate and the Hilux branding integrated with the tailgate handle, along with a stop lamp. It even has a step next to the number plate housing to climb inside the flatbed. Overall, the new Hilux looks functional from the rear. 

    New Toyota Hilux Rear
    Old Toyota Hilux Rear

    Colour Options

    The new Toyota Hilux is available in six colour options as compared to the old Hilux. The colours include Sulphur Metallic, Platinum Pearl White Metallic, Atitude Black, Ash, Emotional Red and Super White.

    Interior

    The interior is also the place where a lot has changed. Starting with the dashboard, the design has been adapted to look tougher and more rugged, which follows the theme of the 2026 Hilux and makes it feel more premium. The older cabin had an all-black theme, which makes it feel utility-oriented and honestly just doesn't feel like a Rs 45 lakh vehicle. The new generation fixes this problem. 

    New Toyota Hilux Interior
    Old Toyota Hilux Interior

    The new Hilux has a very clean look with the button layout, manual climate control switches and the new gear lever, which makes the experience more premium. The rear seats also now have a centre armrest with cup holders for added comfort along with rear AC vents. Overall, the cabin is much more rugged and has plenty of comfort features as compared to the older Hilux. 

    Features

    The fresh new Hilux has a lot of features being added to this generation, with a large 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with a new user interface as compared to the older 8-inch infotainment unit. This new screen also supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, which will be much more convenient. It also features height adjustable front seats, a wireless phone charger, a digital driver’s display as compared to an analogue speedometer and tachometer of the old Hilux.

    New Toyota Hilux Infotainment System
    Old Toyota Hilux Infotainment System

    The new-gen Hilux also now features an 8-speaker sound system, which enhances your sound experience as well. The older one has a 6-speaker sound system, which was a decent experience. Overall, a lot of tech has been added to the Hilux that genuinely makes it a new generation.

    Safety

    In terms of safety, this mammoth new Hilux is equipped with 7 airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, a mechanical parking brake similar to the old Hilux 

    New Toyota Hilux Front Parking Camera

    Powertrain Options

    The new generation Hilux is powered by the same 2.8-litre diesel engine. As compared to the older model, the figures remain unchanged. Here’s a detailed specification for the powertrain: 

    Model

    2026 Toyota Hilux

    2025 Toyota Hilux

    Engine

    2.8-litre diesel with mild-hybrid

    2.8-litre diesel with mild-hybrid

    Power (PS)

    204 PS

    204 PS

    Torque (Nm)

    500 Nm

    420 Nm(MT) / 500 Nm (AT)

    Transmission

    6-speed AT

    6-speed MT/6-speed AT

    Drivetrain

    Rear-wheel-drive, Four-wheel drive

    Four-wheel drive

    *MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

    New Toyota Hilux Engine
    Old Toyota Hilux Engine

    Price & Rivals

    The 2026 Toyota Hilux is priced at Rs 32 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 3.48 lakh more than the outgoing Hilux. Its primary rivals include the Isuzu V-Cross, but it can also be an alternative to the Toyota Fortuner and MG Majestor

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    Ninad
    Ninad
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    Ninad Mestry is an automotive engineer, dieselhead, and lifelong automotive enthusiast with a passion for cars, motorcycles, and the technology behind them. An engineering graduate, he is particularly interested in vehicle engineering, emerging mobility solutions, and the stories that make every machine unique. When he\'s not exploring the latest developments in the automotive world, he enjoys finding new ways to share automotive experiences and insights with fellow enthusiasts. Whether it\'s a rugged SUV, a practical commuter, a cutting-edge EV, or a classic motorcycle, Ninad is always eager to learn more and dive deeper into all things automotive.Read more

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