2026 Toyota Hilux New Vs Old Compared: What’s New With The Pickup?

The Toyota Hilux has been launched in the ninth generation at Rs 32 lakh (ex-showroom), which brings a completely new fascia, updated interiors, added features and safety with the same powertrain options. Today, we are going to compare this new Hilux with the old outgoing model and find out what changes have been made to it.

Price

Variants 2026 Toyota Hilux Variants 2025 Toyota Hilux Difference GX 4x2 Rs 32 lakh Standard MT Rs 28.52 lakh +Rs 3.48 lakh GX 4x4 Rs 33.69 lakh High MT Rs 35.30 lakh -(Rs 1.61 lakh) VX 4x4 Rs 36.69 lakh High AT Rs 36 lakh +Rs 69,000

All prices are ex-showroom

Design

The new Hilux has a completely new fascia with slim LED projector headlamps, Toyota lettering at the centre, body coloured grille with honeycomb pattern, sculpted bumper design with air vents on the top half, silver inserts on the lower half of bumper and LED fog lamps overall which makes it look bolder than before. The older Hilux was also tough, but it had rounded edges, whereas the new one is sharp in design.

Looking at the profile, both pickups have a long wheelbase that also makes them stand out in the crowd of SUV. The new Hilux has a similar silhouette with squared-off cladding, updated 17-inch black alloy wheels, Hilux badging on the driver side like the old model. From the side, the roll cage in the flatbed is now covered with plastic and has Hilux embossed on it.

At the rear, the LED tail lamps have an updated design with a C-shape, a large Toyota logo on the tailgate and the Hilux branding integrated with the tailgate handle, along with a stop lamp. It even has a step next to the number plate housing to climb inside the flatbed. Overall, the new Hilux looks functional from the rear.

Colour Options

The new Toyota Hilux is available in six colour options as compared to the old Hilux. The colours include Sulphur Metallic, Platinum Pearl White Metallic, Atitude Black, Ash, Emotional Red and Super White.

Interior

The interior is also the place where a lot has changed. Starting with the dashboard, the design has been adapted to look tougher and more rugged, which follows the theme of the 2026 Hilux and makes it feel more premium. The older cabin had an all-black theme, which makes it feel utility-oriented and honestly just doesn't feel like a Rs 45 lakh vehicle. The new generation fixes this problem.

The new Hilux has a very clean look with the button layout, manual climate control switches and the new gear lever, which makes the experience more premium. The rear seats also now have a centre armrest with cup holders for added comfort along with rear AC vents. Overall, the cabin is much more rugged and has plenty of comfort features as compared to the older Hilux.

Features

The fresh new Hilux has a lot of features being added to this generation, with a large 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with a new user interface as compared to the older 8-inch infotainment unit. This new screen also supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, which will be much more convenient. It also features height adjustable front seats, a wireless phone charger, a digital driver’s display as compared to an analogue speedometer and tachometer of the old Hilux.

The new-gen Hilux also now features an 8-speaker sound system, which enhances your sound experience as well. The older one has a 6-speaker sound system, which was a decent experience. Overall, a lot of tech has been added to the Hilux that genuinely makes it a new generation.

Safety

In terms of safety, this mammoth new Hilux is equipped with 7 airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, a mechanical parking brake similar to the old Hilux

Powertrain Options

The new generation Hilux is powered by the same 2.8-litre diesel engine. As compared to the older model, the figures remain unchanged. Here’s a detailed specification for the powertrain:

Model 2026 Toyota Hilux 2025 Toyota Hilux Engine 2.8-litre diesel with mild-hybrid 2.8-litre diesel with mild-hybrid Power (PS) 204 PS 204 PS Torque (Nm) 500 Nm 420 Nm(MT) / 500 Nm (AT) Transmission 6-speed AT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT Drivetrain Rear-wheel-drive, Four-wheel drive Four-wheel drive

*MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

Price & Rivals

The 2026 Toyota Hilux is priced at Rs 32 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 3.48 lakh more than the outgoing Hilux. Its primary rivals include the Isuzu V-Cross, but it can also be an alternative to the Toyota Fortuner and MG Majestor.