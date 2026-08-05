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    2026 Scorpio N Facelift: What’s New?

    The 2026 Scorpio N gets subtle tweaks and feature upgrades to enhance its appeal!

    Ashin
    Ashin
    Published On Aug 05, 2026 18:51 IST
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    Published OnAug 05, 2026 18:51 IST
    Last Updated OnAug 05, 2026 18:51 IST
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    Scorpio N facelift

    Mahindra has launched the Scorpio N Facelift with only one cosmetic change and a slightly refreshed interior layout. The changes are subtle; however, these updates successfully position the Scorpio N head-to-head with its segment rivals. Here's everything Mahindra has updated on the 2026 Scorpio N 

    Larger Infotainment Screen & Fully Digital Instrument Cluster

    The 2026 Scorpio N now features a larger 12.3-inch floating infotainment screen instead of the previously offered 8-inch screen, and an updated user interface that is borrowed from the Thar Roxx, and a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, which is new for it. 

    2026 Scorpio N
    2026 Scorpio N

    The new infotainment system also features adventure statistics, which are helpful when you are exploring the road not taken.

    The dashboard is also redesigned to accommodate the infotainment screen, and the AC vents are also repositioned. The fully digital Instrument cluster was already offered with models like the XUV 7XO, Thar Roxx, and even the XUV 3XO; with the facelift, the Scorpio N also gets this.

    Panoramic Sunroof

    Mahindra is introducing a panoramic sunroof with the Scorpio N Facelift, to keep up with the rivals in this segment that offer this feature.

    2026 Scorpio N

    The panoramic sunroof will give the cabin an airy feel and give an upmarket feel to the SUV. Keep in mind that the panoramic sunroof is exclusive to the top-end Z8L trim while the lower variants continue to get a single-pane sunroof. 

    65W Type-C Charging Port In The Front

    With the facelift, Mahindra has offered a 65W Type-C charging port in the front, along with the wireless charger. Previously, the Scorpio N came with a Type-C charger only in the second row. Now, with the Scorpio N Facelift, the front row and the second row passengers can charge their phones with ease. 

    Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Type C Charge Port

    540-degree Camera

    Cumulatively, we have driven the Scorpio N for more than 10,000 km, and during our time with the SUV,   we felt that, at times, it got a little difficult to navigate through narrow roads and parking lots because of its bulky dimensions. The SUV needed a 360-degree camera, and Mahindra has now come up with a 540-degree camera, which will make the SUV a lot easier to park and manoeuvre through tight spaces. Note that the previous Scorpio N was offered with just the rear parking camera, and the upgrade now seems useful for everyday driving scenarios.

    Scorpio N Facelift

    New Alloy Design

    The 2026 Scorpio N sits on the same 18-inch wheel setup similar to the one seen on the previous model. However, Mahindra has tweaked the design, and now it gets a new 5-spoke design for the diamond-cut alloy wheels. 

    2026 Scorpio N Facelift

    Other Features & Safety

    All other features that were available with the previous model have been carried over, like dual-zone climate control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats and a 6-way powered driver seat, connected car tech, a wireless charger with cooling and a 12-speaker Sony sound system. 

    Safety equipment on the Scorpio N Facelift includes 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system), hill descent control, auto-dimming IRVM (inside rear view mirror), front and rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and electronic parking brake (EPB). 

    Powertrain

    Under the hood, the Scorpio N Facelift is powered by the same 2-litre turbo-petrol engine and the 2.2-litre diesel engine that we got on the previous one. Here are the powertrain specifications in detail: 

    Engine

    2-litre mStallion turbo-petrol

    2.2-litre mHawk diesel

    Power

    203 PS

    175 PS

    Torque

    Up to 380 Nm

    Up to 400 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT/6-speed AT

    6-speed MT/6-speed AT

    Drivetrain

    RWD

    RWD/4WD

    MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

    RWD- Rear-wheel drive, 4WD- Four-wheel drive

    Price & Rivals

    The 2026 Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift is launched at Rs 13.69 lakh (ex-showroom), and the prices go up to Rs 25.49 lakh for the top-end trim. The Scorpio N Facelift rivals the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, and the Hyundai Alcazar

    2026 Scorpio N Facelift

    CarDekho Says…

    With the new convenience and tech updates, the Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift is now a good package with important features such as a 540-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, and more. These additions help the Scorpio N better match the feature lists offered by newer rivals, placing itself ahead in the competition and leaving a canvas for future updates as well. 

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    Ashin
    Ashin
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    Ashin Shaji is a Junior Correspondent at CarDekho Group with experience covering motorcycles, cars, automotive news, and emerging mobility trends. With PGD Journalism and Mass Communication, Ashin has over 2 years of experience in the industry. A bike enthusiast at heart with a special passion for adventure motorcycles, industry news, launches, and automotive content. Beyond mainstream automotive journalism, he has a keen interest in content creation and content production, exploring new ways to tell automotive stories through digital media. His passion extends across the entire automotive spectrum, from hardcore off-road machines to cross-country tourers. He combines his lifelong love for vehicles, accurate reporting and engaging storytelling to help enthusiasts and consumers stay informed and make better automotive decisions.Read more

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    2026 Scorpio N Facelift: What’s New?
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