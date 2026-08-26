2026 MG Hector Tomahawk Variant-wise Colours Explained In Detail

The electric seven-seater segment in India has been rising, as more and more nuclear families are adopting the electric vehicle technology. Amid this rise, MG Motors has launched its new Hector Tomahawk EV for this segment.

The Hector Tomahawk features a new design language with a sleek-looking fascia and a crossover like profile on the side. It is offered with some exciting new shades as well, which is what we will be exploring today. So, let’s take a look at which colours are available with the Hector Tomahawk.

Colour Options

The Hector Tomahawk is available in six monotone colours, which are as follows:

Khaki Green

Aurora Silver

Starry Black

Celadon Blue

Pearl White

Shadow Gold

Let’s have a look at which variant gets which colour options:

Colour Excite (7S) Exclusive (7S) Essence (5S) Essence (7S) Khaki Green ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅* Celadon Blue ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Aurora Silver ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Pearl White ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Starry Black ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Shadow Gold TBA TBA TBA TBA

*Available with black roof option, TBA- To be announced

The base Excite variant is available with three colour options, which are Aurora Silver, Pearl White, and Starry Black.

From the Exclusive variant onwards, you additionally have the Khaki Green colour which does make the Hector Tomahawk EV look premium.

In the top Essence trim, with the 5-seater layout, you get option of Celadon Blue colour instead of the Khaki Green, like the lower Exclusive trim.

Whereas in the 7-seater configuration, currently you have option of Aurora Silver, Pearl White, Starry Black, Celedon Blue and Khaki Green colours. Where the Khaki Green is available with black roof option.

At the time of this story, the Shadow Gold colour is yet to be announced in which variants it will be available.

Features & Safety

The Hector Tomahawk features a massive 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen display with wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and has even moved up some physical controls such as fan speed, AC temperature, and even ventilated seats functionality. Alongside, the Hector Tomahawk also has a wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, multiple modes such as camp mode, valet mode, nap mode and even pet mode which alters the AC temperature accordingly, and powered driver and co-driver seats.

In terms of safety, the Hector Tomahawk is equipped with Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), a 360-degree camera with multiple views, Vehicle to Load (V2L), first in the segment Vehicle to Home (V2H), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), electronic parking brake (EPB), rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Overall, with the launch of Hector Tomahawk EV in this segment, feels sufficiently equipped.

Drivetrain Option

The Hector Tomahawk is offered with a single 69.2 kWh battery pack, which provides a claimed range of 517 km. Here are the detailed specifications of the battery pack:

Battery Pack 69.2 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 Power 204 PS Torque 310 Nm Claimed range (CLTC) 517 km

*RWD- Rear-wheel Drive

Expected Price & Rivals

The Hector Tomahawk EV starts at Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and also has the BaaS (Battery as a Service) subscription, which brings the price down to Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) + a battery rental fee of Rs 4.9 per km.

The Hector Tomahawk EV will rival the Mahindra XEV 9S, and Tata Harrier EV.

CarDekho Says….

The Hector Tomahawk is being offered with some exciting colours, especially the Khaki Green shade that makes the SUV look standout from the crowd. With the Hector Tomahawk now being launched, it is going to have compete this segment’s popular choice the Mahindra XEV 9S, which alternatively offers more battery options as well.