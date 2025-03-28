2025 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Key Features Confirmed

Volkswagen has already confirmed that the Tiguan R-Line will come with a 2-litre TSI engine with more power than the outgoing model

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will be the German carmaker’s first model for our market under the sporty R-Line portfolio that is going to be launched on April 14, 2025. In that regard, Volkswagen has already detailed the powertrain and variant-wise colour options earlier. Now, the carmaker has revealed some of the key features of this upcoming SUV ahead of its introduction. Here are the details:

Confirmed Features

The German carmaker has confirmed a few features that will make its way to the upcoming Tiguan R-Line. Here is a list:

Sport seats with massage function and lumbar support

3-zone auto AC

Park assist

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)

Dual wireless phone charger

30-colour ambient lighting

Among these, the current-spec Tiguan already comes with a 3-zone auto AC and park assist. Some features such as 30-colour ambient lighting and ADAS are first time features for a Volkswagen in India.

Other Expected Features And Safety

In addition to the above features, the Tiguan R-Line for India will be equipped with a 12.9-inch touchscreen, a fully digital 10.25-inch driver’s display, a wireless phone charger and a panoramic sunroof.

The safety suite will consist of at least 6 airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC) and an electronic parking brake.

Powertrain Options

Volkswagen had earlier confirmed that the Tiguan R-Line will feature the same 2-litre TSI engine as the current-spec model, but it produces more power now. Here are the detailed specifications:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 204 PS (+14 PS from before) Torque 320 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT* Drivetrain All-wheel-drive (AWD)

*DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

Expected Price And Rivals

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will be introduced in India on April 14, 2025 and it is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom) as it will be fully imported into the country. It will continue to compete against the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson and Citroen C5 Aircross.

