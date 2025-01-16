All
Mahindra XEV 9e Received Full 5-star Safety Rating From Bharat NCAP, Gets A Perfect Score In Adult Occupant Protection

Modified On Jan 16, 2025 01:58 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra XEV 9e

The XEV 9e has also scored full 32/32 points in adult occupant protection (AOP), offering good protection to both driver and co-driver in all tests and scenarios

The Mahindra XEV 9e is the flagship all-electric offering in the Indian automaker’s lineup, which has now been crash tested by Bharat NCAP. The XEV 9e has not only scored full 5-star safety ratings in both adult and child occupant protection, but also got a perfect 32 out of 32 score in adult safety. Let’s have a look at the crash test results of the XEV 9e in detail. 

Parameters

Score

Adult Occupant Protection (AOP)

32 out of 32 points

Child Occupant Protection (COP)

45 out of 49 points

Adult Safety Rating

5 stars

Child Safety Rating

5 stars

Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Score

16 out of 16 points

Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test Score

16 out of 16 points 

Dynamic Score (Child Safety)

24 out of 24 points

As demonstrated in the image above, the XEV 9e electric SUV-coupe has provided an all-round protection to both driver and co-driver in all tests. In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, all body parts of driver and front passenger got ‘good’ protection, while in the side movable deformable barrier test and side pole test, the driver’s head, chest, abdomen, and pelvis all received ‘good’ protection.

For both 18-month old and 3 years old children, the dynamic score was 8 out of 8 and 4 out of 4, for front and side, respectively.

Also Check Out: Mahindra BE 6 Scores A 5-star Safety Rating In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests

Powertrains On Offer

Mahindra offers the XEV 9e with two battery pack options. The specifications are as follows:

Battery Pack

59 kWh

79 kWh

Claimed Range (MIDC Part I + Part II)

542 km

656 km

Power

231 PS

286 PS

Torque

380 Nm

380 Nm

Drive Type

RWD

RWD

Safety Features On Offer

The XEV 9e comes with 7 airbags, an electronic stability program (ESP), a 360-degree camera, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) tech such as lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control and forward collision warning. 

Price Range And Rivals

The Mahindra XEV 7e is priced between Rs 21.90 lakh and 30.50 lakh (introductory,  ex-showroom pan-India). It will be a direct rival to the Tata Safari EV and Tata Harrier EV, while it can also be regarded as a premium alternative to the Tata Curvv  EV, MG ZS EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, and Mahindra BE 6.

We need your city to customize your experience