Mahindra XEV 9e Received Full 5-star Safety Rating From Bharat NCAP, Gets A Perfect Score In Adult Occupant Protection

The XEV 9e has also scored full 32/32 points in adult occupant protection (AOP), offering good protection to both driver and co-driver in all tests and scenarios

The Mahindra XEV 9e is the flagship all-electric offering in the Indian automaker’s lineup, which has now been crash tested by Bharat NCAP. The XEV 9e has not only scored full 5-star safety ratings in both adult and child occupant protection, but also got a perfect 32 out of 32 score in adult safety. Let’s have a look at the crash test results of the XEV 9e in detail.

Parameters Score Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) 32 out of 32 points Child Occupant Protection (COP) 45 out of 49 points Adult Safety Rating 5 stars Child Safety Rating 5 stars Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Score 16 out of 16 points Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test Score 16 out of 16 points Dynamic Score (Child Safety) 24 out of 24 points

As demonstrated in the image above, the XEV 9e electric SUV-coupe has provided an all-round protection to both driver and co-driver in all tests. In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, all body parts of driver and front passenger got ‘good’ protection, while in the side movable deformable barrier test and side pole test, the driver’s head, chest, abdomen, and pelvis all received ‘good’ protection.

For both 18-month old and 3 years old children, the dynamic score was 8 out of 8 and 4 out of 4, for front and side, respectively.

Powertrains On Offer

Mahindra offers the XEV 9e with two battery pack options. The specifications are as follows:

Battery Pack 59 kWh 79 kWh Claimed Range (MIDC Part I + Part II) 542 km 656 km Power 231 PS 286 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm Drive Type RWD RWD

Safety Features On Offer

The XEV 9e comes with 7 airbags, an electronic stability program (ESP), a 360-degree camera, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) tech such as lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control and forward collision warning.

Price Range And Rivals

The Mahindra XEV 7e is priced between Rs 21.90 lakh and 30.50 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). It will be a direct rival to the Tata Safari EV and Tata Harrier EV, while it can also be regarded as a premium alternative to the Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, and Mahindra BE 6.

