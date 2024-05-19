2024 Maruti Swift Variants Explained: Which One Should You Buy?

Modified On May 19, 2024 09:43 AM By Rohit for Maruti Swift

The fourth-generation Maruti Swift is available in five broad variants: Lxi, Vxi, Vxi (O), Zxi, and Zxi Plus

2024 Maruti Swift variants explained

We recently got the fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift in India, with prices starting from Rs 6.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It is available in five broad variants: Lxi, Vxi, Vxi (O) [new], Zxi, and Zxi+. If you are confused about which variant is the right one for you, read on to know the hatchback’s specifications and exactly what each variant has to offer and make an informed choice:

First, let’s check out its engine-gearbox combination:

2024 Maruti Swift engine

Specification

1.2-litre Z series 3-cylinder petrol engine

Power

82 PS

Torque

112 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

Claimed Mileage

24.80 kmpl, 25.75 kmpl

A CNG powertrain is expected to join the lineup later.

The 2024 Swift is available in six monotone and three dual-tone paint options:

  • Sizzling Red

  • Luster Blue

  • Novel Orange

  • Magma Grey

  • Splendid Silver

  • Pearl Arctic White

  • Sizzling Red with Midnight Black roof

  • Luster Blue with Midnight Black roof

  • Pearl Arctic White with Midnight Black roof

Here’s a look at the variant-wise prices of the new Maruti Swift:

Variant

1.2-litre petrol-MT

1.2-litre petrol-AMT

Lxi

Rs 6.49 lakh

Vxi

Rs 7.30 lakh

Rs 7.80 lakh

Vxi (O)

Rs 7.57 lakh

Rs 8.07 lakh

Zxi

Rs 8.30 lakh

Rs 8.80 lakh

Zxi+

Rs 9 lakh*

Rs 9.50 lakh*

*Also available with a dual-tone option for a premium of Rs 15,000

2024 Maruti Swift rear

Here’s our brief analysis and verdict of every variant. For a detailed insight, just click on your desired variant’s name.

Variant

Verdict

Lxi

Covers just the basics with a strong focus on safety. Skip to Vxi for more comfort features and the option of an automatic gearbox.

Vxi

The true entry-level variant of the new Swift. Also, the only choice if you want the AMT option.

Vxi (O)

Consider only if you want connected car tech and a couple of extra features over the Vxi. Else, skip to the Zxi for a more stylish car and better features.

Zxi

Our recommended variant as it gets a lot more tech at a justifiable premium. Skip only if you want the full premium experience of the new Swift.

Zxi+

Pick the fully loaded Zxi+ variant if you want the full premium experience of the new-gen Swift and a dual-tone paint option.

All prices are introductory, ex-showroom Delhi

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

