2024 Maruti Swift Variants Explained: Which One Should You Buy?

The fourth-generation Maruti Swift is available in five broad variants: Lxi, Vxi, Vxi (O), Zxi, and Zxi Plus

We recently got the fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift in India, with prices starting from Rs 6.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It is available in five broad variants: Lxi, Vxi, Vxi (O) [new], Zxi, and Zxi+. If you are confused about which variant is the right one for you, read on to know the hatchback’s specifications and exactly what each variant has to offer and make an informed choice:

First, let’s check out its engine-gearbox combination:

Specification 1.2-litre Z series 3-cylinder petrol engine Power 82 PS Torque 112 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT Claimed Mileage 24.80 kmpl, 25.75 kmpl

A CNG powertrain is expected to join the lineup later.

The 2024 Swift is available in six monotone and three dual-tone paint options:

Sizzling Red

Luster Blue

Novel Orange

Magma Grey

Splendid Silver

Pearl Arctic White

Sizzling Red with Midnight Black roof

Luster Blue with Midnight Black roof

Pearl Arctic White with Midnight Black roof

Here’s a look at the variant-wise prices of the new Maruti Swift:

Variant 1.2-litre petrol-MT 1.2-litre petrol-AMT Lxi Rs 6.49 lakh – Vxi Rs 7.30 lakh Rs 7.80 lakh Vxi (O) Rs 7.57 lakh Rs 8.07 lakh Zxi Rs 8.30 lakh Rs 8.80 lakh Zxi+ Rs 9 lakh* Rs 9.50 lakh*

*Also available with a dual-tone option for a premium of Rs 15,000

Here’s our brief analysis and verdict of every variant. For a detailed insight, just click on your desired variant’s name.

Variant Verdict Lxi Covers just the basics with a strong focus on safety. Skip to Vxi for more comfort features and the option of an automatic gearbox. Vxi The true entry-level variant of the new Swift. Also, the only choice if you want the AMT option. Vxi (O) Consider only if you want connected car tech and a couple of extra features over the Vxi. Else, skip to the Zxi for a more stylish car and better features. Zxi Our recommended variant as it gets a lot more tech at a justifiable premium. Skip only if you want the full premium experience of the new Swift. Zxi+ Pick the fully loaded Zxi+ variant if you want the full premium experience of the new-gen Swift and a dual-tone paint option.

All prices are introductory, ex-showroom Delhi

