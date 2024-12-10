2024 Maruti Dzire Base vs Top Variants Compared In Images

The top-spec ZXi Plus variant gets LED projectors, body coloured ORVMs and door handles, over its base-spec LXi trim

The 2024 Maruti Dzire is already on sale, featuring an all-new design inside and out, along with a new set of features and improved safety. Maruti is offering the new-generation Dzire in four broad variants: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus. Let’s take a closer look at how the base-spec LXi variant of the 2024 Dzire compares to the top-spec ZXi Plus variant in images.

Front

Compared to the top-spec ZXi Plus variant, the base-spec Dzire LXi features an all-black grille without a chrome strip and lacks LED DRLs. The headlight units on the base-spec Dzire are halogen projectors, while it also misses out on front fog lights.

Side

The difference between the two variants becomes more evident from this angle, as the base-spec Dzire LXi features blacked-out door handles and ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors). The side turn indicators are positioned on the fender, while the B-pillar is finished in body colour. The Dzire LXi rides on 14-inch steel wheels without covers.

In comparison, the top-spec variant of the 2024 Dzire features body-coloured door handles and OVRMs. The turn indicators are placed on the outside mirrors, while the B-pillar has been blacked out. The Dzire ZXi Plus gets 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Maruti is also offering the 2024 Dzire with a single-pane sunroof, however only limited to its top-spec ZXi Plus variant.

Rear

The LXi and ZXi Plus share a lot of similarities at the rear. Both get Y-shaped LED tail lights, rear defogger, and a shark-fin antenna. However, the Dzire LXi has a blacked out strip on the tail gate, whereas its top-spec version gets a chrome strip.

Interior

Both LXi and ZXi Plus variants of the Dzire get a dual-tone black and beige cabin theme, however the top-spec version looks slightly more premium thanks to fake wooden finish on the dashboard.

In terms of equipment, the Dzire LXi only comes with basic features such as all-four power windows with auto up/down function for the driver, manual AC, and tilt adjustable steering wheel. Being a base-spec variant, it misses out on a touchscreen, auto AC, cruise control, and steering mounted audio controls.

The top-spec ZXi Plus variant of the Dzire, on other hand, comes loaded with amenities like a 9-inch touchscreen, auto AC with rear vents, cruise control, and a wireless phone charger.

The base-spec Dzire LXi doesn’t get a rear centre armrest, while the top-spec Dzire gets one for improved convenience of rear passengers.

Maruti is offering the 2024 Dzire with 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors as standard. The top-spec trim also comes with a rear parking camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Powertrain Options

Maruti is offering the Dzire with a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine which debuted on the new Swift. The specifications are as follows:

Variant 2024 Dzire LXi 2024 Dzire ZXi Plus Engine 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol-CNG Power 82 PS 82 PS 70 PS Torque 112 Nm 112 Nm 102 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT

Price & Rivals

The 2024 Maruti Dzire is priced between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 10.14 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom Delhi). It rivals the Hyundai Aura, 2024 Honda Amaze, and Tata Tigor.

