2024 Maruti Dzire Base vs Top Variants Compared In Images
Modified On Dec 10, 2024 12:46 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Dzire
- 6.8K Views
-
- Write a comment
The top-spec ZXi Plus variant gets LED projectors, body coloured ORVMs and door handles, over its base-spec LXi trim
The 2024 Maruti Dzire is already on sale, featuring an all-new design inside and out, along with a new set of features and improved safety. Maruti is offering the new-generation Dzire in four broad variants: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus. Let’s take a closer look at how the base-spec LXi variant of the 2024 Dzire compares to the top-spec ZXi Plus variant in images.
Front
Compared to the top-spec ZXi Plus variant, the base-spec Dzire LXi features an all-black grille without a chrome strip and lacks LED DRLs. The headlight units on the base-spec Dzire are halogen projectors, while it also misses out on front fog lights.
Also Check Out: New Honda Amaze V Variant Explained In 7 Images
Side
The difference between the two variants becomes more evident from this angle, as the base-spec Dzire LXi features blacked-out door handles and ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors). The side turn indicators are positioned on the fender, while the B-pillar is finished in body colour. The Dzire LXi rides on 14-inch steel wheels without covers.
In comparison, the top-spec variant of the 2024 Dzire features body-coloured door handles and OVRMs. The turn indicators are placed on the outside mirrors, while the B-pillar has been blacked out. The Dzire ZXi Plus gets 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.
Maruti is also offering the 2024 Dzire with a single-pane sunroof, however only limited to its top-spec ZXi Plus variant.
Rear
The LXi and ZXi Plus share a lot of similarities at the rear. Both get Y-shaped LED tail lights, rear defogger, and a shark-fin antenna. However, the Dzire LXi has a blacked out strip on the tail gate, whereas its top-spec version gets a chrome strip.
Interior
Both LXi and ZXi Plus variants of the Dzire get a dual-tone black and beige cabin theme, however the top-spec version looks slightly more premium thanks to fake wooden finish on the dashboard.
In terms of equipment, the Dzire LXi only comes with basic features such as all-four power windows with auto up/down function for the driver, manual AC, and tilt adjustable steering wheel. Being a base-spec variant, it misses out on a touchscreen, auto AC, cruise control, and steering mounted audio controls.
The top-spec ZXi Plus variant of the Dzire, on other hand, comes loaded with amenities like a 9-inch touchscreen, auto AC with rear vents, cruise control, and a wireless phone charger.
The base-spec Dzire LXi doesn’t get a rear centre armrest, while the top-spec Dzire gets one for improved convenience of rear passengers.
Maruti is offering the 2024 Dzire with 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors as standard. The top-spec trim also comes with a rear parking camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).
Powertrain Options
Maruti is offering the Dzire with a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine which debuted on the new Swift. The specifications are as follows:
|
Variant
|
2024 Dzire LXi
|
2024 Dzire ZXi Plus
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol
|
1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol
|
1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol-CNG
|
Power
|
82 PS
|
82 PS
|
70 PS
|
Torque
|
112 Nm
|
112 Nm
|
102 Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT
|
5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT
|
5-speed MT
Price & Rivals
The 2024 Maruti Dzire is priced between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 10.14 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom Delhi). It rivals the Hyundai Aura, 2024 Honda Amaze, and Tata Tigor.
Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.
Read More on : Maruti Dzire AMT
0 out of 0 found this helpful