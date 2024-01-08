Mercedes-Benz Will Bring Over 12 New Models To India In 2024

Published On Jan 08, 2024 07:00 PM By Sonny for Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

The 2024 model launch offensive for the German luxury car brand includes three electric cars too

Mercedes-Benz India has enjoyed a highly successful 2023 as its most successful year yet. 2024 marks 30 years in the country for the German luxury automotive marque and it has big plans for 2024 as well in terms of new products for the market, fresh investments and spreading their pan-India network.

What’s the plan?

Mercedes has confirmed that it plans to bring over a dozen new models to India in 2024 and has already started the tally with the recent market entry of the facelifted GLS SUV. The brand has stated it will be focussing on SUVs and over 50 percent of these new launches will be top-end models, following its own buyer’s trends. Its 2024 launch offensive will also include three EVs, likely including the EQS SUV and EQE sedan.

In addition, Mercedes has announced Rs 200 crore worth of investment in 2024 to enhance production capacity and for launching the new models and technologies. It will also open 20 more workshops and expand its presence to 10 new cities - Jammu, Amritsar, Agra, Kanpur, Patna, Udaipur, Ranchi, Valsad, Kannur and Kottayam.

Mercedes-Benz India 2023 Highlights

This past year was the biggest ever for the brand with the most sales and most cars produced, enjoying a year-on-year growth of 10 percent. Over 17,000 Mercedes models were delivered in 2023, with 55 percent of the demand for SUVs (led strongly by the launch of the new GLC SUV) and the rest for sedans. EV models accounted for 4 percent of sales in the previous year. Mercedes current line of EQ electric models includes the EQS, EQE SUV, and EQB SUV.

Which new Mercedes-Benz are you most excited for in 2024? Let us know in the comment section below.