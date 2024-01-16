Published On Jan 16, 2024 05:12 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta has the same engine options as the Kia Seltos, but with differing transmission options for the turbo-petrol and diesel

The facelifted Hyundai Creta has just been launched in India with prices beginning from Rs 11 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). While we already had various details including its new features and powertrain options, its claimed fuel efficiency figures were only revealed during the time of its launch. As it shares its engine options with its sibling, the Kia Seltos, we decided to compare the claimed mileage figures of the two SUVs to see which one would be better for your fuel budget. Check them out below:

Mileage Figures Compared

Variant 2024 Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Difference 1.5-litre Petrol MT 17.4 kmpl 17 kmpl Creta’s is higher by 0.4 kmpl 1.5-litre Petrol CVT 17.7 kmpl 17.7 kmpl No difference 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol iMT* – 17.7 kmpl – 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol DCT 18.4 kmpl 17.9 kmpl Creta’s is better by 0.5 kmpl 1.5-litre Diesel MT 21.8 kmpl 20.7 kmpl (iMT*) Creta’s is higher by 1.1 kmpl 1.5-litre Diesel AT 19.1 kmpl 19.1 kmpl No difference

*iMT - manual without the clutch pedal

Although both the SUVs get the same engine choices underneath their hood, the new Creta is more frugal in all powertrain options when compared to the Seltos with almost all powertrain combos. That said, the Seltos with its petrol-CVT and diesel-AT units matches the Creta’s claimed fuel efficiency figures.

The facelifted Creta isn’t available with a turbo-petrol iMT combo as the Seltos. It also has a conventional manual gearbox with the diesel engine, while the Kia SUV gets an iMT unit instead.

An Overview Of What’s Changed With The Creta Facelift

With the midlife update, the Hyundai Creta has been given a bolder and rugged look thanks to the redesigned grille, connected LED DRL at the front and connected taillights, and chunky bumpers.

On the inside, it gets a totally revamped cabin, with the ‘pièce de résistance’ being the two big screens. Also, the Creta now has a revised climate control panel and the redesigned dashboard offers a storage space with ambient lighting. We have covered all the exterior and interior design and feature changes in detail in our ‘Creta facelift launched’ story.

Price Range And Competition

Hyundai has priced the 2024 Creta between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 20 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). Apart from the Kia Seltos, the new Creta also fights it out with the Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, and Citroen C3 Aircross.

