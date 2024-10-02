2024 Hyundai Alcazar Base vs Top: Explained In Images

Modified On Oct 02, 2024 02:56 PM By Shreyash for Hyundai Alcazar

The top-spec Alcazar boasts a long list of features, while the base-spec also includes many amenities, though it does miss out on an infotainment

The Hyundai Alcazar is a 3-row SUV which recently got its long awaited midlife update, with which it not only looks more modern but has become feature loaded. Hyundai is offering the 2024 Alcazar in four broad variants: Executive, Prestige, Platinum, And Signature. Let’s see how different the base-spec Alcazar Executive looks in comparison to its top-spec Signature variant.

Front

Both the base-spec and top-spec variants of the Hyundai Alcazar look identical from the front. They both feature dual-barrel LED headlights, connected LED DRLs with H-shaped elements, a gloss black grille, and a prominent bumper with a silver surround. The only distinction for the top-spec Signature variant is the inclusion of front parking sensors.

Side

From the side, the visual difference between both the variants is more evident. The base-spec Alcazar Executive features 17-inch alloy wheels, while the Alcazar Signature is equipped with larger 18-inch alloy wheels that also have a different design. Additionally, the top-spec Alcazar includes a chrome insert on the door handles.

Rear

The similarities are carried out at the back as well, and it’s hard to make out any difference between the base and top variants. Both get a connected LED tail light setup, with ‘Alcazar’ written in the centre. There’s also a ‘Turbo’ badge (on the petrol variants only) on the bootlid, a roof spoiler, a dual-tip exhaust (not functional), and a silver surround for the bumper.

Interior

It's in the cabin where the differences between the base-spec and top-spec variants of this 3-row Hyundai SUV become more apparent. While both feature a brown and navy blue dual-tone interior theme, the upholstery in the Alcazar Executive variant is fabric, whereas the Alcazar Signature comes with leatherette upholstery. The cabin layout, however, remains the same in both variants.

In terms of features, the base-spec Alcazar doesn’t get any infotainment system, however it still features a semi-digital instrument cluster, push-button start/stop, dual-zone AC with rear vents, and cruise control. Its safety kit includes six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a rearview camera, rear wiper with washer, and a rear defogger.

The top-spec variant of the Alcazar, on the other hand, comes loaded with dual 10.25-inch screens (infotainment and digital driver’s display), ventilated front and second row seats (6-seater variants), 8-way powered front seats, and a panoramic sunroof. In terms of safety, over the basic safety features, it also gets a 360-degree camera with a blind view monitor and a complete suite of level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The base-spec Executive variant of the Alcazar only comes in 7-seater configuration, whereas the top-spec variant can be had in both 6- or 7-seater layouts.

Powertrain Details

Hyundai offers the Alcazar facelift with both 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engine options. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 160 PS 116 PS Torque 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

Here’s how the engine and transmission options are divided across both of these variants:

Variant Alcazar Executive Alcazar Signature 1.5-litre turbo-petrol MT ✅ ❌ 1.5-litre turbo-petrol DCT ❌ ✅ 1.5-litre diesel MT ✅ ❌ 1.5-litre diesel AT ❌ ✅

Price Range & Rivals

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar is priced between Rs 14.99 lakh and Rs 21.55 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, New Delhi). It is a rival to the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and 6/7 seater variants of the Mahindra XUV700.

