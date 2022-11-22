Published On Nov 22, 2022 02:53 PM By Tarun for Maruti Eeco

Maruti’s workhorse is also more efficient than before

Updated Maruti Eeco is priced from Rs 5.13 lakh, demanding Rs 50,000 over the older model.

Gets an updated 81PS, 1.2-litre petrol engine, while the CNG variant produces 72PS.

Claimed fuel efficiency is up by 3kmpl for the petrol variants and 6km/kg more for CNG.

Now gets a digital speedometer, engine immobiliser, new steering wheel and rotary dials for AC knob.

Also available in a new metallic brisk blue colour, taking the total up to five options.

Maruti has launched the updated version of its most basic model, the Eeco. The MPV now costs from Rs 5.13 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and is available in 13 variants out of which, four are available for private buyers.

New Prices

Variants Old Price New Price Difference 5-seater STD Rs 4.63 lakh Rs 5.13 lakh Rs 50,000 7-seater STD Rs 4.92 lakh Rs 5.42 lakh Rs 50,000 5-seater AC Rs 4.99 lakh Rs 5.49 lakh Rs 50,000 5-seater AC CNG Rs 5.94 lakh Rs 6.44 lakh Rs 50,000

The prices of the Eeco now range from Rs 5.13 lakh to Rs 6.44 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), and each variant costs Rs 50,000 over the equivalent trims of the previous model.

Updated Engine

New Old Engine 1.2-litre petrol 1.2-litre petrol Power 81PS 73PS Torque 104.4Nm 98Nm Claimed FE 19.71kmpl 16.11kmpl CNG Power 72PS 63PS Torque 95Nm 85Nm Claimed FE 26.78km/kg 20.88km/kg

The updated Eeco gets a 1.2-litre Dual Jet petrol engine, which produces 81PS (+8PS) and 104.4Nm (+6.4Nm). There’s no automatic option here, just a five-speed manual. The fuel economy has improved by over 3.5kmpl, to 19.71kmpl. As for the CNG variant, it sees a 9PS and 10Nm jump in performance, while the fuel efficiency sees a good 6km/kg increase.

Some Feature Upgrades

The 2022 Eeco gets few upgrades for better convenience, including a digital speedometer, engine immobiliser, new steering wheel, rotary dials for the AC knob and cabin air-filter for the AC. Its other feature highlights include AC, reclining front seats, 12V socket, dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, child lock for sliding rear doors and ABS with EBD.

A New Colour

Maruti is offering the Eeco with a new colour option called Metallic Brisk Blue. There are four others to choose from: Solid White, Pearl Midnight Black, Metallic Silky Silver and Metallic Glistening Grey.

There’s no rival for the Maruti Eeco and it remains the most basic MPV on sale right now. However, at this price point, you can also look at the Renault Kiger as a modern subcompact MPV.

