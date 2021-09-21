Modified On Sep 21, 2021 03:50 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Scorpio 2022

The LED tail lamps running into the roof-integrated spoiler of the SUV seem to be inspired by the previous-gen Scorpio

The new spy shots show the Scorpio featuring production-ready LED headlamps and tail lamps along with alloy wheels.

The SUV is expected to get an electric sunroof, dual-zone climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen, and a 360-degree camera.

Expected engine options for the new-gen Scorpio are 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel.

Expect the 2022 Scorpio to be priced from around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The body-on-frame Mahindra Scorpio is set to receive a generation upgrade in 2022. While you must have seen multiple spy shots of the new-gen model, the SUV has been spotted this time with production-ready LED tail lamps.

From the images, you can see that the tail lamps are running all the way into the roof-integrated spoiler, a design element inspired by the previous-gen Scorpio. However, this time, this strip (extending into the spoiler) could light up entirely. But that’s only our speculation, so take this with a pinch of salt. These aside, you can also see the side-opening tailgate and a rear wiper. And finally, we can confirm the 2022 model will feature dynamic turn indicators like the new XUV700.

While the front and side profiles have already been spotted in earlier test mules, here’s a quick refresher. The new-gen SUV gets a six-slat front grille flanked by production-ready dual-barrel LED headlamps. Although this test mule’s front bumper is camouflaged, we know the upcoming Scorpio will feature U-shaped LED DRLs. Move to the side, and you see the sporty-looking alloy wheels with disc brakes.

Expected features include a sunroof (a non- panoramic unit), dual-zone climate control, a 360-degree camera, and a large touchscreen system (likely the XUV700’s 8-inch unit). Recent spy shots suggest that the 2022 Scorpio will get front-facing third-row seats. Safety kit is likely to include multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

The upcoming Mahindra Scorpio is expected to get the Thar’s 150PS 2-litre turbo-petrol and the XUV700’s 155PS 2.2-litre diesel engines. Both will get 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options. The top-spec diesel variant should also feature an optional four-wheel drivetrain like the XUV700.

The new-gen SUV is expected to go on sale in early 2022, at prices likely to start from around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). For reference, the current model is priced between Rs 12.59 lakh and Rs 17.39 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The 2022 Scorpio will be a rugged alternative to monocoque SUVs like the Hyundai Creta , Renault Duster, Kia Seltos, and Skoda Kushaq .

