Published On Sep 15, 2021 04:05 PM By Rohit for Force Gurkha

Force will commence deliveries of the 2021 Gurkha from Dussehra, October 15

The 2021 Gurkha gets a redone exterior, including new glass panes, fog lamps, and LED headlamps.

The cabin has a dark grey theme, featuring a 7-inch touchscreen and manual AC.

Will be powered by a 2.6-litre diesel engine mated to a 5-speed manual.

Likely to be priced from Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom).

After much delay, the new-gen Force Gurkha has been revealed in its production-ready avatar. The carmaker has confirmed that the upcoming SUV will be launched on September 27, with deliveries beginning on Dussehra, October 15.

The 2021 Gurkha retains its boxy design, but Force Motors has redone the panels with new glass panes for the windows and windscreens. Additionally, you have new fog lamps and LED headlamps with DRLs.

Inside, the Gurkha’s cabin features a dark grey theme and upholstery of the same colour. The SUV’s equipment list packs a 7-inch touchscreen system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a four-speaker sound system, manual AC, and front power windows. Passenger safety will be taken care of by dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and tyre pressure monitoring.

Force will provide the new-gen Gurkha with a 2.6-litre diesel engine producing 91PS and 250Nm. This engine will come mated to a 5-speed manual and have a four-wheel drivetrain with a low-range gearbox. The SUV will also get front and rear locking differentials as before, along with front and rear anti-roll bars and an air-intake snorkel.

We reckon Force will price the 2021 Gurkha at Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom) and offer it in a single variant. During launch, the SUV’s only direct rival will be the new Mahindra Thar, but it will also take on the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, if it’s launched here, that is.