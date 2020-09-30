BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo: Variants Explained

Published On Sep 30, 2020 12:55 PM By Arun for BMW 6 Series

BMW’s grand tourer is available in two trims and with three engine options. Which one’s right for you?

If standing out is your thing, chances are you’re leaning in favour of the 6 Series GT over regular sedans such as the 5 Series or even Mercedes-Benz’ E-Class. The successor to the slightly odd-looking 5GT packs in styling that’s a whole lot more palatable, rich interiors, creature comforts and let’s you choose between three engine options. Which variant should you pick?

Before we proceed, let’s get the prices out of the way:

BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo (Price, ex-showroom India) Petrol 630i Luxury Line Rs 64.90 lakh Diesel 620d Luxury Line Rs 65.40 lakh 630d M Sport Rs 75.90 lakh

Here’s a quick look at the specifications:

BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Specifications Petrol Diesel Engine 2.0-litre, four-cylinder 2.0-litre, four-cylinder 3.0-litre, six-cylinder Power 258PS @ 5000-6500rpm 190PS @ 4000rpm 265PS @ 4000rpm Torque 400Nm @ 1550-4400rpm 400Nm @ 1750-2500rpm 620Nm @ 2000-2500rpm Transmission 8-speed AT 8-speed AT 8-speed AT (Sport Auto) 0-100kmph 6.3 seconds 7.9 seconds 6.1 seconds

Luxury Line

630i (Petrol): Rs 64.90 lakh

620d (Diesel): Rs 65.40 lakh

The ‘entry-level’ variant of the 6GT range is the Luxury Line. Here’s what’s on offer: Exterior:

Adaptive LED Headlamps

BMW kidney grille (high-gloss chrome)

Frameless doors

Illuminated scuff plates with ‘Luxury Line’ designation

High-gloss chrome elements on front and rear bumper

Mirror base, b-pillar and window guide rail finished in gloss black

Chrome exhaust tips

Active rear spoiler

LED fog lights

18-inch alloy wheels

Interior

Trim: Fine-wood ‘Fineline‘ Ridge with Pearl Chrome highlights

Upholstery: leather. Colours: Canberra Beige, Ivory White (with black/dark coffee stitch), Cognac (with black stitch)

‘Sensatec’ leather-wrapped dashboard

Front armrest with storage

Rear armrest with cupholders

Cooled glovebox

Velour floor mats

40:20:40 split rear seats

Roller sunblinds for rear windows

Comfort and Convenience

Electric Steering Column Adjust

Powered Front Seats

Memory Function For Driver’s Seat

Electrically adjustable Rear Seats

Rear headrest with comfort cushions in Alcantara

Four-zone climate control

Six selectable ambient lighting

Auto-dimming IRVM

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Panoramic glass roof

Fully digital 12.3-inch driver’s display

Infotainment

Front

10.25-inch Touchscreen (Live CockPit Professional)

Voice Command

12 Speaker, 205W Sound System

In-built navigation

Apple CarPlay

Bluetooth Streaming + USB Connectivity

iDrive Touch with handwriting recognition with direct access buttons, DVD ■ drive and integrated 32 GB hard drive for maps and audio files

Rear

- Tiltable 10.2-inch touchscreen (x2)

- MP3, game console, USB device/headphone connectivity

- 3A USB Type C sockets (x2)

Safety

6 Airbags

Active front seat headrests

Front and Rear Parking Sensors

Reverse Camera

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, Cornering Brake Control and Dynamic Braking lights

Attentiveness Assistant

Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC)

Electric Parking brake with auto hold function

ISOFIX child seat mounts

Chil lock for rear doors

Runflat tyres

Tyre Pressure Indicator

Verdict

The base-spec version of the 6GT is anything but basic. It packs in all the bells and whistles you’d expect from a vehicle that costs as much. It has presence courtesy full-LED headlamps, a sweet set of 18-inch alloy wheels and that active spoiler.

The interiors will spoil you silly with soft-touch materials, leather upholstery and feel-good elements such as a panoramic glass roof and configurable ambient lighting. It’s not short on features either, with rear entertainment screens, four-zone climate control, digital driver’s display and powered seats being offered as standard.

We wish BMW bundled in a branded audio system, offered memory functionality for the co-driver’s seat and enabled Android Auto. Thankfully, these omissions are quite easy to look past. Especially if you intend on spending a lot of time in the rear seat. Since adaptive air suspension is offered as standard, the 6GT does live up to its badge.

Both the 2.0-litre petrol and the 2.0-litre diesel are powerful and quick. The diesel commands a relatively minor premium of Rs 50,000 compared to the petrol. We’d recommend picking the diesel if you see yourself regularly doing intra-city or cross-city commutes. The frugal diesel engine will ensure your wallet remains fat.

However, if you wish to take the driver’s seat, enjoy a raspy exhaust note - fuel bills be damned - the 630i will serve your purpose. It’s 0-100kmph time of 6.3 seconds (diesel: 7.9 seconds) is within two tenths of the monstrous 3.0-litre diesel that’s available only with the top-spec M Sport variant.

BMW 6 Series GT M Sport

630d (Diesel): Rs 75.90 lakh

Exterior

Kidney Grille (high-gloss black)

M Aerodynamics pack: front apron, side skirts and rear apron

M designation on the side, Illuminated M door sill finishers

M Sport brake (Colour: Dark Blue metallic with M logo)

Window recess cover and finisher for window frame in Black High-Gloss

Soft-Close function for side doors

19-inch alloy wheels

Interior

Trim: Fine-wood ‘Fineline’ Cove with Pearl Chrome highlight

Upholstery: Nappa leather. Colours: Ivory White (with black/dark coffee stitch), Mokka (with black/dark coffee stitch)

M leather-wrapped steering wheel

‘Comfort’ seats for driver and co-driver

Memory function for driver and co-driver

Lumbar support for driver and co-driver

BMW ‘Individual’ headliner (colour: Anthracite)

Comfort and Convenience

BMW Display Key

Remote Key Parking

Keyless entry (including contactless tailgate release)

360° Parking Camera

Infotainment

BMW Gesture Control

16 speaker, 600W Harman Kardon sound system

Wireless Charging

USB Ports in centre console (x2)

Verdict

With the top-spec variant, you get a distinct exterior design courtesy the larger 19-inch alloy wheels, M Sport bumpers and the peppering of M badges. You can start showing off even before you get inside the car using BMW’s display key that lets you access a host of functions: from starting the air-conditioning to actually moving the car forward or backward. The interior too comes draped in some fine Nappa leather.

Sure, the M Sport costs a full Rs 10 lakh more than the Luxury Line diesel. Most of that money gets you additional horsepower under the hood. If you want a six-cylinder Bimmer, the 630d is your only choice. With a mammoth 620Nm of torque on offer, this engine can clock 100kmph in just 6.1 seconds. That the 630d is meant to be enjoyed from behind the wheel is made amply evident by the fact that it gets launch control, straight from the factory.

If you want a vehicle that can ferry the family and their luggage in comfort and put a smile on your face when you’re gunning it, the 630d M Sport is worth considering. If you don’t see yourself driving hard or driving yourself often, it’d be wiser to pick the Luxury Line variant instead.

