BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo: Variants Explained
Published On Sep 30, 2020 12:55 PM By Arun for BMW 6 Series
BMW’s grand tourer is available in two trims and with three engine options. Which one’s right for you?
If standing out is your thing, chances are you’re leaning in favour of the 6 Series GT over regular sedans such as the 5 Series or even Mercedes-Benz’ E-Class. The successor to the slightly odd-looking 5GT packs in styling that’s a whole lot more palatable, rich interiors, creature comforts and let’s you choose between three engine options. Which variant should you pick?
Before we proceed, let’s get the prices out of the way:
|
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo (Price, ex-showroom India)
|
Petrol
|
630i Luxury Line
|
Rs 64.90 lakh
|
Diesel
|
620d Luxury Line
|
Rs 65.40 lakh
|
630d M Sport
|
Rs 75.90 lakh
Here’s a quick look at the specifications:
|
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Specifications
|
Petrol
|
Diesel
|
Engine
|
2.0-litre, four-cylinder
|
2.0-litre, four-cylinder
|
3.0-litre, six-cylinder
|
Power
|
258PS @ 5000-6500rpm
|
190PS @ 4000rpm
|
265PS @ 4000rpm
|
Torque
|
400Nm @ 1550-4400rpm
|
400Nm @ 1750-2500rpm
|
620Nm @ 2000-2500rpm
|
Transmission
|
8-speed AT
|
8-speed AT
|
8-speed AT (Sport Auto)
|
0-100kmph
|
6.3 seconds
|
7.9 seconds
|
6.1 seconds
Luxury Line
630i (Petrol): Rs 64.90 lakh
620d (Diesel): Rs 65.40 lakh
The ‘entry-level’ variant of the 6GT range is the Luxury Line. Here’s what’s on offer: Exterior:
-
Adaptive LED Headlamps
-
BMW kidney grille (high-gloss chrome)
-
Frameless doors
-
Illuminated scuff plates with ‘Luxury Line’ designation
-
High-gloss chrome elements on front and rear bumper
-
Mirror base, b-pillar and window guide rail finished in gloss black
-
Chrome exhaust tips
-
Active rear spoiler
-
LED fog lights
-
18-inch alloy wheels
Interior
-
Trim: Fine-wood ‘Fineline‘ Ridge with Pearl Chrome highlights
-
Upholstery: leather. Colours: Canberra Beige, Ivory White (with black/dark coffee stitch), Cognac (with black stitch)
-
‘Sensatec’ leather-wrapped dashboard
-
Front armrest with storage
-
Rear armrest with cupholders
-
Cooled glovebox
-
Velour floor mats
-
40:20:40 split rear seats
-
Roller sunblinds for rear windows
Comfort and Convenience
-
Electric Steering Column Adjust
-
Powered Front Seats
-
Memory Function For Driver’s Seat
-
Electrically adjustable Rear Seats
-
Rear headrest with comfort cushions in Alcantara
-
Four-zone climate control
-
Six selectable ambient lighting
-
Auto-dimming IRVM
-
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
-
Panoramic glass roof
-
Fully digital 12.3-inch driver’s display
Infotainment
Front
-
10.25-inch Touchscreen (Live CockPit Professional)
-
Voice Command
-
12 Speaker, 205W Sound System
-
In-built navigation
-
Apple CarPlay
-
Bluetooth Streaming + USB Connectivity
-
iDrive Touch with handwriting recognition with direct access buttons, DVD ■ drive and integrated 32 GB hard drive for maps and audio files
Rear
- Tiltable 10.2-inch touchscreen (x2)
- MP3, game console, USB device/headphone connectivity
- 3A USB Type C sockets (x2)
Safety
-
6 Airbags
-
Active front seat headrests
-
Front and Rear Parking Sensors
-
Reverse Camera
-
Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, Cornering Brake Control and Dynamic Braking lights
-
Attentiveness Assistant
-
Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC)
-
Electric Parking brake with auto hold function
-
ISOFIX child seat mounts
-
Chil lock for rear doors
-
Runflat tyres
-
Tyre Pressure Indicator
Verdict
The base-spec version of the 6GT is anything but basic. It packs in all the bells and whistles you’d expect from a vehicle that costs as much. It has presence courtesy full-LED headlamps, a sweet set of 18-inch alloy wheels and that active spoiler.
The interiors will spoil you silly with soft-touch materials, leather upholstery and feel-good elements such as a panoramic glass roof and configurable ambient lighting. It’s not short on features either, with rear entertainment screens, four-zone climate control, digital driver’s display and powered seats being offered as standard.
We wish BMW bundled in a branded audio system, offered memory functionality for the co-driver’s seat and enabled Android Auto. Thankfully, these omissions are quite easy to look past. Especially if you intend on spending a lot of time in the rear seat. Since adaptive air suspension is offered as standard, the 6GT does live up to its badge.
Both the 2.0-litre petrol and the 2.0-litre diesel are powerful and quick. The diesel commands a relatively minor premium of Rs 50,000 compared to the petrol. We’d recommend picking the diesel if you see yourself regularly doing intra-city or cross-city commutes. The frugal diesel engine will ensure your wallet remains fat.
However, if you wish to take the driver’s seat, enjoy a raspy exhaust note - fuel bills be damned - the 630i will serve your purpose. It’s 0-100kmph time of 6.3 seconds (diesel: 7.9 seconds) is within two tenths of the monstrous 3.0-litre diesel that’s available only with the top-spec M Sport variant.
BMW 6 Series GT M Sport
630d (Diesel): Rs 75.90 lakh
Exterior
- Kidney Grille (high-gloss black)
- M Aerodynamics pack: front apron, side skirts and rear apron
- M designation on the side, Illuminated M door sill finishers
- M Sport brake (Colour: Dark Blue metallic with M logo)
- Window recess cover and finisher for window frame in Black High-Gloss
- Soft-Close function for side doors
- 19-inch alloy wheels
Interior
-
Trim: Fine-wood ‘Fineline’ Cove with Pearl Chrome highlight
-
Upholstery: Nappa leather. Colours: Ivory White (with black/dark coffee stitch), Mokka (with black/dark coffee stitch)
-
M leather-wrapped steering wheel
-
‘Comfort’ seats for driver and co-driver
-
Memory function for driver and co-driver
-
Lumbar support for driver and co-driver
-
BMW ‘Individual’ headliner (colour: Anthracite)
Comfort and Convenience
-
BMW Display Key
-
Remote Key Parking
-
Keyless entry (including contactless tailgate release)
-
360° Parking Camera
Infotainment
-
BMW Gesture Control
-
16 speaker, 600W Harman Kardon sound system
-
Wireless Charging
-
USB Ports in centre console (x2)
Verdict
With the top-spec variant, you get a distinct exterior design courtesy the larger 19-inch alloy wheels, M Sport bumpers and the peppering of M badges. You can start showing off even before you get inside the car using BMW’s display key that lets you access a host of functions: from starting the air-conditioning to actually moving the car forward or backward. The interior too comes draped in some fine Nappa leather.
Sure, the M Sport costs a full Rs 10 lakh more than the Luxury Line diesel. Most of that money gets you additional horsepower under the hood. If you want a six-cylinder Bimmer, the 630d is your only choice. With a mammoth 620Nm of torque on offer, this engine can clock 100kmph in just 6.1 seconds. That the 630d is meant to be enjoyed from behind the wheel is made amply evident by the fact that it gets launch control, straight from the factory.
If you want a vehicle that can ferry the family and their luggage in comfort and put a smile on your face when you’re gunning it, the 630d M Sport is worth considering. If you don’t see yourself driving hard or driving yourself often, it’d be wiser to pick the Luxury Line variant instead.
Read More on : 6 Series Automatic
- Renew BMW 6 Series Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
- Best Health Insurance Plans - Compare & Save Big! - (InsuranceDekho.com)