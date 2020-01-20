2020 Tata Tiago And Tigor BS6 Facelift Launch On January 22

Published On Jan 20, 2020 12:07 PM By Sonny for Tata Tigor

Both to become petrol-only offerings

Facelifted Tiago and Tigor to get BS6 1.2-litre petrol, likely with both manual and AMT options.

Both get new front end with redesigned bumper and grille, with the addition of LED DRLs for the Tigor.

Both expected to get feature updates with the facelift.

Both likely to be priced at a premium of Rs 10,000 over current petrol variant prices.

Tata will be giving the Tiago and Tigor a facelift along with the BS6 engine update. The two were teased alongside the Nexon facelift and now their launch is confirmed for January 22.

Both the facelifted models will be ditching the 1.05-litre diesel engine while the 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine will be updated to be BS6-compliant. They are expected to have the same performance rating of 85PS of power and 114Nm of torque. Tata is expected to offer the petrol engine with the same 5-speed manual and AMT options.

The 2020 Tiago and Tigor feature a new front bumper with redesigned fog lamp housings while the new front grille design replaces the hexagonal design with Y-shapes. Only the sub-4m sedan gets LED DRLs in the new front bumper. Both seem to have the same side profile while the rear updates are yet to be seen. Tata claims the facelifted compact offerings will also get some feature updates, which have not yet been specified.

Tata is already accepting bookings for the facelifted Tiago and Tigor. They are expected to be priced at a slight premium of around Rs 10,000 over the current petrol variant, which ranges from Rs 4.55 lakh to Rs 6.47 lakh for the Tiago and Rs 5.65 lakh to Rs 7.50 lakh for the Tigor (ex-showroom Delhi).

