2020 Tata Nexon BS6 Facelift Launch On January 22

Published On Jan 20, 2020 05:03 PM By Rohit for Tata Nexon 2020

Tata will offer the Nexon facelift with the same petrol and diesel engines, albeit in BS6 form

The Nexon facelift gets a revised front and rear fascia.

Likely to come with the same 6-speed MT as well as 6-speed AMT options as before.

Expected feature updates include a sunroof and connected car tech.

It will continue to rival the likes of the Hyundai Venue and the upcoming Renault HBC.

Tata Motors unveiled the Nexon EV on December 19 last year giving us a preview of the Nexon facelift. We can now confirm that the facelifted sub-4m SUV will be launched on January 22 complete with BS6 powertrains. What’s more, Tata will also be launching the Tiago and Tigor facelifts on the same day along with its all-new premium hatchback, the Altroz.

The facelifted Nexon will come with BS6-compliant versions of the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. Both engines are currently available with the choice of a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AMT. The current output figures of these units stand at 110PS/170Nm and 110PS/260Nm respectively. However, these may change due to the BS6 upgrade.

From the official image of the Nexon facelift, it is evident that it bears a lot in common with its electric avatar. It gets a revised front bumper, new housing for the fog lamps with contrast inserts, new grille, revised headlamps, new air dam with contrasting inserts, and a new design for the alloy wheels. Though the rear of the facelifted Nexon is not visible, it is likely to feature updated tail lamps and a revised rear bumper among other updates.

In terms of features, Tata is expected to offer the facelifted Nexon with additional features such as connected car technology as seen on the Nexon EV , a sunroof, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a larger touchscreen infotainment display.

(Current Tata Nexon on sale)

Tata is already accepting bookings for the Nexon facelift. It is expected to come at a slight premium over the current model, which is priced from Rs 6.73 lakh to Rs 11.4 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Once launched, it will rekindle its rivalry with the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue , Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport, and the upcoming Renault HBC and Kia QYI .

