2020 Tata Nexon Facelift Previewed By Nexon EV

Modified On Dec 19, 2019 07:10 PM By Sonny for Tata Nexon

New front end, new features and BS6 powertrains expected in 2020 model

New Nexon EV previews the changes expected on the regular Nexon facelift.

Expect it to get the redesigned front end with new headlights, bumper, and grille.

Expect the rear end to get minimal changes; facelifted Nexon will get new alloys too.

Feature additions could include a sunroof and a semi-digital instrument cluster.

Tata will update both the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines to meet BS6 norms.

The Nexon facelift is expected to launch in February 2020.

It will be priced at a premium over the current model.

The unveiling of the Tata Nexon EV has given us a preview of the upcoming Nexon facelift. The Nexon was launched in 2017 and now the sub-4m SUV is due an update, which is likely to arrive in early 2020.

Tata is likely to launch the facelifted Nexon along with the introduction of the BS6 compliant versions of its 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The Nexon EV features a refreshed front end with new headlamps, bumper, and a larger front air dam. Around the rear, the major changes are to the LED elements in the tail lamps and the rear fog lamp housing design while the rest of it seems to have been kept the same. The Nexon facelift may get a new design for the alloy wheels too as seen on the Nexon EV.

The Nexon facelift could get some of the new features seen on the Nexon EV. These include a new semi-digital instrument cluster as seen in the Tata Altroz , a sunroof, flat-bottom steering wheel, and the latest floating island design for the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Tata is likely to launch the Nexon facelift at or around the time of the 2020 Auto Expo in February. It is expected to be priced at a premium, especially the BS6 diesel variants, over the current model which is priced between Rs 6.58 lakh to Rs 11.1 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will continue its rivalry against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza , Hyundai Venue , Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300, and the upcoming Kia QYI.

Read More on : Nexon AMT