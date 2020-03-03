2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza: In Pics

Published On Mar 03, 2020 08:00 AM By Dhruv for Maruti Vitara Brezza

The Vitara Brezza has ruled the sub-4 metre SUV segment with an iron fist for the last four years, and right when it was losing its grip, Maruti swooped in with an update

Back at Auto Expo 2020, Maruti revealed the Vitara Brezza facelift. However, we didn’t get a lot of time with the car back then. Now, the Vitara Brezza has been launched and we have even had the chance to drive it. Getting up, close and personal with the car allowed us to observe the changes it has undergone. We’ve made this gallery of pictures so that you can see them too. Take a look:

A majority of the changes that the Vitara Brezza has undergone are in its face. The grille is now a chrome bar running across the face and the bumper has been redesigned to feel more muscular. While there are quite a few changes in the front, it still looks quite similar to the outgoing Vitara Brezza due to identical proportions.

While the shape of the headlamps remains the same, the updated Brezza now features dual-LED projector lamps and LED daytime running lamps (DRLs). The indicator has been integrated into the DRLs itself.

Just like the headlamps and DRLs, the fog lamps on the facelifted Vitara Brezza are also LED units. The fog lamp housing has also been redesigned with the rectangular turn signals been given a miss.

The biggest change though is underneath the Vitara Brezza’s bonnet. The 1.3-litre diesel engine has been swapped out for a 1.5-litre petrol engine. Maruti uses this engine in the Ciaz and Ertiga as well. It makes 105PS and 138Nm, compared to the 90PS and 200Nm made by the outgoing Vitara Brezza’s diesel engine. According to Maruti, it returns 17.06kmpl with the manual transmission and 18.76kmpl with the automatic. The automatic variant of the Vitara Brezza is available with a mild-hybrid setup as well.

Step inside and you’ll notice the mild changes inside the cabin, however, the overall layout is the same. The seat upholstery has been redesigned but it continues to come in an all-black theme. Those with a keen eye will notice that the automatic transmission stick and infotainment system are now different.

The infotainment system is now Maruti’s new SmartPlay Studio system. It gets connected features (Bluetooth connection via an app), however, it uses the internet from your phone.

The automatic transmission is now a conventional torque converter with four gear ratios. The Vitara Brezza was previously offered with an AMT, paired with the now-defunct diesel engine.

The IRVM has been updated too so you no longer need to toggle the switch to cut out the glare. Simply put it in auto mode and the IRVM will automatically do that for you.

Step into the rear and the only change you will notice is the revised seat upholstery.

Look at it from the side and you will once again be reminded of similar proportions. That is because there are no changes in the sheet metal. What has changed are the colours on offer and we must add, the grey with orange dual-tone scheme looks really good on the Vitara Brezza.

The alloy wheels now feature a new design and look more sophisticated than before. However, the tyre size of the top-spec variant remains the same as before (215/60 R16).

Just like the headlights at the front, the tail lamps have also received the LED treatment. However, it is only the brake light that has LED elements. The indicator and reversing light still use bulbs.

Apart from the tail lamps, the only other change at the rear is the revised design of the faux skid plate.

Overall, the Vitara Brezza facelift features one big mechanical update and a few cosmetic tweaks that set it apart from its predecessor.

Read More on : Vitara Brezza Automatic