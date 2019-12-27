2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza Facelift Spied For The First Time! Sunroof Unlikely

Published On Dec 27, 2019 01:03 PM By Dhruv.A for Maruti Vitara Brezza

Gets a host of visual upgrades for the front end

2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza spotted with cosmetic upgrades.

The 1.3-litre diesel will be discontinued with the upcoming facelift.

Most likely to get the 1.5-litre petrol mild hybrid from the Ertiga and Ciaz.

Launch likely at the 2020 Auto Expo.

The Vitara Brezza has been due for an upgrade as the sub-compact SUV was first launched exactly three years back. And looks like Maruti is finally ready to address the issue as a MY2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been spotted with cosmetic and mechanical upgrades.

The snapped model gets a cleaner front profile with what looks like LED headlamps that get integrated indicators and DRLs, unlike the outgoing model that features indicators on the bumper and no DRLs. The front chrome grille remains intact with a slight update whereas the fog lamp enclosures have become a lot simpler than before.

The side profile remains the same as before save for the new alloy wheel design while the rear might get a couple of updates. If you are expecting to see a sunroof, prepare to be disappointed. In our opinion, this is unlikely to be the range-topping ZXI+ model as fog lamps are missing.

Minor interior upgrades are likely in the form of coloured accents, changed upholstery, and probably an upgrade to the touchscreen infotainment system as well as additions like auto-dimming inside the rearview mirror.

The biggest change, however, is likely to be in the form of a new BS6-compliant 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech that can be seen on the Ciaz, Ertiga and the XL6. This unit delivers 105PS and 138Nm in the other cars. Transmission options with this include a 5-speed MT or a 4-speed AT.

The Vitara Brezza will be a petrol-only offering as Maruti is doing away with the 1.3-litre diesel once BS6 norms kick in. The 1.3-litre diesel makes 90PS and 200Nm in the pre-facelift Vitara Brezza and is mated to a 5-speed manual or AMT. That said, Maruti won’t shy away from launching the diesel-powered Vitara Brezza if there’s enough demand in the post-BS6 era.

We can expect Maruti to launch the SUV very soon, probably at the 2020 Auto Expo. Its prices are likely to remain close to its existing range of Rs 7.63 lakh to Rs 10.37 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will continue rivalling the likes of the Tata Nexon, Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue and the upcoming Renault sub-4m SUV and Kia QYI.

Source

Read More on : Maruti Vitara Brezza AMT