2020 Mahindra XUV500 Seating And Interior Spied

Modified On Jan 03, 2020 10:45 AM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV500 2020

New images reveal second and third row seats finished in beige

The 2020 XUV500 is expected to offer more cabin space than before.

It is likely to feature an all-new cabin layout as well.

Mahindra is also likely to add a panoramic sunroof and ventilated seats.

It is expected to get a new set of 2.0-litre BS6-compliant petrol and diesel engines.

The prices are likely to remain similar to that of the current model (Rs 12.22 lakh to Rs 18.55 lakh).

A test mule of the second-gen XUV500 with an automatic transmission was spotted testing recently. Now, we have got our hands on the latest spy shots of the SUV, revealing its interior and seating space.

To begin with, the front seats of the SUV appear to have received improved support and bolstering than before. The latest images also reveal a larger touchscreen infotainment system housed alongside the instrument cluster. The 2020 XUV500 is likely to get two analogue clusters with a MID placed in between. Mahindra has also repositioned the AC vents below the infotainment system.

Since it is based on an all-new platform, we expect the second and third row seats to offer more room as hinted in the images. Mahindra is expected to offer the third row with AC vents along with blower-speed control. As per these spy shots, the XUV500 is also likely to feature a charging port and a small cubby hole in the third row. Other updates from Mahindra are likely to include a flat-bottom steering wheel, flush-fitting door handles, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, a powered tailgate, and dual-zone climate control.

The second-generation XUV500 is expected to be powered by a set of new 2.0-litre petrol and diesel BS6-compliant engines. An automatic transmission option is likely to be offered with both the petrol and diesel engine options as well. The second-gen XUV500 could also be offered with an all-wheel drive option like the current model.

Mahindra is expected to launch the SUV in the second half of 2020. Its pricing is expected to remain similar to that of the current model -- Rs 12.22 lakh to Rs 18.55 lakh -- (ex-showroom Mumbai). It will rival the upcoming SUVs like the Tata Gravitas , MG’s seven-seater version of the Hector, and the new Ford SUV that will be built on the same platform as the 2020 XUV500.

