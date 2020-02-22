Published On Feb 22, 2020 02:00 PM By Sonny for Hyundai Elite i20 2020

The latest iteration of the premium hatchback gets new tech, new engines and sharper looks

The third-gen Hyundai hatchback is about to make its official debut at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show in March 2020. While it has been spied testing in India under wraps, Hyundai has already unveiled the exterior design and tech details of the new i20 . Here’s a roundup of what the new i20 has to offer and what we can expect to feature on the India-spec model that is due to be launched by mid-2020:

Exterior

The new-gen i20 features Hyundai’s latest design language of ‘Sensuous Sportiness,’ most prominently on the redesigned front and rear end.

It looks sleeker and more athletic than before with its lower roofline (-24mm), sportier bumpers and extra width (+30mm). The lower roofline makes it look a lot longer than the outgoing model but the overall length has only grown by 5mm while the wheelbase is longer by 10mm. It has a squatter stance that imparts a sporty athletic look compared to the outgoing second-gen model.

It gets new LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs which makes the new i20 look more premium. The new front end is similar to that of the new Elantra with fog lamp housings that look like air vents. The air damn below the grille and the sculpted bonnet add to its sporty appearance.

The redesigned rear end of the new i20 is a big shift from the outgoing model as the C-pillar seems to extend into the boot instead of the usual hatchback’s flat rear design. The rear bumper is chunkier than before with the rear fog lamps flanking the integrated diffuser design for added sportiness.

It gets new connected taillamps which wrap around to the side, all the way to the fuel-filler entry flap. That adds a distinct Z-shaped LED element to its taillamps.

The element under the rear windscreen and above the connecting light bar has been blacked out to impart the roofline sloping down towards the boot a seamless look.

Hyundai has fitted the new i20 with newly designed 17-inch alloys that add to its sporty appeal. However, these are unlikely to come to India where the largest option would be 16-inch alloys at most.

Interior & Features

Hyundai has only revealed a teaser sketch of the new i20 for now but has shared all its details.

It gets a new dashboard layout with sweeping horizontal blades to give it a cleaner look. Meanwhile, the new global-spec i20 gets an all-black interior with the option of black-grey and black-yellow green trims.

The extra width and slightly longer wheelbase improve cabin space, especially in the rear. It also has an extra 66 litres of boot space for 351 litres overall.

Hyundai has upgraded the third-gen i20’s features list and will offer it with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. However, this is unlikely to be offered on the India-spec model, which is expected to get a semi-digital instrument cluster.

The infotainment system panel is now integrated into the driver’s instrument console instead of being housed in the centre of the dashboard. Globally, the i20 will get the option of a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system while the 8-inch touchscreen display is most likely to be the only option on the India-spec model. Still it would be a step up from the outgoing model, which offers a 7-inch screen.

It will continue to offer a wireless charging pad.

The Euro-spec i20 will also feature a Bose sound system option in its top spec but it is unlikely to be offered in a price-sensitive market like India.

Like all new-gen Hyundai models, the new i20 will also be equipped with Bluelink connected car technology which will offer features like cloud-based voice recognition, vehicle telematics, live location tracking and select remote controls like cabin pre-cool as offered on the Venue.

The new global-spec i20 will get the benefit of intelligent safety systems like navigation-based cruise control, lane following assist, leading vehicle departure alert, various forms of collision avoidance assists and park assist for semi-autonomous parking.

The India-spec model can be expected to offer similar safety features as the outgoing Elite i20 with upto 6 airbags in the top variant.

Powertrain

The top variants of the third-gen i20 will be powered by the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine offered in two states of tune: 100PS and 120PS.

For the first time, Hyundai’s T-GDi engine will feature a mild-hybrid option. The 48-volt mild-hybrid tech can be applied as an option on the 100PS variant while it will be fitted as standard for the 120PS variant. In both forms, it gets the option of a 7-speed DCT automatic.

The non-hybrid engine also gets the option of 6-speed manual while the hybrid uses a newly-developed 6-speed Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT). The difference is that the iMT allows the car to save more fuel while coasting (when there is no pressure applied to the accelerator pedal).

Hyundai will offer the entry-level i20 with the 1.2-litre petrol engine that makes 84PS and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

In India, the new-gen i20 will also be powered by the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and 1.2-litre petrol engine, same as the Venue. It will even get the same transmission options. Hyundai could also introduce mild-hybrid tech as Maruti already offers the same with its rival, the Baleno.

Like the Venue, the new i20 will also get a detuned version of the BS6 1.5-litre diesel engine currently offered in the Kia Seltos.

Pricing

The current Hyundai Elite i20 is priced between Rs 5.60 lakh and Rs 9.41 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new-gen i20 can be expected to add a premium for the BS6 engines and added features. It would likely be priced from Rs 5.7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. Once launched in India by mid-2020, the third-gen of Hyundai’s premium hatchback will continue to take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz, Toyota Glanza and Volkswagen Polo.

