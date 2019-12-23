2020 Hyundai Elite i20 To Skip Auto Expo

Published On Dec 23, 2019 05:38 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Elite i20 2020

The premium hatchback is expected to be launched in mid-2020

Hyundai’s premium hatchback has been spotted testing on our shores multiple times.

It will be offered with three BS6 engines including the Venue’s 1.0-litre turbo petrol.

Its feature list is expected to include connected car tech, wireless charging, and sunroof.

New Elite i20 will continue to rival the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Honda Jazz, among others.

Earlier, we brought you a list of cars that Hyundai could possibly showcase at Auto Expo 2020. It included the next-gen Creta as well as the Verna facelift. But now our sources have told us that Hyundai won’t be showcasing the third-gen Elite i20 at the expo.

The third-gen 2020 Hyundai Elite i20 will get a new design in line with the carmaker’s latest models like the Nios. Exterior highlights include projector headlamps with DRLs, a shark fin antenna, and even a sunroof. What’s more, connected car tech, a digital instrument cluster, and wireless charging will also be offered on the third-gen Elite i20.

The new Elite i20 will be offered with three BS6-compliant engines: two petrol and one diesel. It will get the Grand i10 Nios' 1.2-litre petrol unit that puts out 83PS and 113Nm. The second engine will be the Venue's 1.0-litre turbo-petrol likely in 120PS/173Nm tune. In the Venue, it is offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission) gearbox. On the other hand, the new Elite i20 will get the Seltos’ 1.5-litre BS6-compliant diesel engine, although in a detuned state. Kia offers this engine with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AT in the Seltos, where it churns out 115PS and 250Nm.

The third-gen Elite i20 is expected to be priced at a slight premium over the current hatchback. For reference, the second-gen i20 retails between Rs 5.52 lakh and Rs 9.34 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It is expected to be launched in India by mid-2020 and will continue to rival the Maruti Baleno /Toyota Glanza, Honda Jazz, VW Polo and the recently unveiled Tata Altroz .

