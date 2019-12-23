Hyundai At Auto Expo 2020: Second-gen Creta, Facelifted Tucson And Verna

Modified On Dec 23, 2019 01:00 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta 2020

Hyundai’s big-ticket at the Auto Expo 2020 will be the Kia Seltos-based second-gen Creta

Hyundai will debut the facelifted Verna at the Auto Expo 2020.

The facelifted Tucson will be Hyundai’s second SUV at the show.

BS6-compliant versions of the Venue, Elite i20, Santro expected.

Next-gen Elite i20 will not come at the expo.

The Auto Expo 2020 will see a lot of carmakers debut their upcoming models either in concept form or in production-spec versions. We now have a low-down on Hyundai’s lineup for the upcoming show. Let’s take a look:

Second-gen Creta:

Hyundai introduced the ix25 -- known as Creta here -- in China in 2019. This will be the second-gen Creta for India and will be offered with a set of 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines along with the Seltos’ 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit. In terms of features, it is expected to get an automatic parking brake, LED DRLs, connected car tech, a big vertical touchscreen system, and a panoramic sunroof as seen on the Chinese-spec Creta. Since it will be based on the Kia Seltos, the second-gen Creta will grow in size over the outgoing model. It is expected to go on sale soon after the expo.

Facelifted Tucson:

Another Hyundai SUV that will be showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 is the facelifted Tucson . Hyundai is expected to offer it with the current set of 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines, albeit with BS6 compliance. While the petrol-powered Tucson will continue to be coupled with a 6-speed AT, the 2.0-litre diesel unit is expected to come with an 8-speed automatic transmission option. It will be offered with features such as LED headlamps and a redesigned dashboard layout with a floating touchscreen infotainment system. Like the Creta, it should also go on sale soon after the expo.

Facelifted Verna:

The Korean carmaker will also be showcasing the facelifted Verna at the 2020 Auto Expo. Under the hood, it will be offered with the Seltos’ BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol (115PS/144Nm) and diesel (115PS/250Nm) units thereby replacing all the current engines on offer. As far as transmission options are concerned, a 6-speed manual will be offered as standard while the petrol version will be offered with a CVT and the diesel with a torque converter. Expect the facelifted Verna to come with a bunch of features including Hyundai’s BlueLink connected car tech, wireless charging, electric sunroof, and cruise control. This will also go on sale soon after the expo.

Besides these major unveils, Hyundai is also expected to showcase the BS6-compliant versions of the Santro, Hyundai Venue and Elite i20. The Venue will get the 1.5-litre diesel from the Kia Seltos. The Santro will get the same 1.1-litre petrol engine. The existing Elite i20 is likely to become a petrol-only model in the BS6 era until the next-gen model arrives with BS6 petrol and diesel engines around mid-2020.