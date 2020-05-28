2020 Hyundai Elite i20 Interior: A Closer Look

Published On May 28, 2020 07:00 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Elite i20 2020

The new i20 is expected to get a digital instrument cluster as seen on the facelifted Verna

The new i20 was revealed online in February 2020.

The images are of the Euro-spec model.

Visual changes include a new dashboard layout and neon green highlights.

India-spec model expected to mirror similar changes.

Likely to be priced between Rs 5.7 lakh and Rs 10 lakh.

Hyundai officially revealed the third-gen i20 online in February 2020, followed by a sneak peek of its interior. While we did a ‘what to expect’ story soon after its unveiling, we are now taking a close look at its interior as the carmaker recently released multiple interior pictures and details. These images are of the Euro-spec model, but Hyundai could offer the India-bound model with an all-black interior, especially for the sportier turbo-petrol variant.

The images reveal the neon green highlights that were seen in its official sketches. These can be seen on the door panels and AC vents, while the gear knob, seats, and steering cover get neon green stitching. The India-spec turbo variant could get red highlights like the Verna and Nios/Aura.

Pictured: Hyundai Verna instrument cluster

Apart from the highlights, the new i20 also sports two screens: a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The India-spec model, however, is expected to miss out on both these screens and come with a digital instrument cluster (similar to the facelift Verna) and an 8-inch infotainment system.

The new dashboard layout, however, should be similar on the India-spec model. It features horizontal lines all the way across making it appear more spacious than before. The AC vents are neatly integrated into the new layout with the climate controls placed under them.

The third-gen i20 also features ambient lighting in the footwells and door storage areas. Other than this, it will also come with wireless charging, an 8-speaker Bose sound system with a subwoofer, and Hyundai’s BlueLink connected car tech. As per Hyundai, the new i20 will have a boot space of 351 litres, 66 litres more than its outgoing model.

It will be powered by a range of BS6 engines: a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel in India. Internationally, the turbo-petrol engine option will also feature 48V mild-hybrid tech which is not expected to be offered here. The 1.2-litre petrol unit will be mated to a 5-speed manual while the turbo-petrol and diesel engines will be paired to a 6-speed manual, each with its own automatic transmission option.

Hyundai is expected to price the third-gen i20 from Rs 5.7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. The new i20 is expected to arrive here around the festive season. It will rekindle its rivalry with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno/Toyota Glanza, VW Polo, Tata Altroz , and Honda Jazz. In other news, Hyundai also released a teaser video of the i20N which is expected to produce over 200PS of power.

