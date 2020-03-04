Modified On Mar 04, 2020 10:31 AM By Rohit for Hyundai Elite i20 2020

The third-gen i20 will be powered by the Seltos’ BS6-compliant 1.5-litre diesel engine but in a detuned state

New i20 to feature the same engine lineup as the Venue.

Hyundai will be launching the BS6 Venue soon.

The current Elite i20 comes with a 1.4-litre diesel unit (90PS/220Nm).

Hyundai is expected to launch the third-gen i20 by mid-2020.

It is likely to be priced at a premium over the current model.

It has been revealed that the Seltos’ 1.5-litre diesel engine, which will also be offered in the Venue soon, will power the diesel variants of the third-gen Hyundai i20.

The BS6 1.5-litre diesel Venue has recently been confirmed to have an output of 100PS of power, 10PS more than its current 1.4-litre diesel motor. Hence, the same engine in the third-gen i20 can be expected to dish out 100PS of power too. While the torque figure remains undisclosed for now, it will likely be less than the Seltos’ 250Nm output.

Hyundai currently offers its premium hatchback with a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.4-litre diesel engine. The petrol unit delivers 83PS of power and 114Nm of torque, while the diesel motor is rated at 90PS and 220Nm. Hyundai offers the petrol-powered Elite i20 with a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox whereas the diesel version of the hatchback is available only with a 6-speed manual transmission option.

The carmaker has a busy 2020 with a slew of upcoming products. This ranges from the BS6 diesel Venue and new-gen Creta in a few weeks from now to the third-gen i20 sometime in mid-2020. Hyundai is expected to price the third-gen i20 at a premium over the current model which retails between Rs 5.59 lakh and Rs 9.41 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will rekindle its rivalry with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno , Toyota Glanza, Tata Altroz , Honda Jazz, and Volkswagen Polo.

