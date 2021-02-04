1,577 Units Of Mahindra Thar Diesel Variants Recalled

Published On Feb 04, 2021 04:25 PM By Sonny for Mahindra Thar

The carmaker will be inspecting and replacing the camshafts that were not machined as per its quality standard

Mahindra has cited an error in the machine setting of the camshift supplier.

Affected camshafts can cause irregularities in fuel pressure.

The recalled units will be inspected and rectified free of cost but would have to be left at the service centre for a few days.

Select units of the Thar recalled to resolve other minor issues such as a rattling mounting clip and a software update.

The second-gen Mahindra Thar was unveiled in August and it went on sale in October last year. The carmaker has now recalled 1,577 units of the diesel variants over a camshaft issue.

Mahindra says there was an error in the machine setting of the camshaft supplier between September 7 and December 25, 2020, because of which they did not match the carmaker’s quality standards. Speaking exclusively to CarDekho, Head of Customer Care at Mahindra, Sanjoy Gupta, explained that since the cam runs the fuel pump, there were irregularities in fuel pressure. He further said that Mahindra will be contacting the affected customers for free inspection and subsequent rectification. The recalled cars will have to be kept at the service centre for a couple of days.

The Thar’s 2.2-litre diesel unit is offered with the choice of 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. Recall units include both gearbox options. Mahindra has been running into a series of minor supply issues with the highly popular Thar SUV. Units have been arriving at dealerships without their touchscreen infotainment systems due to the shortage of semiconductors.

It also faced a problem with a mounting clip attached to the 4WD shiftcable which causes a minor rattle. There is also the small matter of a software update, but both these issues are limited to a few Thars identified via their vehicle identification numbers (VIN).

Only two trims of the Thar are currently on sale: AX Opt and LX. Both are available with the choice of petrol and diesel engines, with the option of the 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. It is currently priced between Rs 12.10 lakh and Rs 14.15 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) but the waiting period in most cities extends all the way to the second half of 2021.

Read More on : Thar on road price