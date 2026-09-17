2026 Mahindra Thar Facelift Teased: Minor Upgrades Expected

Mahindra’s Thar is one of the most revered automotive brands to come out of India, and lately has become one of the most popular SUVs in its segment as well. While last year Mahindra did launch a minor update for the second-generation SUV, less than a year later, it is getting another facelift. The first teaser for the same has been revealed, and here is all you should know about it:

2026 Mahindra Thar Facelift Teased: What Can Be Seen?

The teaser does not show too much, but gives us a glimpse into a key change expected in the facelift, which is a new set of dual-tone alloy wheels. Besides this we can see a muddy exterior with likely the same Stealth Black shade offered on the current car.

Other Expected Changes

Besides a new design for the alloys, changes are expected to be cosmetic and minor in nature. From previous spyshots, we can confirm that it will receive LED headlamps, a reprofiled bumper and a slightly updated grille. At the rear, you can expect the addition of LED taillamps borrowed from the Thar Roxx and a tweaked bumper as well. This update may also see the soft-top option returning.

*Image of Mahindra Thar Roxx for representation

In terms of equipment, you can expect the addition of a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and automatic climate control, while it could retain existing features such as 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, a 6-speaker sound system and power-adjustable ORVMs.

*Image of Mahindra Thar Roxx for representation

Powertrains are likely to remain unchanged, with 1.5-litre and 2.2-diesel engine options. There is a 2-litre turbo-petrol on offer too. Here are its detailed specifications:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol mStallion 1.5-litre diesel 2.2-litre diesel mHawk Power 152 PS 118 PS 132 PS Torque 300 Nm (MT) / 320 Nm (AT) 300 Nm 300 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive/ Four-wheel drive Rear-wheel drive Four-wheel drive

*MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission

Launch Date, Expected Price & Rivals

Mahindra will launch the new Thar facelift on September 22, 2026. It is expected to be priced between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mahindra Thar has only one direct rival in the Force Gurkha 3 Door. It can also be compared to off-roaders like the Mahindra Thar Roxx, Force Gurkha 5 Door and Maruti Jimny.

CarDekho Says…

The 3-door Thar sells itself purely on its old-school charm, and not on fancy goodies. However, with time, some comfort features and fresh styling cues certainly help keep it relevant. We are happy to see Mahindra providing regular and consistent updates to all of its products, including niche ones like this SUV that keep them attractive and popular within their segments.

Are you waiting for the Thar facelift? Let us know in the comments below!