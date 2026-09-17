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    2026 Mahindra Thar Facelift Teased: Minor Upgrades Expected

    The iconic off-roader is slated for a proper glam-up later this month!

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Sep 17, 2026 15:21 IST
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    Published OnSep 17, 2026 15:15 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 17, 2026 15:21 IST
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    2026 Mahindra Thar Facelift

    Mahindra’s Thar is one of the most revered automotive brands to come out of India, and lately has become one of the most popular SUVs in its segment as well. While last year Mahindra did launch a minor update for the second-generation SUV, less than a year later, it is getting another facelift. The first teaser for the same has been revealed, and here is all you should know about it:

    2026 Mahindra Thar Facelift Teased: What Can Be Seen?

    The teaser does not show too much, but gives us a glimpse into a key change expected in the facelift, which is a new set of dual-tone alloy wheels. Besides this we can see a muddy exterior with likely the same Stealth Black shade offered on the current car.

    2026 Mahindra Thar Facelift

    Other Expected Changes

    Besides a new design for the alloys, changes are expected to be cosmetic and minor in nature. From previous spyshots, we can confirm that it will receive LED headlamps, a reprofiled bumper and a slightly updated grille. At the rear, you can expect the addition of LED taillamps borrowed from the Thar Roxx and a tweaked bumper as well. This update may also see the soft-top option returning.

    Mahindra Thar Roxx

    *Image of Mahindra Thar Roxx for representation

    In terms of equipment, you can expect the addition of a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and automatic climate control, while it could retain existing features such as 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, a 6-speaker sound system and power-adjustable ORVMs. 

    Mahindra Thar Roxx

    *Image of Mahindra Thar Roxx for representation

    Powertrains are likely to remain unchanged, with 1.5-litre and 2.2-diesel engine options. There is a 2-litre turbo-petrol on offer too. Here are its detailed specifications:

    Engine

    2-litre turbo-petrol mStallion

    1.5-litre diesel 

    2.2-litre diesel mHawk

    Power

    152 PS

    118 PS

    132 PS

    Torque

    300 Nm (MT) / 320 Nm (AT)

    300 Nm

    300 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

    Drivetrain

    Rear-wheel drive/ Four-wheel drive

    Rear-wheel drive

    Four-wheel drive

    *MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission

    Launch Date, Expected Price & Rivals

    Mahindra will launch the new Thar facelift on September 22, 2026. It is expected to be priced between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom).

    The Mahindra Thar has only one direct rival in the Force Gurkha 3 Door. It can also be compared to off-roaders like the Mahindra Thar Roxx, Force Gurkha 5 Door and Maruti Jimny.

    CarDekho Says…

    The 3-door Thar sells itself purely on its old-school charm, and not on fancy goodies. However, with time, some comfort features and fresh styling cues certainly help keep it relevant. We are happy to see Mahindra providing regular and consistent updates to all of its products, including niche ones like this SUV that keep them attractive and popular within their segments. 

    Are you waiting for the Thar facelift? Let us know in the comments below!

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    Ved
    Ved
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    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

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