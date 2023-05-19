Modified On May 19, 2023 02:00 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Venue

Google’s Pixel smartphones are set to get this feature in the future as seen on a recently leaked beta version

Among the plethora of accessories that carmakers offer with new cars, one of the most important and safety-related items is a dashcam. While it has been somewhat common in developed countries and in premium cars, it has remained a pricey optional extra for the average Indian car buyer. However, you might not need a separate device soon if you own an Android phone.

What Makes Us Say This?

A recent report surfaced online from a tech specialist that managed to discover potential future features hidden in the code of a recent application added to the Google Play Store. One of the things they revealed in their findings was a function that could soon enable Google Pixel smartphones to double up as dashcams in cars.

Also, another factor to note is that having a smartphone doubling up as a dashcam will not only help you carry one device less and not spend on a secondary device, but also provide good quality videos given how much the smartphone cameras have improved today. Since the Pixel is made by the same company that owns the Android OS, it would make sense for it to get this feature first and we believe it could be rolled out to select other Android devices as well.

Purpose Of Dashcams

From the array of uses of dashcams, it comes in handy the most when it comes to the safety of the car while presenting evidence of an unfortunate incident or accident. Apart from that, a dashcam also proves useful in monitoring a driver’s behaviour, protecting the vehicle from theft, rightful insurance claims, and even in recording road trips and journeys.

Which Mass-market Cars Get It As Part Of The Equipment?

While most marques provide the option of a dashcam as an accessory item, Hyundai and Mahindra are the only mass-market carmakers in India to offer the Venue N Line and XUV700 (as part of the 360-degree camera setup in the latter), respectively, with a dashcam as part of their factory-fitted features. The soon-to-be-launched Exter will be the third mass-market car to get a dashcam (it will have dual cameras).

