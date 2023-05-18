Top 8 Reasons Why The 10.25-Inch Display Is The Most Popular Offering Across Carmakers

Modified On May 18, 2023 10:53 AM By Shruti

If you’ve wondered why most modern cars embrace the 10.25-Inch display, you can find the benefits of its design and accessibility here.

From no displays to many displays, the in-car cabin experience has changed dramatically. The rise of big touch screens in cars began in the late 2000s and gained significant momentum in the following decade. Around 2010, luxury car manufacturers such as Tesla and Mercedes-Benz started introducing large touch screens as a part of their infotainment systems. These early implementations featured screen sizes ranging from seven to 10 inches, considered large at the time. Modern cars have hopped forward by embracing the larger central display design, and the standard appears to be the 10.25-inch touchscreen.

Today, big touch screens have become a prominent feature in modern vehicles across different price points and segments, reflecting the growing demand for advanced infotainment and connectivity options. These days you can even find a massive cabin-wide display housed on the roof with the new-generation BMW 7 Series.

Given how carmakers work hard to offer differentiated experiences with their design and technology, most mass-market brands now offer a similarly sized central display of 10.25 inches. Here are some reasons why this particular size is so popular:

Enhanced Infotainment: The 10.25-inch display provides an immersive infotainment experience for drivers and passengers. Its larger size allows for more detailed and visually appealing graphics, making navigating menus, accessing media, and controlling various vehicle functions easier.

Improved Visibility: The larger screen size ensures better visibility and readability, even from a distance. This is particularly beneficial when using navigation systems or viewing information at a glance while driving.

Aesthetics and Luxury: A 10.25-inch display adds a sense of sophistication and luxury to the car's interior. It enhances the overall visual appeal and creates a modern, high-tech ambiance for the driver and passengers.

Integration with Mobile Devices: Many modern car displays support seamless smartphone integration, such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The larger screen size provides a more immersive and seamless experience when using mobile apps or accessing smartphone functions while on the go.

Safety and Driver Assistance: The larger display size improves safety, and driver assistance features. It allows for clearer and more detailed visualisation of critical information such as lane-departure warnings, collision alerts, and blind-spot monitoring, helping drivers stay informed and make safer decisions on the road.

Enhanced User Experience with Split-screen Capability: This display size serves as a versatile central hub, offering a multitude of functionalities specifically designed for an enhanced user experience. It seamlessly integrates various features, including infotainment, navigation, climate settings, smartphone connectivity, vehicle diagnostics, and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) information.

This combination of multi-functionality and split-screen capability ensures convenience and efficiency for an optimised driving experience.

Increased Range of Interaction: The display size enables more precise and intuitive touchscreen interactions. Users can effortlessly swipe, pinch, and tap on the screen to access different features or adjust settings, enhancing the overall user experience.

Future-Proofing: Automakers opt for larger display sizes to future-proof their vehicles. As technology advances, new features and functionalities can be added through software updates, maximising screen real estate utilisation.

These factors collectively contribute to the popularity of 10.25-inch displays in modern cars. Going forward, we’re expecting the integration of new technologies in similarly sized screens. At the same time, more expensive models will likely continue to offer bigger displays, like the Mercedes-Benz MBUX Hyperscreen in the S-Class and EQS.