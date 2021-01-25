Modified On Jan 25, 2021 05:13 PM By Rohit for Tata Nexon

The price hike is applicable to all models, except the electrified Nexon

Tata has increased the prices of the Tiago by up to Rs 15,500.

Its revised prices range between Rs 4.85 lakh and Rs 6.84 lakh.

The Tigor ’s prices have gone up by up to Rs 14,500, now priced from Rs 5.49 lakh to Rs 7.63 lakh.

You need to pay up to Rs 15,000 more if you wish to buy the Nexon (priced between Rs 7.09 lakh and Rs 12.79 lakh).

Tata Harrier gets a price hike of up to Rs 26,000.

The Harrier is now priced from Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 20.45 lakh.

All Tata models, except the Nexon EV, have become costlier by up to Rs 26,000. The sub-4m electric SUV is still priced between Rs 13.99 lakh and Rs 16.25 lakh. Tata has cited rising input costs as the reason for the price hike. However, it applies to bookings made from January 22, whereas bookings made up until January 21 will see no change in costs. The revised prices of the Altroz, however, have been mentioned in its iTurbo’s launch story . Here’s a look at the model-wise revised pricing:

Tata Tiago

Variant Old Price New Price Difference XE Rs 4,70,000 Rs 4,85,500 +Rs 15,500 XT Rs 5,34,000 Rs 5,49,500 +Rs 15,500 XZ Rs 5,84,000 Rs 5,94,500 +Rs 15,500 XZ+ Rs 6,13,000 Rs 6,22,500 +Rs 9,500 XZ+ Dual Tone Rs 6,24,000 Rs 6,32,500 +Rs 8,500 XZA Rs 6,34,000 Rs 6,46,500 +Rs 12,500 XZA+ Rs 6,63,000 Rs 6,74,500 +Rs 11,500 XZA+ Dual Tone Rs 6,74,000 Rs 6,84,500 +Rs 10,500

Tata has hiked the prices of the Tiago by up to Rs 15,500.

The XZ+ dual-tone variant has witnessed the least hike, with prices going up by a nominal Rs 8,500.

Tata Tigor

Variant Old Price New Price Difference XE Rs 5,39,000 Rs 5,49,500 +Rs 10,500 XM Rs 5,99,000 Rs 6,09,500 +Rs 10,500 XZ Rs 6,40,000 Rs 6,50,500 +Rs 10,500 XZ+ Rs 6,99,000 Rs 7,11,500 +Rs 12,500 XMA Rs 6,49,000 Rs 6,61,500 +Rs 12,500 XZA+ Rs 7,49,000 Rs 7,63,500 +Rs 14,500

Tata has increased the prices of the Tigor by up to Rs 14,500.

The MT-equipped base-spec XE, mid-spec XM, and the second-to-top XZ variants get the least increment of Rs 10,500.

Tata Nexon

Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference XE Rs 6,99,900 Rs 7,09,900 +Rs 10,000 XM Rs 7,84,500 Rs 7,99,500 +Rs 15,000 XM (S) Rs 8,36,500 Rs 8,51,500 +Rs 15,000 XZ Rs 8,84,500 Rs 8,99,500 +Rs 15,000 XZ+ Rs 9,64,500 Rs 9,79,500 +Rs 15,000 XZ+ Dual Tone Rs 9,84,500 Rs 9,96,500 +Rs 12,000 XZ+ (S) Rs 10,24,500 Rs 10,39,500 +Rs 15,000 XZ+ (S) Dual Tone Rs 10,44,500 Rs 10,56,500 +Rs 12,000 XZ+ (O) Rs 10,54,500 Rs 10,69,500 +Rs 15,000 XZ+ (O) Dual Tone Rs 10,74,500 Rs 10,86,500 +Rs 12,000 XMA Rs 8,44,500 Rs 8,59,500 +Rs 15,000 XMA (S) Rs 8,96,500 Rs 9,11,500 +Rs 15,000 XZA+ Rs 10,24,500 Rs 10,39,500 +Rs 15,000 XZA+ Dual Tone Rs 10,44,500 Rs 10,56,500 +Rs 12,000 XZA+ (S) Rs 10,84,500 Rs 10,99,500 +Rs 15,000 XZA+ (S) Dual Tone Rs 11,04,500 Rs 11,16,500 +Rs 12,000 XZA+ (O) Rs 11,14,500 Rs 11,29,500 +Rs 15,000 XZA+ (O) Dual Tone Rs 11,34,500 Rs 11,46,500 +Rs 12,000

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference XE Rs 8,45,000 Rs 8,45,500 +Rs 500 XM Rs 9,20,000 Rs 9,32,500 +Rs 12,500 XM (S) Rs 9,70,000 Rs 9,84,500 +Rs 14,500 XZ Rs 10,20,000 Rs 10,32,500 +Rs 12,500 XZ+ Rs 11,00,000 Rs 11,12,500 +Rs 12,500 XZ+ Dual Tone Rs 11,20,000 Rs 11,29,500 +Rs 9,500 XZ+ (S) Rs 11,60,000 Rs 11,72,500 +Rs 12,500 XZ+ (S) Dual Tone Rs 11,80,000 Rs 11,89,500 +Rs 9,500 XZ+ (O) Rs 11,90,000 Rs 12,02,500 +Rs 12,500 XZ+ (O) Dual Tone Rs 12,10,000 Rs 12,19,500 +Rs 9,500 XMA Rs 9,80,000 Rs 9,92,500 +Rs 12,500 XMA (S) Rs 10,30,000 Rs 10,44,500 +Rs 14,500 XZA+ Rs 11,60,000 Rs 11,72,500 +Rs 12,500 XZA+ Dual Tone Rs 11,80,000 Rs 11,89,500 +Rs 9,500 XZA+ (S) Rs 12,20,000 Rs 12,32,500 +Rs 12,500 XZA+ (S) Dual Tone Rs 12,40,000 Rs 12,49,500 +Rs 9,500 XZA+ (O) Rs 12,50,000 Rs 12,62,500 +Rs 12,500 XZA+ (O) Dual Tone Rs 12,70,000 Rs 12,79,500 +Rs 9,500

While prices of the Nexon petrol have shot up by up to Rs 15,000, the diesel-powered SUV has had a surge of up to Rs 14,500.

The base-spec XE variant of the Nexon diesel gets a price increase of just Rs 500.

If you are looking for a dual-tone petrol variant, you need to shell out an additional Rs 12,000. Whereas the dual-tone diesel variants now cost Rs 9,500 more.

Tata Harrier

Variant Old Price New Price Difference XE Rs 13,84,000 Rs 13,99,500 +Rs 15,500 XM Rs 15,15,000 Rs 15,25,500 +Rs 10,500 XT Rs 16,40,000 Rs 16,50,500 +Rs 10,500 XT Camo Rs 16,50,000 Rs 16,70,500 +Rs 20,500 XT Dark Edition Rs 16,50,000 Rs 16,70,500 +Rs 20,500 XT+ Rs 17,20,000 Rs 17,30,500 +Rs 10,500 XT+ Camo Rs 17,30,000 Rs 17,50,500 +Rs 20,500 XT+ Dark Edition Rs 17,30,000 Rs 17,50,500 +Rs 20,500 XZ Rs 17,65,000 Rs 17,80,500 +Rs 15,500 XZ Camo Rs 17,85,500 Rs 17,99,500 +Rs 14,000 XZ Dark Edition Rs 17,85,000 Rs 17,99,500 +Rs 14,000 XZ Dual Tone Rs 17,75,000 Rs 17,99,500 +Rs 24,500 XZ+ Rs 18,90,000 Rs 19,05,500 +Rs 15,500 XZ+ Camo Rs 19,10,000 Rs 19,24,500 +Rs 14,500 XZ+ Dark Edition Rs 19,10,000 Rs 19,24,500 +Rs 14,500 XZ+ Dual Tone Rs 19,00,000 Rs 19,24,500 +Rs 24,500 XMA Rs 16,40,000 Rs 16,50,500 +Rs 10,500 XZA Rs 18,95,000 Rs 19,05,500 +Rs 10,500 XZA Camo Rs 19,15,000 Rs 19,24,500 +Rs 9,500 XZA Dark Edition Rs 19,15,000 Rs 19,24,500 +Rs 9,500 XZA Dual Tone Rs 19,05,000 Rs 19,24,500 +Rs 19,500 XZA+ Rs 19,99,500 Rs 20,25,500 +Rs 26,000 XZA+ Camo Rs 20,30,000 Rs 20,45,500 +Rs 15,500 XZA+ Dark Edition Rs 20,30,000 Rs 20,45,500 +Rs 15,500 XZA+ Dual Tone Rs 20,20,000 Rs 20,45,500 +Rs 25,500

The Tata Harrier gets a maximum price increment of Rs 26,000.

The XZA Camo and XZA Dark Edition variants have had the least price hike of Rs 9,500.

The midsize SUV’s dual-tone variants’ prices have gone up by up to Rs 25,500.

All prices, ex-showroom

