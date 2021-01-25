  • Login / Register
You Need To Pay Up To Rs 26,000 More For These Tata Cars

Modified On Jan 25, 2021 05:13 PM By Rohit for Tata Nexon

The price hike is applicable to all models, except the electrified Nexon

  • Tata has increased the prices of the Tiago by up to Rs 15,500.

  • Its revised prices range between Rs 4.85 lakh and Rs 6.84 lakh.

  • The Tigor’s prices have gone up by up to Rs 14,500, now priced from Rs 5.49 lakh to Rs 7.63 lakh.

  • You need to pay up to Rs 15,000 more if you wish to buy the Nexon (priced between Rs 7.09 lakh and Rs 12.79 lakh).

  • Tata Harrier gets a price hike of up to Rs 26,000.

  • The Harrier is now priced from Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 20.45 lakh.

All Tata models, except the Nexon EV, have become costlier by up to Rs 26,000. The sub-4m electric SUV is still priced between Rs 13.99 lakh and Rs 16.25 lakh. Tata has cited rising input costs as the reason for the price hike. However, it applies to bookings made from January 22, whereas bookings made up until January 21 will see no change in costs. The revised prices of the Altroz, however, have been mentioned in its iTurbo’s launch story. Here’s a look at the model-wise revised pricing:

Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

XE

Rs 4,70,000

Rs 4,85,500

+Rs 15,500

XT

Rs 5,34,000

Rs 5,49,500

+Rs 15,500

XZ

Rs 5,84,000

Rs 5,94,500

+Rs 15,500

XZ+

Rs 6,13,000

Rs 6,22,500

+Rs 9,500

XZ+ Dual Tone

Rs 6,24,000

Rs 6,32,500

+Rs 8,500

XZA

Rs 6,34,000

Rs 6,46,500

+Rs 12,500

XZA+

Rs 6,63,000

Rs 6,74,500

+Rs 11,500

XZA+ Dual Tone

Rs 6,74,000

Rs 6,84,500

+Rs 10,500

  • Tata has hiked the prices of the Tiago by up to Rs 15,500. 

  • The XZ+ dual-tone variant has witnessed the least hike, with prices going up by a nominal Rs 8,500.

Tata Tigor

Tata Tigor

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

XE

Rs 5,39,000

Rs 5,49,500

+Rs 10,500

XM

Rs 5,99,000

Rs 6,09,500

+Rs 10,500

XZ

Rs 6,40,000

Rs 6,50,500

+Rs 10,500

XZ+

Rs 6,99,000

Rs 7,11,500

+Rs 12,500

XMA

Rs 6,49,000

Rs 6,61,500

+Rs 12,500

XZA+

Rs 7,49,000

Rs 7,63,500

+Rs 14,500

  • Tata has increased the prices of the Tigor by up to Rs 14,500.

  • The MT-equipped base-spec XE, mid-spec XM, and the second-to-top XZ variants get the least increment of Rs 10,500.

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

Petrol

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

XE

Rs 6,99,900

Rs 7,09,900

+Rs 10,000

XM

Rs 7,84,500

Rs 7,99,500

+Rs 15,000

XM (S)

Rs 8,36,500

Rs 8,51,500

+Rs 15,000

XZ

Rs 8,84,500

Rs 8,99,500

+Rs 15,000

XZ+

Rs 9,64,500

Rs 9,79,500

+Rs 15,000

XZ+ Dual Tone

Rs 9,84,500

Rs 9,96,500

+Rs 12,000

XZ+ (S)

Rs 10,24,500

Rs 10,39,500

+Rs 15,000

XZ+ (S) Dual Tone

Rs 10,44,500

Rs 10,56,500

+Rs 12,000

XZ+ (O)

Rs 10,54,500

Rs 10,69,500

+Rs 15,000

XZ+ (O) Dual Tone

Rs 10,74,500

Rs 10,86,500

+Rs 12,000

XMA

Rs 8,44,500

Rs 8,59,500

+Rs 15,000

XMA (S)

Rs 8,96,500

Rs 9,11,500

+Rs 15,000

XZA+

Rs 10,24,500

Rs 10,39,500

+Rs 15,000

XZA+ Dual Tone

Rs 10,44,500

Rs 10,56,500

+Rs 12,000

XZA+ (S)

Rs 10,84,500

Rs 10,99,500

+Rs 15,000

XZA+ (S) Dual Tone

Rs 11,04,500

Rs 11,16,500

+Rs 12,000

XZA+ (O)

Rs 11,14,500

Rs 11,29,500

+Rs 15,000

XZA+ (O) Dual Tone

Rs 11,34,500

Rs 11,46,500

+Rs 12,000

Diesel

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

XE

Rs 8,45,000

Rs 8,45,500

+Rs 500

XM

Rs 9,20,000

Rs 9,32,500

+Rs 12,500

XM (S)

Rs 9,70,000

Rs 9,84,500

+Rs 14,500

XZ

Rs 10,20,000

Rs 10,32,500

+Rs 12,500

XZ+

Rs 11,00,000

Rs 11,12,500

+Rs 12,500

XZ+ Dual Tone

Rs 11,20,000

Rs 11,29,500

+Rs 9,500

XZ+ (S)

Rs 11,60,000

Rs 11,72,500

+Rs 12,500

XZ+ (S) Dual Tone

Rs 11,80,000

Rs 11,89,500

+Rs 9,500

XZ+ (O)

Rs 11,90,000

Rs 12,02,500

+Rs 12,500

XZ+ (O) Dual Tone

Rs 12,10,000

Rs 12,19,500

+Rs 9,500

XMA

Rs 9,80,000

Rs 9,92,500

+Rs 12,500

XMA (S)

Rs 10,30,000

Rs 10,44,500

+Rs 14,500

XZA+

Rs 11,60,000

Rs 11,72,500

+Rs 12,500

XZA+ Dual Tone

Rs 11,80,000

Rs 11,89,500

+Rs 9,500

XZA+ (S)

Rs 12,20,000

Rs 12,32,500

+Rs 12,500

XZA+ (S) Dual Tone

Rs 12,40,000

Rs 12,49,500

+Rs 9,500

XZA+ (O)

Rs 12,50,000

Rs 12,62,500

+Rs 12,500

XZA+ (O) Dual Tone

Rs 12,70,000

Rs 12,79,500

+Rs 9,500

  • While prices of the Nexon petrol have shot up by up to Rs 15,000, the diesel-powered SUV has had a surge of up to Rs 14,500.

  • The base-spec XE variant of the Nexon diesel gets a price increase of just Rs 500.

  • If you are looking for a dual-tone petrol variant, you need to shell out an additional Rs 12,000. Whereas the dual-tone diesel variants now cost Rs 9,500 more.

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

XE

Rs 13,84,000

Rs 13,99,500

+Rs 15,500

XM

Rs 15,15,000

Rs 15,25,500

+Rs 10,500

XT

Rs 16,40,000

Rs 16,50,500

+Rs 10,500

XT Camo

Rs 16,50,000

Rs 16,70,500

+Rs 20,500

XT Dark Edition

Rs 16,50,000

Rs 16,70,500

+Rs 20,500

XT+

Rs 17,20,000

Rs 17,30,500

+Rs 10,500

XT+ Camo

Rs 17,30,000

Rs 17,50,500

+Rs 20,500

XT+ Dark Edition

Rs 17,30,000

Rs 17,50,500

+Rs 20,500

XZ

Rs 17,65,000

Rs 17,80,500

+Rs 15,500

XZ Camo

Rs 17,85,500

Rs 17,99,500

+Rs 14,000

XZ Dark Edition

Rs 17,85,000

Rs 17,99,500

+Rs 14,000

XZ Dual Tone

Rs 17,75,000

Rs 17,99,500

+Rs 24,500

XZ+

Rs 18,90,000

Rs 19,05,500

+Rs 15,500

XZ+ Camo

Rs 19,10,000

Rs 19,24,500

+Rs 14,500

XZ+ Dark Edition

Rs 19,10,000

Rs 19,24,500

+Rs 14,500

XZ+ Dual Tone

Rs 19,00,000

Rs 19,24,500

+Rs 24,500

XMA

Rs 16,40,000

Rs 16,50,500

+Rs 10,500

XZA

Rs 18,95,000

Rs 19,05,500

+Rs 10,500

XZA Camo

Rs 19,15,000

Rs 19,24,500

+Rs 9,500

XZA Dark Edition

Rs 19,15,000

Rs 19,24,500

+Rs 9,500

XZA Dual Tone

Rs 19,05,000

Rs 19,24,500

+Rs 19,500

XZA+

Rs 19,99,500

Rs 20,25,500

+Rs 26,000

XZA+ Camo

Rs 20,30,000

Rs 20,45,500

+Rs 15,500

XZA+ Dark Edition

Rs 20,30,000

Rs 20,45,500

+Rs 15,500

XZA+ Dual Tone

Rs 20,20,000

Rs 20,45,500

+Rs 25,500

  • The Tata Harrier gets a maximum price increment of Rs 26,000.

  • The XZA Camo and XZA Dark Edition variants have had the least price hike of Rs 9,500.

  • The midsize SUV’s dual-tone variants’ prices have gone up by up to Rs 25,500.

All prices, ex-showroom

