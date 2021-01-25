You Need To Pay Up To Rs 26,000 More For These Tata Cars
The price hike is applicable to all models, except the electrified Nexon
Tata has increased the prices of the Tiago by up to Rs 15,500.
Its revised prices range between Rs 4.85 lakh and Rs 6.84 lakh.
The Tigor’s prices have gone up by up to Rs 14,500, now priced from Rs 5.49 lakh to Rs 7.63 lakh.
You need to pay up to Rs 15,000 more if you wish to buy the Nexon (priced between Rs 7.09 lakh and Rs 12.79 lakh).
Tata Harrier gets a price hike of up to Rs 26,000.
The Harrier is now priced from Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 20.45 lakh.
All Tata models, except the Nexon EV, have become costlier by up to Rs 26,000. The sub-4m electric SUV is still priced between Rs 13.99 lakh and Rs 16.25 lakh. Tata has cited rising input costs as the reason for the price hike. However, it applies to bookings made from January 22, whereas bookings made up until January 21 will see no change in costs. The revised prices of the Altroz, however, have been mentioned in its iTurbo’s launch story. Here’s a look at the model-wise revised pricing:
Tata Tiago
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
XE
|
Rs 4,70,000
|
Rs 4,85,500
|
+Rs 15,500
|
XT
|
Rs 5,34,000
|
Rs 5,49,500
|
+Rs 15,500
|
XZ
|
Rs 5,84,000
|
Rs 5,94,500
|
+Rs 15,500
|
XZ+
|
Rs 6,13,000
|
Rs 6,22,500
|
+Rs 9,500
|
XZ+ Dual Tone
|
Rs 6,24,000
|
Rs 6,32,500
|
+Rs 8,500
|
XZA
|
Rs 6,34,000
|
Rs 6,46,500
|
+Rs 12,500
|
XZA+
|
Rs 6,63,000
|
Rs 6,74,500
|
+Rs 11,500
|
XZA+ Dual Tone
|
Rs 6,74,000
|
Rs 6,84,500
|
+Rs 10,500
Tata has hiked the prices of the Tiago by up to Rs 15,500.
The XZ+ dual-tone variant has witnessed the least hike, with prices going up by a nominal Rs 8,500.
Tata Tigor
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
XE
|
Rs 5,39,000
|
Rs 5,49,500
|
+Rs 10,500
|
XM
|
Rs 5,99,000
|
Rs 6,09,500
|
+Rs 10,500
|
XZ
|
Rs 6,40,000
|
Rs 6,50,500
|
+Rs 10,500
|
XZ+
|
Rs 6,99,000
|
Rs 7,11,500
|
+Rs 12,500
|
XMA
|
Rs 6,49,000
|
Rs 6,61,500
|
+Rs 12,500
|
XZA+
|
Rs 7,49,000
|
Rs 7,63,500
|
+Rs 14,500
Tata has increased the prices of the Tigor by up to Rs 14,500.
The MT-equipped base-spec XE, mid-spec XM, and the second-to-top XZ variants get the least increment of Rs 10,500.
Tata Nexon
Petrol
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
XE
|
Rs 6,99,900
|
Rs 7,09,900
|
+Rs 10,000
|
XM
|
Rs 7,84,500
|
Rs 7,99,500
|
+Rs 15,000
|
XM (S)
|
Rs 8,36,500
|
Rs 8,51,500
|
+Rs 15,000
|
XZ
|
Rs 8,84,500
|
Rs 8,99,500
|
+Rs 15,000
|
XZ+
|
Rs 9,64,500
|
Rs 9,79,500
|
+Rs 15,000
|
XZ+ Dual Tone
|
Rs 9,84,500
|
Rs 9,96,500
|
+Rs 12,000
|
XZ+ (S)
|
Rs 10,24,500
|
Rs 10,39,500
|
+Rs 15,000
|
XZ+ (S) Dual Tone
|
Rs 10,44,500
|
Rs 10,56,500
|
+Rs 12,000
|
XZ+ (O)
|
Rs 10,54,500
|
Rs 10,69,500
|
+Rs 15,000
|
XZ+ (O) Dual Tone
|
Rs 10,74,500
|
Rs 10,86,500
|
+Rs 12,000
|
XMA
|
Rs 8,44,500
|
Rs 8,59,500
|
+Rs 15,000
|
XMA (S)
|
Rs 8,96,500
|
Rs 9,11,500
|
+Rs 15,000
|
XZA+
|
Rs 10,24,500
|
Rs 10,39,500
|
+Rs 15,000
|
XZA+ Dual Tone
|
Rs 10,44,500
|
Rs 10,56,500
|
+Rs 12,000
|
XZA+ (S)
|
Rs 10,84,500
|
Rs 10,99,500
|
+Rs 15,000
|
XZA+ (S) Dual Tone
|
Rs 11,04,500
|
Rs 11,16,500
|
+Rs 12,000
|
XZA+ (O)
|
Rs 11,14,500
|
Rs 11,29,500
|
+Rs 15,000
|
XZA+ (O) Dual Tone
|
Rs 11,34,500
|
Rs 11,46,500
|
+Rs 12,000
Diesel
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
XE
|
Rs 8,45,000
|
Rs 8,45,500
|
+Rs 500
|
XM
|
Rs 9,20,000
|
Rs 9,32,500
|
+Rs 12,500
|
XM (S)
|
Rs 9,70,000
|
Rs 9,84,500
|
+Rs 14,500
|
XZ
|
Rs 10,20,000
|
Rs 10,32,500
|
+Rs 12,500
|
XZ+
|
Rs 11,00,000
|
Rs 11,12,500
|
+Rs 12,500
|
XZ+ Dual Tone
|
Rs 11,20,000
|
Rs 11,29,500
|
+Rs 9,500
|
XZ+ (S)
|
Rs 11,60,000
|
Rs 11,72,500
|
+Rs 12,500
|
XZ+ (S) Dual Tone
|
Rs 11,80,000
|
Rs 11,89,500
|
+Rs 9,500
|
XZ+ (O)
|
Rs 11,90,000
|
Rs 12,02,500
|
+Rs 12,500
|
XZ+ (O) Dual Tone
|
Rs 12,10,000
|
Rs 12,19,500
|
+Rs 9,500
|
XMA
|
Rs 9,80,000
|
Rs 9,92,500
|
+Rs 12,500
|
XMA (S)
|
Rs 10,30,000
|
Rs 10,44,500
|
+Rs 14,500
|
XZA+
|
Rs 11,60,000
|
Rs 11,72,500
|
+Rs 12,500
|
XZA+ Dual Tone
|
Rs 11,80,000
|
Rs 11,89,500
|
+Rs 9,500
|
XZA+ (S)
|
Rs 12,20,000
|
Rs 12,32,500
|
+Rs 12,500
|
XZA+ (S) Dual Tone
|
Rs 12,40,000
|
Rs 12,49,500
|
+Rs 9,500
|
XZA+ (O)
|
Rs 12,50,000
|
Rs 12,62,500
|
+Rs 12,500
|
XZA+ (O) Dual Tone
|
Rs 12,70,000
|
Rs 12,79,500
|
+Rs 9,500
While prices of the Nexon petrol have shot up by up to Rs 15,000, the diesel-powered SUV has had a surge of up to Rs 14,500.
The base-spec XE variant of the Nexon diesel gets a price increase of just Rs 500.
If you are looking for a dual-tone petrol variant, you need to shell out an additional Rs 12,000. Whereas the dual-tone diesel variants now cost Rs 9,500 more.
Tata Harrier
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
XE
|
Rs 13,84,000
|
Rs 13,99,500
|
+Rs 15,500
|
XM
|
Rs 15,15,000
|
Rs 15,25,500
|
+Rs 10,500
|
XT
|
Rs 16,40,000
|
Rs 16,50,500
|
+Rs 10,500
|
XT Camo
|
Rs 16,50,000
|
Rs 16,70,500
|
+Rs 20,500
|
XT Dark Edition
|
Rs 16,50,000
|
Rs 16,70,500
|
+Rs 20,500
|
XT+
|
Rs 17,20,000
|
Rs 17,30,500
|
+Rs 10,500
|
XT+ Camo
|
Rs 17,30,000
|
Rs 17,50,500
|
+Rs 20,500
|
XT+ Dark Edition
|
Rs 17,30,000
|
Rs 17,50,500
|
+Rs 20,500
|
XZ
|
Rs 17,65,000
|
Rs 17,80,500
|
+Rs 15,500
|
XZ Camo
|
Rs 17,85,500
|
Rs 17,99,500
|
+Rs 14,000
|
XZ Dark Edition
|
Rs 17,85,000
|
Rs 17,99,500
|
+Rs 14,000
|
XZ Dual Tone
|
Rs 17,75,000
|
Rs 17,99,500
|
+Rs 24,500
|
XZ+
|
Rs 18,90,000
|
Rs 19,05,500
|
+Rs 15,500
|
XZ+ Camo
|
Rs 19,10,000
|
Rs 19,24,500
|
+Rs 14,500
|
XZ+ Dark Edition
|
Rs 19,10,000
|
Rs 19,24,500
|
+Rs 14,500
|
XZ+ Dual Tone
|
Rs 19,00,000
|
Rs 19,24,500
|
+Rs 24,500
|
XMA
|
Rs 16,40,000
|
Rs 16,50,500
|
+Rs 10,500
|
XZA
|
Rs 18,95,000
|
Rs 19,05,500
|
+Rs 10,500
|
XZA Camo
|
Rs 19,15,000
|
Rs 19,24,500
|
+Rs 9,500
|
XZA Dark Edition
|
Rs 19,15,000
|
Rs 19,24,500
|
+Rs 9,500
|
XZA Dual Tone
|
Rs 19,05,000
|
Rs 19,24,500
|
+Rs 19,500
|
XZA+
|
Rs 19,99,500
|
Rs 20,25,500
|
+Rs 26,000
|
XZA+ Camo
|
Rs 20,30,000
|
Rs 20,45,500
|
+Rs 15,500
|
XZA+ Dark Edition
|
Rs 20,30,000
|
Rs 20,45,500
|
+Rs 15,500
|
XZA+ Dual Tone
|
Rs 20,20,000
|
Rs 20,45,500
|
+Rs 25,500
The Tata Harrier gets a maximum price increment of Rs 26,000.
The XZA Camo and XZA Dark Edition variants have had the least price hike of Rs 9,500.
The midsize SUV’s dual-tone variants’ prices have gone up by up to Rs 25,500.
All prices, ex-showroom
