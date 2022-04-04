You Can Now Get Your MG ZS EV Charged Free Of Cost Till June 30

Published On Apr 04, 2022 03:53 PM By Tarun for MG ZS EV

It’s applicable to all the current and new owners of the ZS EV

Free and unlimited charging till June 30.

Offer can be availed at all Fortum Fast chargers.

Interested owners have to register on Fortum Charge and Drive India’s app to avail this offer.

Post June 30, you’ll have to pay as per the public charging fees.

All the current or new MG ZS EV owners can now rejoice as the manufacturer has extended its unlimited free charging offer till June 30. The offer was earlier valid till March 31, but has been extended again.

This offer can be availed at all Fortum Fast chargers compatible with CCS charging standard. Interested ZS EV owners need to download and register on Fortum Charge & Drive India’s app to avail this offer. Post June 30, the buyers will have to pay as per the public charging fees.

MG recently launched the updated version of the ZS EV. It’s currently available only in the top-spec Exclusive variant, while the base-spec Excite will go on sale from July. It currently retails from Rs 22 lakh to Rs 25.88 lakh (ex-showroom India).

The 2022 MG ZS EV receives several cosmetic upgrades that give it a refreshed look. The cabin receives an upmarket makeover, which is a straight pick from its ICE-powered counterpart, the Astor. All the styling and features changes, in fact, are in line with the MG Astor.

The EV gets features such as a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system (the same as the Astor) with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car tech, digital driver’s display, blind spot detection, lane-change assist, rear cross-traffic alert, and a 360-degree camera.

The biggest feature comes in the form of a bigger 50.3 kWh IP69K-rated battery pack, which now offers a range of 461 kilometres. The electric motor now produces 176PS (+33PS) and can sprint from 0-100kmph in 8.5 seconds.

