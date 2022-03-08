Published On Mar 08, 2022 08:08 AM By Sonny for MG ZS EV

It will only be offered in two variants with a price difference of nearly Rs 4 lakh

New ZS EV launched in India with updated looks, revamped cabin, added tech and bigger battery.

Only the fully-loaded Exclusive is available at launch which is priced at Rs 25.88 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Demand for top trim far exceeds base trim, hence the delayed arrival of the latter.

New ZS EV gets similar features as Astor, including ADAS features like lane change assist and blind spot detection.

Its new 50.3kWh battery extends the claimed range to 461km.

MG has just launched the facelifted version of the ZS EV electric SUV in India. It will continue to be offered in two trims: Excite and Exclusive, but only the latter is available at launch and the more affordable variant will reach showrooms later this year.

When asked about the delayed arrival of the entry-level MG ZS EV Excite, the carmaker revealed that it is due to most of the demand being for the feature-packed Exclusive variant. Even with the pre-facelift electric SUV, 90 percent of orders are said to have been for the top trim only. Hence, to ensure that the market demands can be met in the most proficient manner, MG has prioritised the manufacturing of the facelifted ZS Exclusive.

The new ZS EV Excite is priced at Rs 22 lakh compared to the ZS EV Exclusive priced at Rs 25.88 lakh (prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). For the difference between the two variants of Rs 3.89 lakh, the top trim offers features like a panoramic sunroof, PM 2.5 filter, leatherette upholstery, connected car tech and safety features like blind spot monitoring and lane keep assist.

As part of the facelift, the ZS EV now looks like the MG Astor with the exception of the EV-centric grille. More significantly, the battery size has grown to a 50.3kW capacity with an ARAI-claimed range of 461km. The motor is updated too as it now produces 176PS but torque is down to 280Nm.

The ZS EV premium electric SUV continues to rival the Hyundai Kona Electric which is also due to be facelifted soon. However, MG plans to introduce a new electric SUV in India by 2023 to rival the Tata Nexon EV.

