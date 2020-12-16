Year-end Discounts Of Up To Rs 70,000 Available On Sub-4 Metre Sedans In December 2020

Modified On Dec 16, 2020 10:08 AM By CarDekho for Hyundai Aura

Highest offers and discounts are available with the Hyundai Aura Turbo variant

As the end of this year nears, manufacturers have started rolling out additional discounts and benefits. All these offers are ongoing, applicable only till December 31. Check out how much you can save if you are going to buy a sub-4-metre sedan. The list includes Honda Amaze, Ford Aspire, Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura and Maruti Dzire.

Note: Buying a MY2020 model at this time of the year will affect its resale value going forth, so please keep that in mind if you plan to sell it in the next 3 to 4 years.

Maruti Dzire (Facelift And Pre Facelift)

Offers Amount Cash Discount Rs 9,500/Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Benefits Up to Rs 6,000 Additional Offers - Total Up to Rs 51,000

The pre-facelift Maruti Dzire is available till now at many dealerships, which is attracting heavy discounts.

If you go for the pre-facelift model, you can avail Rs 25,000 consumer discount. As for the facelifted version, the discount is of Rs 9,500.

Both the versions can be taken with corporate benefits of up to Rs 6,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 2,000.

If you go for the pre-facelift model, you can save up to Rs 51,000. For the facelifted model, you can save up to Rs 35,500 as maximum.

Maruti Dzire is priced starting from Rs 5.89 lakh up to Rs 8.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda Amaze

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Benefits - Additional Offers Up to Rs 12,000 Total Up to Rs 37,000

Honda Amaze is being offered with discounts of up to Rs 37,000, but only for the regular variants.

There is no corporate benefit available, but you get extended warranty of 4th and 5th year which costs up to Rs 12,000. Further, there’s the cash discount and exchange bonus applicable.

If you are going for the Amaze Special Edition variants, you can either avail a cash discount of Rs 7,000 or an additional Rs 15,000 as exchange bonus.

For the Amaze Exclusive Edition variants, you can avail cash discount of up to Rs 12,000 and exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000, taking the total benefits up to Rs 27,000.

Honda Amaze is priced starting from Rs 6.17 lakh up to Rs 9.90 lakh. Special Edition variants come only with the mid-spec S trim, ranging from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 9.10 lakh. The Exclusive Edition variants are based on the top-spec VX trim, priced from Rs 7.96 lakh to Rs 9.90 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

Hyundai Aura

Offers Amount Cash Discount Rs 50,000/ Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Benefits Rs 5,000 Additional Offers - Total Rs 70,000/Rs 40,000

Hyundai Aura is being offered with the highest discounts and benefits in this segment. Aura Turbo is available with a discount of up to Rs 70,000.

With the Aura Turbo variant, you can get a flat cash discount of Rs 50,000. For the regular petrol and diesel variants, the cash discount is Rs 20,000.

Rest of the offers remain the same for both the variants, including exchange bonus and corporate benefits.

Hyundai Aura is priced starting from Rs 5.85 lakh up to Rs 9.28 lakh. The Turbo powertrain comes with the top-spec SX Plus variant only, priced at Rs 8.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Tigor

Offers Amount Cash Discount Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Benefits - Additional Offers - Total Rs 30,000

Tata Tigor is available with the lowest offers and discounts in this segment, totalling just up to Rs 30,000.

You can avail a cash discount of Rs 15,000 along with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. No corporate benefits or additional offers are available with the sedan.

Tata Tigor is priced starting from Rs 5.39 lakh up to Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most affordable option in the segment.

Note: For more details regarding the offers, we request you to contact the nearest brand dealership.

Final Takeaway

Hyundai Aura Turbo is offered with the maximum discount of Rs 70,000, while its petrol and diesel counterparts will save you Rs 40,000. If you are going for the pre-facelift Maruti Dzire then you can save up to Rs 51,000, which seems like a great deal. These two sedans are then followed by Honda Amaze and Tata Tigor, saving you up to Rs 37,000 and Rs 30,000, respectively.

