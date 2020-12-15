Year-end Discounts Of Up To Rs 54,000 On Entry-level Hatchbacks In December 2020

Published On Dec 15, 2020 04:55 PM By CarDekho for Maruti Alto 800

Maruti S-Presso available with a heavy cash discount of up to Rs 25,000

Entry-level hatchbacks are a popular choice among buyers as they are priced up to Rs 5 lakh and offer adequate features. Maruti is the clear leader in this segment with the Alto and S-Presso doing quite well. Alto is still among the best selling cars in India. Renault Kwid is also in demand as it comes with many more features than Maruti cars. The redi-GO is the least popular model in this segment. So, if you are looking to buy an entry-level hatchback this December, here’s how much you can save on one till the end of this year:

Note: Buying a MY2020 model at this time of the year will affect its resale value going forth, so please keep that in mind if you plan to sell it in the next 3 to 4 years.

Maruti Alto

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Benefits Up to Rs 6,000 Additional Offers - Total Up to Rs 36,000

Maruti Alto is offering the least offers and benefits among its competition. You can avail up to Rs 36,000 off on the hatch.

It comes with a flat exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a cash discount of up to Rs 15,000. The benefits are applicable to both the petrol and CNG variants.

It’s priced from Rs 2.94 lakh to Rs 4.36 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti S-Presso

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Benefits Up to Rs 6,000 Additional Offers - Total Up to Rs 51,000

Maruti S-Presso offers are even better than the costlier WagonR and the more affordable Alto.

You can get a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000 along with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. In total, you can save up to Rs 51,000 on the S-Presso.

These offers are applicable to all the petrol and CNG variants. S-Presso comes with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder motor, paired with a 5-speed MT or AMT.

Maruti S-Presso is priced from Rs 3.70 lakh to Rs 5.13 lakh (ex-showroom).

Renault Kwid

Offers Amount Cash Discount Rs 15,000/Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Benefits/Rural Discount Up to Rs 9,000/ 5,000 Additional Offers Up to Rs 10,000 Total Up to Rs 54,000

Renault Kwid comes with the highest offers and benefits, going up to Rs 54,000.

The RXL AMT variant is offered with a cash discount of Rs 20,000. For the rest of the variants, the cash discount is limited to Rs 15,000.

The STD and RXE variants with a 0.8-litre engine only get a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 10,000.

Renault Kwid is offered with a corporate discount of up to Rs 9,000 if your company is recognised by Renault Finance.

You can also avail a rural discount of flat Rs 5,000. The corporate benefits and rural discounts cannot be clubbed together.

Buyers can get a special 0 percent interest rate on a loan amount of Rs 1.3 lakh for a tenure of 12 months through Renault Finance.

Renault Kwid is priced from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5.13 lakh (ex-showroom).

Datsun redi-GO

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 9,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Corporate Benefits/Rural Discount Rs 5,000 Additional Offers Up to Rs 11,000 Total Up to Rs 45,000

Datsun redi-GO is currently the least popular model in this segment. Those who want to buy this car can avail maximum discounts of up to Rs 45,000 on all the variants.

It comes with a flat Rs 11,000 year-end bonus, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000, and a cash discount of up to Rs 9,000.

redi-GO is the only car from Datsun to get a corporate discount, however, its benefits are lower than the GO and GO Plus models.

The tall boy hatch is available with 1.0-litre and 0.8-litre engines, the former getting the option of a 5-speed AMT along with a 5-speed manual stick.

The Datsun redi-GO is priced from Rs 2.83 lakh to Rs 4.77 lakh (ex-showroom).

Note: For more details regarding the offers, we request you to contact the nearest brand dealership.

Final Takeaway

Renault Kwid and Maruti S-Presso are offered with maximum discounts of up to Rs 54,000 and Rs 51,000, respectively, followed by the Datsun redi-Go and Maruti Alto.

