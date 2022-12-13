Modified On Dec 13, 2022 10:58 AM By Rohit for Tata Nexon

The Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite are also being offered with additional benefits, including a service maintenance package and scrappage benefits

The Mahindra XUV300 gets maximum savings here of up to Rs 1 lakh.

Nissan’s Magnite is the next in line with up to Rs 46,400 off.

Save up to Rs 45,000 on the Renault Kiger.

Tata’s Nexon comes with the least benefit of up to Rs 5,000.

All offers are valid till the end of 2022.

We are pretty sure you have seen the various year-end offers that carmakers have introduced on most of the models in their lineup. However, if you are looking to buy a sub-4m SUV this month, there are as many as four cars from this segment which are carrying offers.

Check out the model-wise split below:

Mahindra XUV300

Offers Amount W4 W6 W8 W8 (O) Turbo Sport [W6, W8, W8 (O)] Petrol MT/ Diesel MT Petrol and Diesel (MT/AMT) Petrol and Diesel (MT/AMT) Petrol and Diesel (MT/AMT) Petrol MT Cash Discount Rs 24,000 Rs 51,000 Rs 61,000 Rs 71,000 Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 25,000 Rs 25,000 Rs 25,000 Rs 25,000 Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Up to Rs 4,000 Up to Rs 4,000 Up to Rs 4,000 N.A. Total Benefits Up to Rs 53,000 Up to Rs 80,000 Up to Rs 90,000 Up to Rs 1 lakh Up to Rs 60,000

Mahindra is offering the maximum discounts of up to a lakh on the top-spec W8 (O) trim of the XUV300.

Even the newly launched XUV300 TurboSport gets benefits of up to Rs 60,000 this month.

The carmaker is also offering a corporate discount of up to Rs 4,000 on all variants except the TurboSport trims.

The SUV is priced between Rs 8.41 lakh and Rs 14.07 lakh.

Nissan Magnite*

Offer Amount 2-year service maintenance package Up to Rs 6,400 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Free Accessories or Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 46,400

*Offers mentioned for Delhi

Save for the free accessories or cash discount, all the benefits are applicable on all variants except the base-spec XE.

Free accessories or cash discount are limited to the mid-spec XV Executive, Red Edition and turbo variants of the Magnite.

Nissan is also providing a special rate of interest of 6.99 per cent to buyers looking to pick its sub-4m SUV (not applicable to the XE trim).

The Magnite retails from Rs 5.97 lakh to Rs 10.79 lakh.

Also Read: Get Yourself One Of These 10 Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh And Save Up To Rs 80,000 This Year-end

Tata Nexon

Offer Amount Corporate Discount Up to Rs 5,000

The Tata Nexon’s diesel trims get a corporate discount of up to Rs 5,000.

Those looking to buy the petrol variants, the same offer drops down to Rs 3,000.

Tata sells its sub-4m SUV between Rs 7.70 lakh and Rs 14.18 lakh.

Renault Kiger

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Up To Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount or Rural Offer Up To Rs 10,000 or Rs 5,000 Scrappage Benefit Up To Rs 10,000 Two-year Extended Warranty Worth approx. Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 45,000

The Kiger does not get any cash discount this December.

All variants get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000 except for the base-spec RXE.

Renault is offering it with a two-year extended warranty worth approximately Rs 10,000.

Renault’s sub-4m SUV is priced from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 10.62 lakh.

Also Read: Woman Drives Mahindra Thar From Kerala To Qatar To Watch FIFA World Cup

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

Note: 1) These offers may differ depending on your location and the variant chosen. We recommend you contact the nearest dealership of your preferred brand and model to get more details.

2) If you plan on selling your vehicle after three to four years of use, getting an MY22 model will lower its resale value. If that’s your case, we recommend you buy a MY23 model instead.

Read More on : Nexon AMT