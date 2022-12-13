Year-end Discounts Of Up To Rs 1 Lakh Available On Sub-4m SUVs This December
Modified On Dec 13, 2022 10:58 AM By Rohit for Tata Nexon
The Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite are also being offered with additional benefits, including a service maintenance package and scrappage benefits
-
The Mahindra XUV300 gets maximum savings here of up to Rs 1 lakh.
-
Nissan’s Magnite is the next in line with up to Rs 46,400 off.
-
Save up to Rs 45,000 on the Renault Kiger.
-
Tata’s Nexon comes with the least benefit of up to Rs 5,000.
-
All offers are valid till the end of 2022.
We are pretty sure you have seen the various year-end offers that carmakers have introduced on most of the models in their lineup. However, if you are looking to buy a sub-4m SUV this month, there are as many as four cars from this segment which are carrying offers.
Check out the model-wise split below:
Mahindra XUV300
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
W4
|
W6
|
W8
|
W8 (O)
|
Turbo Sport [W6, W8, W8 (O)]
|
Petrol MT/ Diesel MT
|
Petrol and Diesel (MT/AMT)
|
Petrol and Diesel (MT/AMT)
|
Petrol and Diesel (MT/AMT)
|
Petrol MT
|
Cash Discount
|
Rs 24,000
|
Rs 51,000
|
Rs 61,000
|
Rs 71,000
|
Rs 35,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 25,000
|
Rs 25,000
|
Rs 25,000
|
Rs 25,000
|
Rs 25,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 4,000
|
Up to Rs 4,000
|
Up to Rs 4,000
|
Up to Rs 4,000
|
N.A.
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 53,000
|
Up to Rs 80,000
|
Up to Rs 90,000
|
Up to Rs 1 lakh
|
Up to Rs 60,000
-
Mahindra is offering the maximum discounts of up to a lakh on the top-spec W8 (O) trim of the XUV300.
-
Even the newly launched XUV300 TurboSport gets benefits of up to Rs 60,000 this month.
-
The carmaker is also offering a corporate discount of up to Rs 4,000 on all variants except the TurboSport trims.
-
The SUV is priced between Rs 8.41 lakh and Rs 14.07 lakh.
Nissan Magnite*
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
2-year service maintenance package
|
Up to Rs 6,400
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Free Accessories or Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Up to Rs 5,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 46,400
*Offers mentioned for Delhi
-
Save for the free accessories or cash discount, all the benefits are applicable on all variants except the base-spec XE.
-
Free accessories or cash discount are limited to the mid-spec XV Executive, Red Edition and turbo variants of the Magnite.
-
Nissan is also providing a special rate of interest of 6.99 per cent to buyers looking to pick its sub-4m SUV (not applicable to the XE trim).
-
The Magnite retails from Rs 5.97 lakh to Rs 10.79 lakh.
Also Read: Get Yourself One Of These 10 Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh And Save Up To Rs 80,000 This Year-end
Tata Nexon
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 5,000
-
The Tata Nexon’s diesel trims get a corporate discount of up to Rs 5,000.
-
Those looking to buy the petrol variants, the same offer drops down to Rs 3,000.
-
Tata sells its sub-4m SUV between Rs 7.70 lakh and Rs 14.18 lakh.
Renault Kiger
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up To Rs 15,000
|
Corporate Discount or Rural Offer
|
Up To Rs 10,000 or Rs 5,000
|
Scrappage Benefit
|
Up To Rs 10,000
|
Two-year Extended Warranty
|
Worth approx. Rs 10,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 45,000
-
The Kiger does not get any cash discount this December.
-
All variants get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000 except for the base-spec RXE.
-
Renault is offering it with a two-year extended warranty worth approximately Rs 10,000.
-
Renault’s sub-4m SUV is priced from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 10.62 lakh.
Also Read: Woman Drives Mahindra Thar From Kerala To Qatar To Watch FIFA World Cup
All prices ex-showroom Delhi
Note: 1) These offers may differ depending on your location and the variant chosen. We recommend you contact the nearest dealership of your preferred brand and model to get more details.
2) If you plan on selling your vehicle after three to four years of use, getting an MY22 model will lower its resale value. If that’s your case, we recommend you buy a MY23 model instead.
Read More on : Nexon AMT
- Renew Tata Nexon Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
- Loan Against Car - Get upto ₹25 Lakhs in cash
0 out of 0 found this helpful