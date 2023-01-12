Modified On Jan 12, 2023 07:58 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Jimny

Apart from five monotone colours, the Jimny can also be had in two dual-tone shades

5-door Maruti Jimny showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo.

Single-tone options include Sizzling Red, Bluish Black, Granite Gray, Nexa Blue and Pearl Arctic White.

Maruti has equipped it with a 1.5-litre petrol unit, good for 105PS and 134.2Nm.

The 4WD drivetrain, along with a low-range transfer case, is offered as standard.

After being spied testing umpteen times, the five-door Maruti Jimny finally made its global appearance at the Auto Expo 2023. The Jimny will be sold via the NEXA showrooms, and Maruti has even started accepting bookings for Rs 11,000. Among all the details that were revealed about the SUV, Maruti also shared the entire colour palette that will be on offer.

The Jimny is available in two dual-tone and five monotone exterior colours as follows:

Kinetic Yellow With Bluish Black Roof

Sizzling Red With Bluish Black Roof

Nexa Blue

Sizzling Red

Granite Gray

Bluish Black

Pearl Arctic White

The Jimny will be available in seven different colours, including the NEXA blue shade as seen on existing NEXA models. Maruti will also offer it with the ‘Sizzling Red’ paint option as seen on one of its Arena models, the Brezza.

Also Read: Maruti Grand Vitara Black Edition In 5 Images

Propulsion duties are carried out by a 1.5-litre petrol unit (with idle-engine start/stop), which makes 105PS and 134.2Nm and is available with either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic transmission. The four-wheel-drive powertrain, along with the low-range transfer case, is offered as standard.

Maruti's rugged SUV comes with a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also has automatic LED headlights, a headlamp washer, cruise control, and automatic climate control.

Also Read: Maruti Shows Off CNG-ed Brezza, The First Subcompact CNG SUV In India

On the safety front, the Maruti Jimny comes with six airbags, electronic stability programme (ESP), brake assist, hill assist and a rearview camera.

We expect the Jimny to have a starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, it will take on the other off-road SUVs like the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha.