Wanna Spruce Up New Maruti Brezza? You Have 2 Accessory Packs To Choose

Published On Jul 06, 2022 03:38 PM By Rohit for Maruti Brezza

The two packs are called Metroscape and Terrascape, while Maruti will also offer several other individual optional extras for the subcompact SUV

  • The Brezza’s accessory packs cost up to Rs 43,000.

  • Exterior optional extras include body cover and fog lamp garnish.

  • Other interior individual items include window sunshades and door sill guards.

  • The new Brezza is priced from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.96 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Maruti has brought in the second-generation Brezza which is offered in four trims: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. The carmaker has introduced two accessory packs for the new model, along with a host of individual items.

Let’s check them out:

Metroscape Package (Rs 42,990)

Terrascape Package (Rs 39,990)

Front and rear bumper extender (dual-tone), front and rear skid plates, body side moulding with red insert, side skid plate, seat covers, faux wood insert on dashboard, and designer floor mats

Front and rear bumper extender, front and rear lower bumper garnish (two-tone), body side cladding, wheel arch kit (two-tone), rear upper spoiler extender (two-tone), seat covers, illuminated door sill guard, and floor mats.

Apart from the above packs, customers can also choose from a host of individual accessories:

Accessory Item

Price

Wheel arch garnish

Rs 590

Body side moulding

Rs 1,950 to Rs 2,250

Body cover

Rs 1,590 to Rs 3,090

ORVM cover

Rs 3,390 to Rs 3,590

Front skid plate

Rs 1,390

Rear skid plate

Rs 1,390

Alloy wheels

Rs 9,990 to Rs 10,590

Rear bumper extender

Rs 1,190

Wheel arch kit

Rs 1,990 to Rs 2,390

Front bumper extender

Rs 1,190

Boot lid garnish (black)

Rs 690

Fog lamp garnish

Rs 650

Body side cladding

Rs 2,390

Window beltline chrome

Rs 2,190

Front grille garnish

Rs 290 to Rs 690

Rear upper spoiler extender

Rs 890

Tailgate garnish

Rs 790

Side steps

Rs 13,490

Wheel arch garnish (red)

Rs 590

Door visor

Rs 1,550 to Rs 2,350

Front lower bumper garnish

Rs 460

Rear lower bumper garnish

Rs 575

Front parking sensors

Rs 5,050

Fender garnish

Rs 290

Puddle lamps

Rs 1,349

Side skid plate

Rs 2,790

Boot sill guard

Rs 2,690

Front grille garnish

Rs 290

Mud flap

Rs 490

Faux wood insert on dashboard

Rs 5,990

Steering wheel cover

Rs 890

Neck cushion

Rs 830 to Rs 890

Cushion

Rs 890 to Rs 1,070

Door sill guard

Rs 2,110 to Rs 2,990

Window sunshade

Rs 890 to Rs 1,290

Window sunshade (rear)

Rs 790

Floor mats

Rs 1,090 to Rs 2,670

3D boot mat

Rs 1,490

Air purifier

Rs 4,449

PM2.5 filter

Rs 625

Wireless phone charger

Rs 8,990

Seat covers

Rs 8,270 to Rs 29,990

Infotainment system

Rs 12,500 to Rs 26,990

Trunk organiser

Rs 1,290

Car care kit

Rs 750 to Rs 1,525

Portable jump starter and power bank

Rs 5,050

The new Brezza has been priced from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.96 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It locks horns with the Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Renault Kiger, Hyundai Venue, and Tata Nexon.

