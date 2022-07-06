Wanna Spruce Up New Maruti Brezza? You Have 2 Accessory Packs To Choose
The two packs are called Metroscape and Terrascape, while Maruti will also offer several other individual optional extras for the subcompact SUV
-
The Brezza’s accessory packs cost up to Rs 43,000.
-
Exterior optional extras include body cover and fog lamp garnish.
-
Other interior individual items include window sunshades and door sill guards.
-
The new Brezza is priced from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.96 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
Maruti has brought in the second-generation Brezza which is offered in four trims: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. The carmaker has introduced two accessory packs for the new model, along with a host of individual items.
Let’s check them out:
|
Metroscape Package (Rs 42,990)
|
Terrascape Package (Rs 39,990)
|
Front and rear bumper extender (dual-tone), front and rear skid plates, body side moulding with red insert, side skid plate, seat covers, faux wood insert on dashboard, and designer floor mats
|
Front and rear bumper extender, front and rear lower bumper garnish (two-tone), body side cladding, wheel arch kit (two-tone), rear upper spoiler extender (two-tone), seat covers, illuminated door sill guard, and floor mats.
Apart from the above packs, customers can also choose from a host of individual accessories:
|
Accessory Item
|
Price
|
Wheel arch garnish
|
Rs 590
|
Body side moulding
|
Rs 1,950 to Rs 2,250
|
Body cover
|
Rs 1,590 to Rs 3,090
|
ORVM cover
|
Rs 3,390 to Rs 3,590
|
Front skid plate
|
Rs 1,390
|
Rear skid plate
|
Rs 1,390
|
Alloy wheels
|
Rs 9,990 to Rs 10,590
|
Rear bumper extender
|
Rs 1,190
|
Wheel arch kit
|
Rs 1,990 to Rs 2,390
|
Front bumper extender
|
Rs 1,190
|
Boot lid garnish (black)
|
Rs 690
|
Fog lamp garnish
|
Rs 650
|
Body side cladding
|
Rs 2,390
|
Window beltline chrome
|
Rs 2,190
|
Front grille garnish
|
Rs 290 to Rs 690
|
Rear upper spoiler extender
|
Rs 890
|
Tailgate garnish
|
Rs 790
|
Side steps
|
Rs 13,490
|
Wheel arch garnish (red)
|
Rs 590
|
Door visor
|
Rs 1,550 to Rs 2,350
|
Front lower bumper garnish
|
Rs 460
|
Rear lower bumper garnish
|
Rs 575
|
Front parking sensors
|
Rs 5,050
|
Fender garnish
|
Rs 290
|
Puddle lamps
|
Rs 1,349
|
Side skid plate
|
Rs 2,790
|
Boot sill guard
|
Rs 2,690
|
Front grille garnish
|
Rs 290
|
Mud flap
|
Rs 490
|
Faux wood insert on dashboard
|
Rs 5,990
|
Steering wheel cover
|
Rs 890
|
Neck cushion
|
Rs 830 to Rs 890
|
Cushion
|
Rs 890 to Rs 1,070
|
Door sill guard
|
Rs 2,110 to Rs 2,990
|
Window sunshade
|
Rs 890 to Rs 1,290
|
Window sunshade (rear)
|
Rs 790
|
Floor mats
|
Rs 1,090 to Rs 2,670
|
3D boot mat
|
Rs 1,490
|
Air purifier
|
Rs 4,449
|
PM2.5 filter
|
Rs 625
|
Wireless phone charger
|
Rs 8,990
|
Seat covers
|
Rs 8,270 to Rs 29,990
|
Infotainment system
|
Rs 12,500 to Rs 26,990
|
Trunk organiser
|
Rs 1,290
|
Car care kit
|
Rs 750 to Rs 1,525
|
Portable jump starter and power bank
|
Rs 5,050
The new Brezza has been priced from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.96 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It locks horns with the Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Renault Kiger, Hyundai Venue, and Tata Nexon.
