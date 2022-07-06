Published On Jul 06, 2022 03:38 PM By Rohit for Maruti Brezza

The two packs are called Metroscape and Terrascape, while Maruti will also offer several other individual optional extras for the subcompact SUV

The Brezza’s accessory packs cost up to Rs 43,000.

Exterior optional extras include body cover and fog lamp garnish.

Other interior individual items include window sunshades and door sill guards.

The new Brezza is priced from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.96 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Maruti has brought in the second-generation Brezza which is offered in four trims: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. The carmaker has introduced two accessory packs for the new model, along with a host of individual items.

Let’s check them out:

Metroscape Package (Rs 42,990) Terrascape Package (Rs 39,990) Front and rear bumper extender (dual-tone), front and rear skid plates, body side moulding with red insert, side skid plate, seat covers, faux wood insert on dashboard, and designer floor mats Front and rear bumper extender, front and rear lower bumper garnish (two-tone), body side cladding, wheel arch kit (two-tone), rear upper spoiler extender (two-tone), seat covers, illuminated door sill guard, and floor mats.

Apart from the above packs, customers can also choose from a host of individual accessories:

















Accessory Item Price Wheel arch garnish Rs 590 Body side moulding Rs 1,950 to Rs 2,250 Body cover Rs 1,590 to Rs 3,090 ORVM cover Rs 3,390 to Rs 3,590 Front skid plate Rs 1,390 Rear skid plate Rs 1,390 Alloy wheels Rs 9,990 to Rs 10,590 Rear bumper extender Rs 1,190 Wheel arch kit Rs 1,990 to Rs 2,390 Front bumper extender Rs 1,190 Boot lid garnish (black) Rs 690 Fog lamp garnish Rs 650 Body side cladding Rs 2,390 Window beltline chrome Rs 2,190 Front grille garnish Rs 290 to Rs 690 Rear upper spoiler extender Rs 890 Tailgate garnish Rs 790 Side steps Rs 13,490 Wheel arch garnish (red) Rs 590 Door visor Rs 1,550 to Rs 2,350 Front lower bumper garnish Rs 460 Rear lower bumper garnish Rs 575 Front parking sensors Rs 5,050 Fender garnish Rs 290 Puddle lamps Rs 1,349 Side skid plate Rs 2,790 Boot sill guard Rs 2,690 Front grille garnish Rs 290 Mud flap Rs 490 Faux wood insert on dashboard Rs 5,990 Steering wheel cover Rs 890 Neck cushion Rs 830 to Rs 890 Cushion Rs 890 to Rs 1,070 Door sill guard Rs 2,110 to Rs 2,990 Window sunshade Rs 890 to Rs 1,290 Window sunshade (rear) Rs 790 Floor mats Rs 1,090 to Rs 2,670 3D boot mat Rs 1,490 Air purifier Rs 4,449 PM2.5 filter Rs 625 Wireless phone charger Rs 8,990 Seat covers Rs 8,270 to Rs 29,990 Infotainment system Rs 12,500 to Rs 26,990 Trunk organiser Rs 1,290 Car care kit Rs 750 to Rs 1,525 Portable jump starter and power bank Rs 5,050

The new Brezza has been priced from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.96 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It locks horns with the Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Renault Kiger, Hyundai Venue, and Tata Nexon.

