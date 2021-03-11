Volvo Soldiers On With Google Integration On Its Cars

Modified On Mar 11, 2021 04:24 PM By Dhruv for Volvo XC40 Recharge

Volvo rolls out 2022 model year updates for its premium models, with the new Android-powered infotainment taking centre stage

The soon-to-launch XC40 Recharge P8 electric SUV was the first car from Volvo to get this update.

Volvo’s touchscreen now uses Android power to provide a hands free experience of using certain google apps.

2022 update also updates the driver assistance systems and safety features.

New colour and upholstery options have also been added to the 60 series.

These updates will soon come to the Indian models.

Swedish carmaker Volvo has updated the S90, XC60, V90 and V90 Cross Country, so that they now feature their latest Android-powered infotainment system. The updated touchscreen infotainment system is a part of the model year 2022 update of the above-mentioned cars. Volvo started work on this project back in 2016. The XC40 Recharge P8 and the Polestar 2 EV were the first two cars under the Volvo umbrella to feature an Android-based infotainment system.

The system works to marry the smartphone interface with the car’s touchscreen, by directly offering Google services on the latter. Important services like Google Maps are Google Assistant are built into the infotainment unit. Other native Google apps can also be accessed by using the Play Store, which is also present on the system.

Volvo’s partnership with Google has been about simplifying the smartphone experience in a car, by making the whole process handsfree. Volvo also maintains that despite this close affinity to Android, the system continues to work well with Apple phones as well.

Apart from the infotainment update, Volvo has also updated the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) on the above mentioned cars, along with the active safety systems that includes cameras and sensors. Not only that, you now also get new exterior colour options, new upholstery options and a leather free interior on all the 60 series modes. Expect these updates to make to the India-sped model soon.

Also Read: Volvo Gives The XC60 A Mild Facelift And An Android-powered Infotainment System