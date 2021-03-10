Volvo Gives The XC60 A Mild Facelift And An Android-powered Infotainment System

Published On Mar 10, 2021 08:41 PM By Sonny for Volvo XC60

The best-selling Volvo gets smarter as part of its model year update

New XC60 also gets mild cosmetic updates to the front fascia along with the latest semi-autonomous safety features.

Volvo XC60 still gets a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

It will now be powered by Android with built-in services like hands-free Google Maps and Google Assistant.

Updated XC60 could arrive in India by the end of 2021 with a turbo-petrol engine.

Volvo has given the XC60 SUV the mildest of facelifts for 2021. The most significant update is to the vertically oriented, 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will now be powered by Google’s Android.

The infotainment system now features hands-free Google Assistant, native in-car apps via Google Play and navigation through Google Maps. This update will be offered across the Volvo range with a new Digital Services package. Details of the Digital Services package vary depending on the region but always include the aforementioned Google services (except in China and South Korea which use alternative service providers). This package also adds wireless charging and access to the Volvo On Call application in select markets.

The XC60’s updated infotainment system is part of the SUV’s mid-life update. It also gets the latest version of Volvo’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), a subtly updated grille and front bumper and new cosmetic choices for the exterior, interior and wheels.

With this latest version of the XC60 scheduled to begin production in May 2021, expect Volvo to launch it in India in the second half of the year. The XC60 is currently available in India in a single, well-equipped variant with features like adaptive cruise control, lane keeping aid, pilot assist, front collision mitigation, digital driver’s display, ventilated and power adjustable front seats, and a 360-degree camera.

The Volvo XC60 in India is presently priced at Rs 59.90 lakh (ex-showroom) while the updated version will be offered with the same turbo-petrol engine as the S60. It rivals the likes of the BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC.

