Volvo S60 Launched In India At Rs 45.90 Lakh, Deliveries To Begin In March

Published On Jan 20, 2021 04:13 PM By Dhruv for Volvo S60

Better late than never, the Volvo S60 sedan is all set to conquer Indian roads with its introductory pricing and long list of safety features

Volvo’s S60 can be booked at an introductory price of Rs 45.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

It is available in a single variant and a single powertrain combo only.

With a 5-star rating from Euro NCAP, its safety features are on par with Volvo’s 90 series of vehicles.

The 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine can make 190PS and 300Nm of torque.

You get a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, leather seats, and a 600-watt Harman Kardon sound system to alleviate the luxury experience.

It goes up against the likes of the Audi A4, Mercedes C-Class, BMW 3 Series, and Jaguar XE.

You can now finally put down money on the new Volvo S60 in India. The Swedish carmaker is accepting bookings for the sedan on its India website, at an introductory price of Rs 45.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has explicitly stated that this price will be applicable only to a certain number of bookings made online and those customers will even be treated to a complimentary membership of the Tre Kronor Experience programme from Volvo. Those booking the car in January and February will get deliveries from mid-March onwards.

On the design front, the S60 mirrors its elder sibling, the S90, with its low sleek design and the distinctive Thor’s hammer headlights. The 10-spoke 18-inch alloy wheels fill out the wheel wells quite well. This model was actually revealed in 2019 and was supposed to come to India in 2020. However, the COVID-19 situation made Volvo push its India launch to 2021.

Volvo is offering the S60 in a single Inscription trim in India, which will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that dishes out 190PS of max power and 300Nm of peak torque. Through an 8-speed automatic transmission, all this output is transferred only to the front wheels. It’s built on the Volvo SPA (Scalable Product Architecture) platform and has received a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP.

The S60 is being offered in India with the very best in terms of safety tech, similar to Volvo’s top-of-the-line 90 series models and even the XC60 SUV. The system offers features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and automatic emergency braking, which make the driving experience a tad more relaxed and safer. According to Volvo, it is the only system on the road that can recognise pedestrians, cyclists, and large animals.

It’s luxuriously specced in the features department too. Most of Volvo’s controls can be accessed from the huge 9-inch, vertically positioned, tablet-like touchscreen positioned in the centre console. The interior is draped in white or brown leather, depending on your choice, while a 600-watt 14-speaker Harman Kardon system takes care of the audio duties quite well. The Thor’s hammer-like LED headlights also feature an active bending technology that can divert light away from oncoming traffic or light up specific obstacles on the road.

Besides, you get creature comforts such as a panoramic sunroof, driving modes, a four-zone climate control system, wireless smartphone charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Volvo’s S60 takes on the likes of the BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Audi A4 and Jaguar XE, in a segment that sees a lot of new buyers all the time. But what does it do well and where can it improve? Find out in this video.

