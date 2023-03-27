Modified On Mar 27, 2023 12:54 PM By Tarun

The new electric SUV will be based on the platform of recently revealed ID.2all electric hatchback

VW working on an affordable electric SUV for India slated to arrive after 2025.

It will be based on the recently-revealed ID.2all front-wheel drive MEB (EV-specific) platform.

Could measure around 4.2-metres long, similar to the Mahindra XUV400 and MG ZS EV.

Expected with a range of up to 450 kilometres and with fast-charging capabilities.

Likely to be priced in the Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom) range.

While the Volkswagen ID.4 EV is being considered for launch in India as a premium offering, we could also get a smaller electric SUV from the German marque. In a recent report, Thomas Schafer, Global CEO, Volkswagen Passenger Cars, revealed that the company is planning an EV based on the ID.2all’s platform. "There will be an SUV on the same platform (the recently unveiled ID.2all platform) that could be an interesting car for India," he said.

(Image Used For Reference)

Volkswagen globally revealed the ID.2all concept in mid-March, as a preview of its upcoming entry-level electric hatchback. It is the carmaker’s first EV to use the MEB platform with a front-wheel drivetrain. The production-ready version could go on sale in Europe by 2025.

Also Read: Here's How Service Costs Compare Between The 1.5-litre TSI And 1.0-litre TSI Variants Of The Volkswagen Virtus

An electric SUV for India will be based on the ID.2all’s MEB front-wheel drive platform. Since the electric hatch measures around 4.05 metres long (in concept version), we’re expecting VW’s offering to be a compact SUV, since the dimensions could grow with respect to the design and shape.

(VW's MEB Platform For The ID.2all)

The ID.2all’s technical specifications have not been revealed yet, but it’s estimated that it would offer a WLTP-claimed range of up to 450km. In its concept form, the electric hatchback has a sporty nature with a claimed performance of 226PS and can sprint from nought to 100kmph in less than seven seconds. The hatch will also boast of a 10 to 80 per cent charging time of around 20 minutes.

Watch: Which Is The Best Compact SUV For Your Family? Find Out In Our New Comparison Video

The report further suggests that the electric SUV will be fully localised and is likely to arrive sometime after 2025. Based on the report, we’re expecting it in the Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom) range, rivalling the Mahindra XUV400, Hyundai Kona electric, and MG ZS EV.

Source