Published On Sep 02, 2022

Volkswagen's compact sedan Virtus is selling at an all-time high, giving a tough fight to the competition

Volkswagen delivered 5,000 units of the Virtus in less than two months, demonstrating not only the brand's resurgence but also the rising appeal of the sedan segment in India, where SUVs dominate the market.

After entering the India Book of Records from Kerala and the Asia Book of Records from Gujarat, the car surpassed all previous records by selling the most cars in the lowest amount of time ever achieved by any sedan in India.

Here’s what the carmaker had to say:

Volkswagen delivers over 5,000 units of its new global sedan Virtus in just over 2 months

– Reigniting the premium mid-size sedan segment with the delivery of over 5000 Volkswagen Virtus to customers in just over two months since its launch

– Increasingly popular and preferred sedan among customers with its striking design, exhilarating performance and German-engineering, the Virtus is one of the strongest

contenders month-on-month within the segment

– In a short span, the Virtus has created two records so far with its entry in the India Book of Records from Kerala and Asia Book of Records from Gujarat by the only sedan

to be sold in maximum numbers on one single day

– With best-in-class features and the Volkswagen core DNA at its heart, , the new Virtus is available in the Dynamic Line - 1.0l TSI mated to a 6-speed manual transmission, 6-

speed automatic torque converter and Performance Line1.5l TSI EVO that is mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission. The Volkswagen Virtus is available across India at an

introductory price of INR 11.21 lakhs (ex-showroom)

– For more details on the new Volkswagen Virtus, customers can visit the nearest dealership or the website www.volkswagen.co.in

Mumbai: The Striking, Exhilarating and German-engineered Volkswagen Virtus has been successfully delivered to over 5000 customers across India in just over two months.

Since its market introduction in June 2022, the Volkswagen Virtus has reignited the premium midsize sedan segment and gained immense popularity and appeal among

aspirational Indian customers. A truly global carline, the Virtus embodies the core DNA of the Volkswagen brand of superior build quality, safety and a fun-to-drive experience.

Sharing his thoughts on the achievement, Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “The Volkswagen Virtus is a strong product

offering in the premium midsize sedan segment in India with its ‘Big by’ design and features. The acceptance and admiration given by our customers to the Virtus is

overwhelming and we look forward to delighting many more customers with our best-in-class products and services.”

The Volkswagen Virtus in a short span has achieved two records, it created its first national record at the India Book of Records from Kerala along with achieving its global

recognition at the Asia Book of Records from Gujarat by being the only sedan to be delivered to maximum customers in a day.

The new Volkswagen Virtus is available across 152 sales touchpoints in India at an introductory price of INR 11.21 lakh (ex-showroom). Recently, the Volkswagen brand

also announced the introduction of the Virtus under its Omni-channel mobility solutions.

The Virtus is now available under the Volkswagen Subscription and Power Lease that enables customers to choose from their preferred ownership models that are convenient

and hassle-free.

The Volkswagen Virtus is offered under the Dynamic and Performance Line that is powered by the globally acclaimed TSI technology by Volkswagen. The Performance Line

is equipped with the 1.5l TSI EVO engine with Active Cylinder Technology (ACT) mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission, delivering peak power of 110 kW (150PS) from 5000 to

6000 rpm range and peak torque of 250Nm at 1600 to 3500 rpm. The 1.0l TSI engine on the Dynamic Line is mated to a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic torque converter

transmission, delivering 85kW (115PS) power ranging from 5000 to 5500 rpm and 178 Nm of torque at 1750 to 4500 rpm.

The new Virtus is available in six vibrant colour options that customers can choose from – Wild Cherry Red, Carbon Steel Grey, Reflex Silver, Curcuma Yellow, Candy White and

Rising Blue. For more details on the new Volkswagen Virtus, customers can visit the nearest dealership or Volkswagen India website.

