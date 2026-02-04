All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register

    Volkswagen Tayron R Line Bookings Open Ahead Of Imminent Launch: Here’s How You Can Book One

    The Volkswagen Tayron R Line can be pre-booked now for a token amount of Rs 51,000

    Published On Feb 04, 2026 05:01 PM By Bikramjit

    1K Views
    • Write a comment

    Volkswagen Tayron R Line

    The Volkswagen Tayron R Line has recently been unveiled as the new flagship SUV from the German carmaker. It is a three-row alternative to the Tiguan R Line, which is offered with a  7-seater layout. You can officially pre-book the SUV now, and here are the things you need to check before proceeding with the same:

    Expected Price & Delivery Details

    The Volkswagen Tayron R Line prices will be announced later this month. The SUV will be assembled locally, and hence we expect it to carry an attractive price starting from around Rs 48 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Volkswagen Tayron R Line driving

    That said, Volkswagen hasn’t specified the delivery timeline for the Tayron R Line yet.

    How To Pre-Book One?

    • To pre-book the Volkswagen Tayron R Line, visit this website page. You can also access the same by going to the Volkswagen India homepage and selecting Tayron R Line from their model list.

    • Click on the ‘Pre-book Now’ button.

    • Next, you’ll need to select the Tayron R Line again and then pick your preferred colour.

    Note:

    There is only a single variant of the Tayron R Line, so you can just click on that and proceed.
    • On proceeding, you’ll need to fill out a form with your contact details and select your preferred dealership.

    • This will take you to the payment page, and on making your payment, your booking will be confirmed.

    • You’ll be contacted by your dealership once the model arrives at their arena and when test drives commence.

    Offline Booking:

    In case of an offline booking, the process and booking amount remain the same. You can go to your nearby dealership and meet an executive who will guide you further.

    Colour Options

    The Volkswagen Tayron R Line is available in seven monotone colours:

    • Ultra Violet

    • Cipressino Green

    • Nightshade Blue

    • Oryx White

    • Grenadilla Black

    • Oyster Silver

    • Dolphin Grey

    You can have a look at all these colours in this report. And if you want to check the design of the SUV in detail, we’ve covered that here.

    Features Onboard

    The Tayron R Line is loaded with plenty of modern features like a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, 30-colour ambient lighting, a premium Harman Kardon audio system, connected car tech, a head-up display, front seats with massage, ventilation and heating functions, triple-zone automatic climate control, and dual wireless phone chargers.

    Volkswagen Tayron R Line dashboard

    The safety features in the Tayron R Line include 9 airbags, front and rear parking sensors, an electronic parking brake, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, and disc brakes on all four wheels. It also offers level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

    Powertrain Option

    The Tayron R Line is powered by a turbo petrol engine, the specifications of which are as follows:

    Engine

    2-litre turbo-petrol

    Transmission

    7-speed DCT*

    Power 

    204 PS

    Torque

    320 Nm

    Drivetrain

    All-wheel drive (AWD)
    *DCT- dual clutch automatic transmission   Volkswagen Tayron R Line Front 3-quarter

    Alternative Choices

    If you’re in the market for a premium SUV like Tayron R Line, here are the other options you have:

    • Skoda Kodiaq: The Tayron’s Czech cousin. It shares the same engine and has a similar feature set, but comes with more variants.

    • Toyota Fortuner: Known for its bulletproof reliability and macho look. Also available with a diesel engine for high-mileage users. 

    • Jeep Meridian: A great fun-to-drive alternative that comes with a diesel engine.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Volkswagen Tayron R Line Bookings Open Ahead Of Imminent Launch: Here’s How You Can Book One
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    Car Sold

    Every 4 minute

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience