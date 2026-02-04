Volkswagen Tayron R Line Bookings Open Ahead Of Imminent Launch: Here’s How You Can Book One

The Volkswagen Tayron R Line has recently been unveiled as the new flagship SUV from the German carmaker. It is a three-row alternative to the Tiguan R Line, which is offered with a 7-seater layout. You can officially pre-book the SUV now, and here are the things you need to check before proceeding with the same:

Expected Price & Delivery Details

The Volkswagen Tayron R Line prices will be announced later this month. The SUV will be assembled locally, and hence we expect it to carry an attractive price starting from around Rs 48 lakh (ex-showroom).

That said, Volkswagen hasn’t specified the delivery timeline for the Tayron R Line yet.

How To Pre-Book One?

To pre-book the Volkswagen Tayron R Line, visit this website page. You can also access the same by going to the Volkswagen India homepage and selecting Tayron R Line from their model list.

Click on the ‘ Pre-book Now ’ button.

Next, you’ll need to select the Tayron R Line again and then pick your preferred colour.

Note: There is only a single variant of the Tayron R Line, so you can just click on that and proceed.

On proceeding, you’ll need to fill out a form with your contact details and select your preferred dealership.

This will take you to the payment page, and on making your payment, your booking will be confirmed.

You’ll be contacted by your dealership once the model arrives at their arena and when test drives commence.

Offline Booking: In case of an offline booking, the process and booking amount remain the same. You can go to your nearby dealership and meet an executive who will guide you further.

Colour Options

The Volkswagen Tayron R Line is available in seven monotone colours:

Ultra Violet

Cipressino Green

Nightshade Blue

Oryx White

Grenadilla Black

Oyster Silver

Dolphin Grey

You can have a look at all these colours in this report. And if you want to check the design of the SUV in detail, we’ve covered that here.

Features Onboard

The Tayron R Line is loaded with plenty of modern features like a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, 30-colour ambient lighting, a premium Harman Kardon audio system, connected car tech, a head-up display, front seats with massage, ventilation and heating functions, triple-zone automatic climate control, and dual wireless phone chargers.

The safety features in the Tayron R Line include 9 airbags, front and rear parking sensors, an electronic parking brake, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, and disc brakes on all four wheels. It also offers level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Powertrain Option

The Tayron R Line is powered by a turbo petrol engine, the specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol Transmission 7-speed DCT* Power 204 PS Torque 320 Nm Drivetrain All-wheel drive (AWD)

Alternative Choices

If you’re in the market for a premium SUV like Tayron R Line, here are the other options you have: