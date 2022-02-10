Published On Feb 10, 2022 05:28 PM By Tarun for Volkswagen Taigun

It’s the first model based on the India-specific MQB A0 IN platform to be exported

1,232 units of the SUV have been exported already.

The Mexico-spec T-Cross is identical to the Taigun but with a panoramic sunroof and a different engine.

The SUV sits on the highly localised MQB A0 IN platform, which also underpins the Skoda Kushaq and the Slavia.

Volkswagen has started exporting the India-made T-Cross SUV to Mexico. It’s identical to the Taigun that’s available here, but just sold under a different name in the North American country. As many as 1,232 units of the SUV have been exported already in the first phase. Interestingly, the T-Cross (Mexico-spec Taigun) gets a panoramic sunroof, while the Taigun here has a single-pane unit.

It is the first model based on the MQB A0 IN platform that has been exported from the country. The Skoda-Volkswagen India group exports cars to 61 nations across South America, Central America, Africa, Southeast Asia, Gulf Cooperation Council Countries, and the Caribbean.

For reference, the MQB A0 platform is Skoda and Volkswagen’s global platform for hatchbacks and small SUVs. This platform was later highly localised for the Indian market and called MQB A0 IN.

Globally, this platform underpins models like the Skoda Fabia, Volkswagen Polo, Volkswagen Virtus, and the Skoda Scala. The MQB A0 IN holds up the Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and the upcoming Skoda Slavia. This platform will further be used in the Volkswagen Vento-replacing Virtus and the new-gen Polo.

In Mexico, the Volkswagen T-Cross is powered by a sole 110PS 1.6-litre petrol engine, paired with 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions. In India, we have two engine options: 115PS 1-litre and 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol. A 6-speed manual is standard for both, with the 1-litre mill getting an optional 6-speed automatic and the 1.5-litre engine a 7-speed DSG.

Read More on : Volkswagen Taigun on road price